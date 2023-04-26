Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Plans Hollywood After Dark Production and Pay-Per-View Events with $2 Million Revenue Projections

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), is moving on to the next stage of production for the Hollywood After Dark series and announces Pay-Per-View Events that conservatively project revenues of $2 Million (USD) each.

Marketing Worldwide Media 'MWM' has begun hiring production staff for the first LIVE taping of Hollywood After Dark (H.A.D.); an original series hosted by Emma Slater. MWM has narrowed down the night club locations to (3) different venues on Hollywood Boulevard in California for the event, currently scheduled in July 2023. Celebrity contracts and special guest appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

(TCO) Robert Blagman said, "The first live event will be taped over a three hour (or more) period, to allow us to produce different versions of the show that will be aired for a variety of countries; and, we are expecting Hollywood After Dark to reach no less than one third of the planet's consumers via regular television and digital/ streaming platforms."

Marketing Worldwide, is in talks with a major USA TV Network for release of the H.A.D. series throughout the North American markets and has meetings scheduled in May and June with (7) or more full brand sponsors. More information regarding these events will be disclosed in a future press release.

The Company, is pleased to announce that it will be producing multiple Pay-Per-View 'PPV' events specifically targeted for Africa. These PPV events will feature music "Afrobeats" (highly popular dance music from West Africa) and Professional Boxing leading up to the 50th Anniversary of "The Rumble In The Jungle" (Ali Vs Foreman from Kinshasa, Africa 1974).

Previous PPV events with similar media-casts and marketing campaigns have reached no fewer than 250,000 consumers and produced profit margins of approximately $2 Million (USD) in paid revenues (per event). MWM's target goal is to reach 500,000 PPV Consumers of the 1.2 Billion Consumers in Africa (a conservative estimation). ** These revenue figures do not include any merchandise sales that will be offered to the general public. **

Marketing Worldwide 'MWWC' is in final review of the Q1 financials and disclosure statement; which, will be uploaded to the OTC IQ Portal ahead of the May 15th deadline. Marketing Worldwide would like to invite our investors, shareholders, clients, and corporate sponsors to follow our social media platforms and continually updated website content to stay up-to-date with the most recent information.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751175/Marketing-Worldwide-Corporation-Plans-Hollywood-After-Dark-Production-and-Pay-Per-View-Events-with-2-Million-USD-Revenue-Projections