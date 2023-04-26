Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023

WKN: A2AFPB | ISIN: GB00BZ6STL67
Frankfurt
26.04.23
08:03 Uhr
1,082 Euro
-0,034
-3,05 %
Dow Jones News
26.04.2023 | 17:07
Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM

DJ Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM

Metro Bank plc (MTRO) Metro Bank plc: Result of AGM 26-Apr-2023 / 15:33 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800X5WU57YL9GPK89

METRO BANK PLC Result of AGM

26 April 2023: Metro Bank PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held earlier today, all resolutions were passed as follows. 

VOTES      VOTES     VOTES   % of   VOTES 
RESOLUTION                       FOR    %   AGAINST  %  TOTAL   ISC**   WITHHELD*** 
                                                 VOTED 
1       To receive the 2022 Annual Report and  92,132,070 99.99 9,911   0.01 92,141,981 53.38%  704,634 
       Accounts 
2       To approve the Director's Remuneration  84,129,882 91.35 7,965,230 8.65 92,095,112 53.35%  751,503 
       Report 
3       Re-election of Robert Sharpe       91,285,646 99.07 853,355  0.93 92,139,001 53.38%  707,614 
4       Re-election of Anna (Monique) Melis   91,344,912 99.14 794,089  0.86 92,139,001 53.38%  707,614 
5       Re-election of Daniel Frumkin      92,100,633 99.96 37,338  0.04 92,137,971 53.38%  708,644 
6       Re-election of Catherine Brown      85,363,379 92.65 6,774,061 7.35 92,137,440 53.38%  709,175 
7       Re-election of Anne Grim         90,545,536 98.27 1,591,904 1.73 92,137,440 53.38%  709,175 
8       Re-election of Ian Henderson       92,088,372 99.95 49,123  0.05 92,137,495 53.38%  709,120 
9       Re-election of Paul Thandi        89,765,668 97.42 2,372,747 2.58 92,138,415 53.38%  708,200 
10      Re-election of Michael Torpey      92,079,592 99.94 58,823  0.06 92,138,415 53.38%  708,200 
11      Re-election of Nicholas Winsor      92,078,810 99.94 58,930  0.06 92,137,740 53.38%  708,875 
12      Election of Dorita Gilinski       92,075,297 99.93 60,493  0.07 92,135,790 53.38%  710,825 
13      Election of James Hopkinson       92,045,925 99.90 89,815  0.10 92,135,740 53.38%  710,875 
14      Re-Appoint Auditor            92,079,384 99.94 56,961  0.06 92,136,345 53.38%  710,270 
15      Authorise the Audit Committee to     92,098,684 99.96 39,313  0.04 92,137,997 53.38%  708,618 
       determine the Auditor's remuneration 
16      Authorise the political donations and  90,638,870 98.37 1,504,089 1.63 92,142,959 53.38%  703,656 
       expenditure 
17*      Authority to allot shares        91,229,660 99.02 904,274  0.98 92,133,934 53.38%  712,681 
18*      Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 91,206,199 99.00 925,064  1.00 92,131,263 53.37%  715,352 
19*      Additional authority to disapply     91,201,564 98.99 929,699  1.01 92,131,263 53.37%  715,352 
       pre-emption rights 
20*      Authorise reduced notice of general   91,914,339 99.76 223,171  0.24 92,137,510 53.38%  709,105 
       meeting other than an AGM

* Passed as a special resolution.

** Issued Share Capital

*** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank PLC's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Metro Bank PLC

Stephanie Wallace

General Counsel and Company Secretary 020 3402 8385

ISIN:     GB00BZ6STL67 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   213800X5WU57YL9GPK89 
Sequence No.: 239826 
EQS News ID:  1618093 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2023 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
