Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.: Sturgis Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2023

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced net income of $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2023.

Key Highlights:

Earnings per share increased to $0.72 in 2023 from $0.57 in 2022. Net income increased to $1,544,000, or 28.1%, in first quarter of 2023 from $1,205,000 in the first quarter of 2022. Most of the increase is due to $2.1 million increase in net interest income.

Credit quality remains strong, with 99.8% of loans performing according to loan agreements. Allowance for credit losses was 1.31% of loans on March 31, 2023, compared to Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses of 1.01% on December 31, 2022. Net charge-offs were $14,000 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to ($84,000) in 2022.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.95%.

Sales of $8.1 million residential mortgages generated $251,000 of noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $638,000 on $21.7 million of sales in the first quarter of 2022. The slowdown in loan sales was due to higher market interest rates in 2023.

Total assets increased 1.1% to $873.9 million.

Net loans increased $5.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, primarily in residential mortgages.

Total non-brokered deposits increased 6.4% to $702.1 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Eric L. Eishen, President and CEO, stated, "Core business for the Bank has continued to expand in 2023. Most of our increase is attributed to the Berrien County area and the success of our Western Market team, a team consisting of well-seasoned bankers and strong community boards. This has allowed the Bank to attract customers served by our staff for many years. We recently opened branches in Portage, Niles, and Marshall Michigan, relocated one of our South Haven branches to better facilities, and added a loan production office in Battle Creek Michigan. While higher rates and low housing inventory have reduced mortgage banking revenue, the net interest income component of earnings continues to expand. Other components of fee revenue also continue to increase. The Bank has grown other sources of fee revenue over the past decade to help mitigate the volatility of the mortgage banking revenue. This fee revenue includes investment advisory services, title insurance services and a complete line of commercial, home and auto Insurance. These allow the Bank to leverage existing customer relationships and more effectively serve our customer base. Credit quality has continued strong, despite national and regional stress from higher interest rates and inflation. The overall franchise value of the Bank is expanding."

Three months ended March 31, 2023 vs. three months ended March 31, 2022 - Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $1,544,000, or $0.72 per share, compared to net income of $1,205,000, or $0.57 per share, for the same period in 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 3.60% in the first quarter of 2023 from 2.89% in the first three months of 2022.

Net interest income increased to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. The growth was primarily in loan interest income, which increased $3.3 million to $8.7 million. Total interest income increased $3.5 million to $9.4 million, while interest expense increased only $1.4 million to $2.3 million.

The Company provided $239,000 to the allowance for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0 in the first quarter of 2022. Net charge-offs were $14,000 in the first three months of 2023, compared to ($84,000) in the first three months of 2022.

Noninterest income was $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.0 million in the same period 2022. Most of the decrease was due to mortgage banking activities, which decreased $387,000 to $251,000. Mortgage banking activities included residential loan sales of $8.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $21.7 million in the first quarter 2022. The Bank realized $114,000 gain on sale of fixed assets in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest expense was $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits, the largest component of noninterest expenses, increased $619,000, or 18.1%. The higher compensation expense includes additional staffing for the Bank's expansion since the first quarter of 2022 in Berrien, Calhoun, and Kalamazoo Counties.

Balance Sheet - Total assets increased to $873.9 million on March 31, 2023, from $864.8 million on December 31, 2022, primarily the result of the growth in loans. Loans increased $5.5 million to $705.0 million on December 31, 2022, including increases of $15.8 million in residential mortgages and $6.4 million reduction in commercial real estate loans.

Interest-bearing deposits increased to $630.9 million on March 31, 2023 from $556.5 million on December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposit accounts decreased $4.2 million to $158.8 million. The increase in deposit accounts is substantially due increased market penetration in southwest Michigan. Brokered deposits, a component of interest-bearing deposits, increased $28.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, while borrowed funds decreased $61.0 million.

Total equity was $52.5 million on March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. The day-one CECL ACL reduction adjustment to equity was $1,552,000 ($1,964,000 pre-tax) and offset retained earnings growth from net income. Total dividends paid in the first quarter of 2023 continued at $0.17 per share. Book value per share was $24.48 ($20.40 tangible) as of March 31, 2023.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Mar. 31, Dec. 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,963 $ 14,008 Other short-term investments 7,290 977 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,253 14,985 Securities - available for sale 63,435 63,159 Securities - held to maturity 21,640 22,070 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 8,381 8,381 Loans held for sale 1,023 664 Net loans 704,978 699,443 Premises and equipment, net 17,294 17,431 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 2,914 2,967 Real estate owned 285 380 Bank-owned life insurance 16,086 15,988 Accrued interest receivable 2,674 2,691 Other assets 10,141 10,812 Total assets $ 873,938 $ 864,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 158,761 $ 162,978 Interest-bearing 630,904 556,538 Total deposits 789,665 719,516 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 10,000 71,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $225 at Mar. 31, 2023 and $245 at Dec. 31, 2022) 14,775 14,755 Accrued interest payable 1,146 760 Other liabilities 5,882 6,226 Total liabilities 821,468 812,257 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares

issued and outstanding 2,143,441 shares at Mar. 31, 2023

and 2,141,141 at Dec. 31, 2022 2,143 2,141 Additional paid-in capital 8,433 8,387 Retained earnings 48,620 48,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,726 ) (6,970 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,470 52,548 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 873,938 $ 864,805

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Interest income Loans $ 8,717 $ 5,447 Investment securities: Taxable 499 367 Tax-exempt 125 126 Dividends 107 54 Total interest income 9,448 5,994 Interest expense Deposits 1,871 390 Borrowed funds 428 524 Total interest expense 2,299 914 Net interest income 7,149 5,080 Provision (benefit) for loan losses 239 - Net interest income after provision (benefit) for loan losses 6,910 5,080 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits and other fees 318 307 Interchange income 312 282 Investment brokerage commission income 420 544 Mortgage banking activities 251 638 Trust fee income 137 96 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 98 94 Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 31 58 Other income 143 16 Total noninterest income 1,710 2,035 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 4,034 3,415 Occupancy and equipment 851 695 Interchange expenses 150 128 Data processing 259 239 Professional services 132 89 Advertising 172 90 FDIC premiums 127 72 Other expenses 1,021 944 Total noninterest expenses 6,746 5,672 Income before income tax expense 1,874 1,443 Income tax expense 330 238 Net income $ 1,544 $ 1,205 Earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.57 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Sturgis Bank & Trust Company: Average noninterest-bearing deposits $ 160,664 $ 157,562 Average interest-bearing deposits 617,482 459,134 Average total assets 875,205 775,887 Sturgis Bancorp: Average equity 52,488 51,942 Average total assets 875,376 775,215 Financial ratios for Sturgis Bancorp: Return on average assets 0.71 % 0.63 % Return on average equity 11.93 % 9.41 % Net interest margin 3.58 % 2.86 % Tax equivalent net interest margin 3.60 % 2.89 %

