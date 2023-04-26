Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Leadership Appointments Enable Seamless Customer Cloud Transition

Ateliere leads the industry's transition to the next-generation media supply chain in the cloud with addition of Heather Wells and Sonny Sandel as SVP, Global Customer Support and SVP, Global Services Organization

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Ateliere Creative Technologies, an innovative cloud-native content supply chain and distribution platform, continues on its mission to help the industry transition to a next-generation media supply chain in the cloud with the appointments of Heather Wells and Sonny Sandel as Head of Global Customer Support and Head of Global Professional Services respectively. The appointments come as Ateliere rides a massive wave of growth with some of the most recognizable brands in the industry, including Vubiquity and Lionsgate, adopting its flagship cloud-native product, Ateliere Connect, to manage the media supply chain in the cloud.

"Ateliere is a customer-first company. Everything we do, we do with the intention of making our customers' lives easier by solving their problems," says Dan Goman, CEO at Ateliere. "We pride ourselves on being true collaborative partners with our customers, not just a vendor. With the additions of Heather and Sonny, we're able to better serve our growing customer base with world class support and professional services, making their transition to the cloud even more seamless."

In her role as Senior Vice President, Global Customer Support, Heather will be responsible for leading Ateliere's customer support team. With a background in digital video supply chains and 20+ years of leadership experience across Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Video, STARZPLAY, Redbox and MGM Studios, Heather has a long history of successfully establishing strategic partnerships and building collaborative relationships with cross-functional teams in pursuit of a common goal.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the talented and passionate team at Ateliere," says Heather. "Ateliere's cloud-native platform, thoughtfully designed to enable our customers to manage their content at scale from concept to consumer, is beyond exciting. I look forward to partnering with our customers as we prioritize strategies and develop best practices to better serve them. Through collaborative communication, curiosity and innovation, my team and I will actively listen and respond expeditiously to our customer queries, apply a structured problem-solving and customer-focused framework, and execute on solutions that deliver value."

Prior to joining Ateliere as Senior Vice President of Global Services, Sonny brings with him more than 13 years of IT leadership experience and deep expertise in digital asset management. He previously held a senior director role at Cognizant where he led over 200 technology consultants to implement enterprise content management systems and served as thought leader for digital asset management, regularly writing white papers, speaking at conferences, and consulting clients. At Ateliere, Sonny will work with customers to define innovative new ways to deliver content and get them up and running as fast as possible.

"I was initially drawn to Ateliere for its cutting-edge technology, but the culture of customer commitment I've come to know makes me incredibly excited," says Sonny. "I'm looking forward to helping the company move through our next growth phase and working with our customers to define innovative ways to deliver content and solve their most pressing challenges."

Heather and Sonny's appointments are just the latest for Ateliere. Most recently, the company enhanced its executive team with the addition of Ryan Kido as Chief Technology Officer and the installation of its expanded advisory board. These appointments drive Ateliere towards its vision of creating the industry's first cloud-native platform that manages the entire content journey - from concept to consumer - to support market demands.

For more information, please visit https://ateliere.com/about/.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at https://www.ateliere.com, and follow us on Twitter (@TeamAteliere), Instagram (@AteliereTech), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ateliere-creative-technologies/), and Facebook (@AteliereCreativeTechnologies).

Press Contacts

Jenn Kochanski

Grithaus Agency

(e) jenn@grithaus.agency

(p) +1 (203) 300-4006

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751421/Ateliere-Leadership-Appointments-Enable-Seamless-Customer-Cloud-Transition