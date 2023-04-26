Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to announce that the Company has, in collaboration with NUBU Pharmaceutical ("NUBU Pharmaceuticals"), a leading medical cannabis and medical psychedelic company based in New Zealand, with strong distribution ties to Australia, published a report aimed at educating law makers and a network of medical doctors in Australasia, about the potential benefits of microdosing psilocybin, based on the latest scientific research.

"There's lots of progress in Australia which is why we are pleased to further our partnership with NUBU Pharmaceuticals to produce this report, which we hope will serve as a valuable resource for medical providers in that region. We are committed to following the latest science and using our resources to help raise awareness of the potentially therapeutic effects of microdosing, in both Australia, New Zealand and to any emerging market around the world. Our finger is always on the pulse as we search for potential new opportunities abroad," said Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland.

The report will be presented to NUBU's networks of medical doctors in both Australia and New Zealand, providing a summary of the latest scientific research, best practices, and guidelines to help inform doctors who are interested in helping their patients explore microdosing natural psilocybin for potentially therapeutic benefits. The published report also draws on consensual data collection via Red Light Holland's iMicro app and microdosing events in the Netherlands, as well as the knowledge and experience of the Company's therapist and microdosing expert, Jeff Hamburg.

The collaboration between Red Light Holland and NUBU Pharmaceuticals is a significant step towards increasing understanding of the potential benefits of psilocybin microdosing, and promoting further research into this emerging field.

Red Light Holland has previously signed a distribution agreement with NUBU Pharmaceuticals to explore the possibility of legal import and distribution of Red Light Holland's psilocybin microdosing capsules to Australasia.

Australia has recently, on February 3, 2023, announced a down-listing of psilocybin in its list of controlled substances to allow psychiatrists to prescribe psilocybin to patients suffering from treatment resistant depression. The change in scheduling was announced to take effect on July 1, 2023.

"Helping educate medical professionals around psilocybin microdosing is an important step towards increasing responsible accessibility," added Jeff Hamburg, Red Light Holland Therapist and expert microdosing guide. "It's very exciting to see other countries, like Australia, potentially start opening up for legal use."

The report can be viewed at this link: A Basic Guide to Microdosing.

About NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Formed in 2017, NUBU Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand's largest medicinal cannabis distribution company) specializes in the distribution of therapeutics from the new frontier of medicine, including cannabis and psychedelics.

The company also develops New Zealand-made cannabis products for export markets, harnessing two of New Zealand's great strengths, its innovative culture and unique botanicals.

For additional information on NUBU Pharmaceuticals

Mark Dye

Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +649-360 0204

Email: mark.dye@nubupharma.com

Website: www.nubupharma.com

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-643-TRIP (8747)

Email: todd@redlight.co

Website: www.RedLight.co

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the potential benefits resulting from the entering of the distribution agreement between the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals, including the potential legal import and distribution to New Zealand and Australia and eventually Australasia; the Company and the Company's partners, including NUBU Pharmaceuticals, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Government of Australia to down list psilocybin under its controlled substances list and under the stated timelines; the Company's continued commitment to its products for microdosing that can potentially be accessible in emerging legal markets worldwide; that the Company will provide updates with respect to its continued work with its partners on the microdosing capsules; that the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals will provide its report to NUBU Pharmaceutical's network of medical doctors; the report will serve as a valuable resource to medical providers by serving the stated use cases; and the Company's commitment to helping raise awareness of psilocybin microdosing as a therapeutic tool among key decision makers.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's ability to capitalize on the potential benefits resulting from the entering of the distribution agreement between the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals, including the potential legal import and distribution to New Zealand and Australia and eventually Australasia; the Company and the Company's partners' abilities, including NUBU Pharmaceuticals, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the ability of the Government of Australia to down list psilocybin under its controlled substances list and under the stated timelines; the Company's ability to provide updates with respect to its continued work with its partners on the microdosing capsules; that the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals will have the abilities to complete and provide its report to NUBU Pharmaceutical's network of medical doctors; that the report will be a valuable resource to medical providers; and the Company's ability to carry out its commitment in helping raise awareness of psilocybin microdosing as a therapeutic tool among key decision makers.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company's inability to capitalize on the potential benefits resulting from the entering of the distribution agreement between the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals, including the potential legal import and distribution to New Zealand and Australia and eventually Australasia; the Company and the Company's partners' inabilities, including NUBU Pharmaceuticals, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the inability of the Government of Australia to down list psilocybin under its controlled substances list and under the stated timelines; the Company's inability to provide updates with respect to its continued work with its partners on the microdosing capsules; that the Company and NUBU Pharmaceuticals will not have the abilities to complete and provide its report to NUBU Pharmaceutical's network of medical doctors; that the report not be a valuable resource to medical providers; and the Company's inability to carry out its commitment in helping raise awareness of psilocybin microdosing as a therapeutic tool among key decision makers.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

