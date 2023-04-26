Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Cyberattacks Set To Cost $10 Trillion In Damages Annually By 2025 - As The World Rapidly Steps Up Cybersecurity, Sekur Private Data Could Provide What It Needs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / As the world races to update its cybersecurity systems and secure its data, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX:SWISF)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) is looking to lead the way with its turnkey data privacy and security solutions.

The cybersecurity market has blown up in the past couple of years, largely driven by concerns about the increasing frequency of damaging cyber attacks. The market is forecast to increase from $182.3 billion in 2022 to $571.1 billion in 2030 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period.

As more precious data moves online, the need for protection against digital hacks has increased. Technology is moving towards greater integration, with the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and Cloud all depending on user data being safe and protected. Attempts by bad actors to seize the ever-growing amount of information online have also increased - There were over 4,000 data breaches due to hacking in 2022, events which lead to more than 22 billion records getting leaked. It is anticipated that the costs associated with cyberattack damage will reach $10.5 trillion by 2025, representing a 300% increase since 2015.

Sekur Private Data is positioning itself as a leader in the cybersecurity and data privacy markets, and its mission is to provide the next generation of data security and privacy to protect users from cyber hackers. Sekur is a US-listed cybersecurity and internet privacy company with a suite of data protection solutions dedicated to providing premier online privacy and security.

Turn-Key Data Privacy Solutions

Its comprehensive set of privacy solutions includes encrypted emails and messages, secure communication systems, cloud-based storage capabilities and document recovery and management. Sekur Private Data offers these security solutions to everyone from private individuals to corporations and government agencies across the globe. Now the company has expanded its offerings to include its own virtual private network (VPN) system .

SekurVPN is a first-in-class commercially-available VPN that isn't powered by Big Tech. This is an exciting move forward for securing private data, as it means there are no third-party bundles involved with the VPN. This removes the risk of a user's data being either leaked or sold to a third party.

VPNs are a frequently chosen option when it comes to protecting online activity like emailing, performing e-banking tasks, or e-shopping, as they encrypt data and conceal the user's IP address. 33% of all internet users currently have a VPN, and two-thirds of users say they use VPN to protect their online activity

The company also recently added two-factor authentification to its systems for an added layer of security. Now this introduction of SekurVPN indicates the company is continuing to offer cutting-edge online security and privacy for those seeking ultimate peace of mind about their data.

"Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, and, as we are not connected to any Big Tech platform, we offer a truly independent, private, and secure means of communications without any data mining, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland," said Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data . "We look forward to continuing to offer true data privacy to all individuals and their businesses and protect their intellectual property, and their privacy, from data miners and malicious hackers."

Learn more about how Sekur Private Data is leading the way in cybersecurity .

