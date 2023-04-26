Sustainable Apparel Coalition: SAC Partners With ReThink HK; to Host Special Roundtable Session

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / The SAC is pleased to be a Content Partner for ReThink HK, Hong Kong's most ambitious business event for sustainable development. Join us on September 14-15, 2023 at the HKCEC for the 4th edition of this large-scale, cross-sector platform that champions ESG transformation and showcases game-changing innovation.

With 500+ expert speakers across eight themed Stages, ReThink HK will provide unparalleled insights into six key sustainability themes, including net zero & nature positive, circular transition, innovation & technology, people & purpose, sustainable buildings & facilities, and sustainable finance & supply chains. Plus, get challenged to solve sustainability issues at the newly added ReThink Roundtables.

As part of this partnership, the SAC will host a Roundtable session. Join Joyce Tsoi, Director of Collective Action Programs at the SAC for a guided and interactive experience focused on "Rethinking Textiles & Apparel". This session will gather industry representatives to explore Scope 3 Decarbonization challenges and identify key solutions and opportunities for cross-sectoral collaboration associated with reducing carbon emissions throughout the value chain, identifying and mitigating risks associated with climate change and sustainability issues, and improving ESG performance through responsible and sustainable business practices.

Register today to take advantage of super-early bird passes; no discount code required. As a member of the SAC community, enjoy an exclusive discount to this event by using the discount code SACP23 for tickets purchased between June 6 and August 14.

