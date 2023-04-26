Leader in luxury health and wellness furniture shares insights from Comfort Consultants

Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Furniture For Life, a leading retailer of luxury wellness furniture, has announced the availability of an informative "Massage Chair Buyer's Guide." The publication is based on insights from the company's "Comfort Consultants" at stores around the U.S.





OCHO R.6 Shiatsu massage chair

Increasingly popular in an age when stress levels are high but available time for addressing stress is low, massage chairs are high-tech furnishings that use rollers, small air bladders or cells, and other components to provide massages with sensations that closely mimic human touch.

Several features distinguish luxury massage chairs from their entry-level counterparts. Most important is the choreography. Massage routines are developed in close collaboration with experienced massage therapists and encoded in a chair's computer "brain." The movements-including the amount of pressure, timing of sensations, etc.-are accurately reproduced down to the smallest detail.

"People we hear from are trying to learn all they can about massage chairs because it's a significant investment," says Jennifer Giacopelli, a Furniture For Life store manager. "Nobody wants to make a mistake, but it's easy to be confused by the long list of available chair features. We encourage shoppers to define their needs first, understand the importance of quality and reliability next, and finally choose a massage chair that will meet their requirements for many years to come."

Furniture For Life's new handbook walks readers through a needs assessment and key product features to help them make a well-informed purchase decision.

Visit www.furnitureforlife.com for more information or to download a free copy of the "Massage Chair Buyer's Guide."

About Furniture For Life

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Furniture For Life offers The World's Best Massage Chairs® and other luxury wellness furniture designed to look good in homes, provide exceptional comfort, and enhance health and well-being. Furniture For Life's portfolio includes products from leading global brands.

