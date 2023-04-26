Social Tech Disruptor Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Influx of Registrations by Real Estate Agents and Tradesman, Positioning Company as the Largest Real Estate Platform Subscribership by Q2 2024

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENGA) a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America's first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces today that, since the relaunch of last week's enhanced www.Bebuzee.com, the platform has gained thousands of real estate agent and tradesmen registrations daily, positioning Bebuzee to become the largest digital real estate platform by this time next year.

Bebuzee is the only social platform where you can sign up as a user, real estate agent, tradesmen or an e-commerce merchant and interact with others accordingly on one simple platform. The different profile registrations give the opportunity to businesses to list important information, such as a company's address, email, website, description, and additional key information, including A.I. messaging tools to automate, sort, and quickly respond to messages and digital content in a way that promotes progression of business flow.

CEO Joe Onyero states: "Our unique Bebuzee platform for agents, customers, and tradesmen is above and beyond what they are accustomed to through traditional marketing channels and platforms. It allows them to interact virtually with dynamic content and communication tools which, for instance, allow businesses to use Bebuzee to send promotions, share new product launches, and offer exclusive deals to customers all within the ecosystem of the platform.

"We are thrilled to announce the influx of registrations as it indicates, to us, the beginnings of massive adoption and success in an industry otherwise siloed by various smaller platforms and sites, positioning Bebuzee as the household name among professionals and their customers like none other."

About Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA):

Based in Miami, Florida with offices in George Town, Cayman Islands, Bebuzee. offers a unique, proprietary video-sharing platform and streaming service that allows our members to watch a wide variety of content such as movies, series, documentaries and talk shows on any internet-connected device. Bebuzee's technology scans the world's news, features and information flow to give its dedicated readers the best of the Internet in one place. A one-stop platform for breaking news, interesting and important blogs, videos, and photos. Bebuzee offers an addictive resource for those millions of people without time to scavenge the Internet and other sources for news and information.

