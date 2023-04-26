Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Warrants to STO Warrants US Extended (11/23)

As from February 26, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Warrants will change market segment to STO Warrants US Extended. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------- SE0018557647 MINI L CEL NORDNET 29 STO Warrants US Extended ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Long Name New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0018557597 MINI S DOCUSIGN NORDNET 27 STO Warrants US Extended ------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.