Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - NexusMentis, a unique startup in the pre-seed phase, has developed an AI-based decision support recommendation system for doctors using its Smart Pharmacy and Diagnostics Tool. The startup's aim is to provide data-backed decisions in healthcare, reduce the time it takes for patients to reach optimal treatment through AI, and provide long-term analytics to mental health practitioners.

NexusMentis has successfully reached the proof-of-concept stage of its proprietary algorithm and now has a fully operational platform that can be integrated and aims to enhance patients' treatment and well-being. The company's AI algorithm assists physicians in making the decisions for patients by considering drug interactions, pre-existing conditions, patient response to treatment and well-being, and creating a way for doctors to connect to patients should the patient's well-being decline through system alerts and notifications.

Anca McCormack, Founder of NexusMentis, said, "Our aim is to bring the infinite capabilities of AI into mental health so that everyone has a chance to have better days, achieve personalized treatment through their own treatment data, and contribute to enhanced communities' well-being, no matter where in the world. NexusMentis understands the journey and aims to connect minds globally."

The launch of the Smart Pharmacy and Diagnostics Tool aims to help patients, mental health practitioners, insurance companies, clinics, and hospitals. NexusMentis is looking to raise investment that would help it to enhance its algorithm functionalities to reach its full potential.

NexusMentis was created as the result of a personal story and journey by its founder. The next stage in the company's plan is to start assisting hospitals and clinics in UAE get a better insight on treatments for patients, as well as expanding to a global market, as the problems the company is trying to solve are ubiquitous.

Anca McCormack, the founder of NexusMentis, brings over 20 years of experience in the IT and AI fields to personal passion for well-being and AI. Anca McCormack firmly believes that each individual can contribute to a better and healthier community, and it is this inner drive that led to creating NexusMentis. Anca's expertise has been integral in the development of the Smart Pharmacy and Diagnostics Tool, which aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry by providing data-backed decisions and long-term analytics to mental health practitioners. Anca is excited about the potential of AI in the mental health field and is dedicated to connecting minds globally to enhance community well-being.

For more information, please visit https://www.nexusmentis.com/.





Media Contact:

Anca McCormack, Founder NexusMentis

Email: contact@nexusmentis.com

