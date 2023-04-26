FORE Biotherapeutics today announced the acceptance of two abstracts on new clinical data related to FORE8394, the company's novel, investigational, small-molecule, next-generation, orally available selective inhibitor of BRAF alterations at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 3-7, 2023, in Chicago and virtually. The datasets from the phase 1/2a clinical trial, evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of FORE8394 as a monotherapy will be presented.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation

Abstract number: 3006

Title: Safety and efficacy of the novel BRAF inhibitor FORE8394 in patients with advanced solid and CNS tumors: Results from a phase 1/2a study.

Presenter: Macarena de la Fuente, MD, University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Presentation Session Date/Time: The oral presentation will take place on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 8:00 11:00 a.m. CDT, during the session titled "Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology."

Poster Presentation

Abstract number: 3106

Title: Dose optimization of novel BRAF inhibitor FORE8394 based on PK and efficacy results.

Presenter: Eric Sherman, MD, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Presentation Session Date/Time: The poster will be presented on Friday, June 3, 2023, from 8:00 11:00 a.m. CDT, during the session titled "Developmental Therapeutics-Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology."

About FORE8394

FORE8394 is an investigational, novel, small-molecule, next-generation, orally available selective inhibitor of mutated BRAF. It was designed to target a wide range of BRAF mutations while sparing wild-type forms of RAF. Preclinical studies and clinical trials have shown that its unique mechanism of action effectively inhibits not only the constitutively active BRAFV600 monomers targeted by first-generation RAF inhibitors but also disrupts constitutively active dimeric BRAF class 2 mutants, fusions, splice variants and others. Unlike first-generation RAF inhibitors, FORE8394 does not induce paradoxical activation of the RAF/MEK/ERK pathway. As a "paradox breaker," FORE8394 could therefore treat acquired resistance to current RAF inhibitors and, more generally, yield improved safety and more durable efficacy than first-generation RAF inhibitors. The company previously announced interim data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating FORE8394 in advanced solid and CNS tumors with activating BRAF alterations, providing evidence of durable anti-tumor activity in patients with BRAF-mutated (V600+) cancers. The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) in September 2022.

About Fore Biotherapeutics

Fore Bio is a precision oncology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments that provide a better outcome for cancer patients. Its lead asset FORE8394 is a Class 1/V600 and 2 BRAF inhibitor with demonstrated clinical safety and early efficacy signals in an ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Leveraging a proprietary functional genomics platform that can screen a wide range of known mutations for cancer-driving genes, the Fore R&D team is optimizing drug development by identifying existing compounds with known clinical profiles and a clear path through clinical development to advance new medicines for patients without treatment options. For more information, please visit www.fore.bio or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

