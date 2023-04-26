DJ Dividend Declaration

26 April 2023

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.77 pence per Ordinary Share, being the first interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime' to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows:

Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.30p

Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.47p

Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 1.77p

The dividend will be paid on 26 May 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 5 May 2023. The ex-dividend date will be 4 May 2023.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503

ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831
TIDM: MGCI
LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

