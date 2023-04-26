Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp on STO Leverage Certificates to STO Tracker Certificates (13/23)

As from February 26, 2023, the following instrument listed on STO Leverage Certificates will change market segment to STO Tracker Certificates. The ISIN code and long name will remain unchanged. ISIN Long name New Segment ------------------------------------------------------------- SE0014823498 BULL BANKS X1 NORDNET STO Tracker Certificates ------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.