Inflammation is one way our body fights infection, injury, and disease. Sometimes, due to some specific mutations, inflammation can become much more painful. Our Pain & Inflammation report teaches customers how to overcome general inflammation related issues in their body. Eighty million genetic variants are analyzed to provide customers with the most insightful information on various inflammations based on their genetic information. Eleven different reports are generated to provide insight on pain and inflammation. They include the following: inflammation, chronic pain, back pain, neck and shoulder pain, joint inflammation, joint pain, gum inflammation/disease, gout, migraine, tinnitus, headache. The pain and inflammation reports are part of a proprietary suite of genetic reports which serve to complement our main products. These reports give customers the opportunity to further explore and understand their genetic data. Moss customer can already purchase genetic reports for mental health, cognitive health, and sleep. Moss will continue to launch several new genetic reports in the coming months.

"Our reports help customers interpret their genomic data. The customer is armed with an action plan to help them achieve their physical and mental health goals," said Michelle Lee, President of the Company. "Our new pain and inflammation reports deliver a unique insight into general inflammation-related problems."

"Pain and inflammation are sensations that an individual can experience as a sign of an inflammatory response. Although there are different types of pain, all pain's underlying origin arises from inflammation that activates the pain receptors to transmit pain signals causing central sensitization. Thus, it is essential to pay attention to persisting pain at an early stage as it could be a danger signal," says Supakan Kate Apiratanapimonchai, Moss doctoral student.



"Our new report, pain and inflammation, provides up to 11 different reports based on various characteristics of pain to help determine the location of the inflammation causing the pain and provides an insightful report based on your genetic information."

Moss has created an online healthcare and technology platform integrating labs, services, and products in a shared economy. Moss provides comprehensive and affordable, at-home genetic and microbiome testing paired with personalized wellness reports and offerings to promote total gut, mind, and body health. The Company's services include health reports, personalized food and nutrition recommendations, and a social media platform that allows customers to form communities based on their specific health needs. The Company's current and anticipated products can be found in the "Shop" section of its website.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics Inc. is an emerging consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

