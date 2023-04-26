Health Care Administrators Association Announces Keynotes and General Session Speakers for TPA Summit 2023

Dallas event set to bring third-party benefit administrators and self-funded organizations together for a series of high-level discussions regarding the future of self-funding

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its TPA Summit 2023, to be held in Dallas on July 17-19, 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Reunion Tower. This three-day event will gather hundreds of current and future third-party benefit administrator leaders for a series of focused educational sessions across the theme of "From Chaos to Clarity." Following the TPA Summit's conclusion, HCAA will spend the afternoon of July 19 giving back to the local community by volunteering with Community Partners of Dallas, assisting in supporting abused and neglected children in the community.

"We are thrilled to announce the lineup for TPA Summit 2023, as it offers new ways of approaching how we provide self-funded service in these chaotic times," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "As new policies and regulations impact our self-funding arena, it is vital that we come together to network and explore ways to adapt. This year's Summit is jam-packed with programming right through Wednesday's final bell! In addition to the educational programming and remarkable lineup of speakers, attendees will have the opportunity to come together and volunteer with an incredible organization making a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in the local Dallas/Fort Worth community. This will be an invaluable experience, both professionally and personally."

Kicking off Day 1 of TPA Summit 2023, Syed Hoda, digital innovation leader for Amazon Web Services (AWS) will deliver the keynote session, "Where Does Innovation Begin? Start with the Customer and Work Backwards!" During Hoda's session, attendees will get an inside look at Amazon's unique, customer-centric approach and how this has led to new offerings such as Alexa, Kindle and AmazonGo.

Day 2 will open with Sasha Strauss, CEO of Innovation Protocol and Professor of Brand Strategy at UCLA, UCI and USC, who will deliver "TPA Brand Strategy: From Chaos to Clarity." During his session, Strauss will focus on how, over the last 25 years, he's worked to define brands for leading corporations, philanthropies, faiths and academic institutions.

Day Three will focus on TPA challenges and will feature Abdel Mahmoud, MD, CEO of Buskana Health, who will kick off a busy agenda which will include his session, "The ChatGPT Advantage: How TPAs Can Boost Productivity and Their Bottom Line."

Additionally, HCAA's TPA Summit 2023 will feature several networking sessions and receptions along with an exceptional lineup of industry leaders covering the following topics:

The Direct Primary Care Train Has Left the Station: Will You Be on It? - Lee Lewis, chief strategy officer and GM medical, Health Transformation Alliance, Jerry Beinhauer, MD, co-founder, Apaly Health Inc., and Jordan Taradash, CEO, PeopleOne Health

- Lee Lewis, chief strategy officer and GM medical, Health Transformation Alliance, Jerry Beinhauer, MD, co-founder, Apaly Health Inc., and Jordan Taradash, CEO, PeopleOne Health Game Plan for Greatness - Tony Casillas, former NFL defensive tackle and member of the Dallas Cowboy Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII winning teams

- Tony Casillas, former NFL defensive tackle and member of the Dallas Cowboy Super Bowl XXVII and XXVIII winning teams Healthcare Purchasing is Changing: Are You Prepared to Give Them What They Need? - Jeffrey Hogan, president, Upside Health Advisors

- Jeffrey Hogan, president, Upside Health Advisors Be a Solutions Architect - Start with the Metrics! - Jim Athon, president and senior master black belt lean six sigma, The Athon Group

- Jim Athon, president and senior master black belt lean six sigma, The Athon Group Catapult Off the Deck! How TPAs can Best Leverage Digital Technology to Differentiate and Deliver Real Results - Guy Benjamin, Co-CEO, Healthee

- Guy Benjamin, Co-CEO, Healthee Do you Think Patients Care About, or Should Care About, Price Transparency Data ? - Mark Galvin, president and CEO, MMS Analytics, Inc., d/b/a TALON, Joe LaMantia III, L and F Distributors, LLC and Michael Pastor, CEO, CGS Health & Hercules Health

? - Mark Galvin, president and CEO, MMS Analytics, Inc., d/b/a TALON, Joe LaMantia III, L and F Distributors, LLC and Michael Pastor, CEO, CGS Health & Hercules Health Retaining TPA Talent in the Post-Covid Era - Dallas Scrip, president and general manager, Value Health Benefit Administrators, Terry Lovekamp, CFO, Consociate Health and Paul Wann, sr. vice president TPA solutions, Centivo

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the TPA Summit 2023. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 31, 2023. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators (TPAs) and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 43-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

