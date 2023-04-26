Dr. Christopher T. Watts, Sr: Director of C.T. Watts & Associates, Christopher T. Watts, Releases New Book 'The Light You Seek - Post Pandemic Era'

HARRISBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Dr. Christopher T. Watts has announced the release of his book, The Light You Seek, for readers today.





The Light You Seek explores how we can find hope and purpose in life after the pandemic. Christopher T. Watts shares his insights as the human race forges ahead collectively as individuals, as members of our families, and as members of society. He aims to inspire how directing away from darkness and finding new passions should be the focus. Sharing real-life stories of people facing the obstacles of the pandemic and how they overcame them, Dr. Watts has offered a roadmap for finding hope even in the toughest of times.

Since 2012, Dr. Christopher T. Watts Sr. has been a valuable member of The Pennsylvania State University's Department of Psychology faculty. Additionally, he has worked as the director of the Triage and Evaluation Center at Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute and as an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Temple University. As the clinical director of C.T. Watts & Associates, PC Counseling Education Center, a lead counseling clinic in Central Pennsylvania, he wants to help individuals seek the light they long quested for and hopes that readers will find solace and inspiration within the pages of his book and will emerge from the pandemic stronger, more resilient, and more connected than ever before.

The past few years have been a rollercoaster ride, but amidst the darkness, there is always hope, and "The Light You Seek" is a new book that offers just that. Through this book, Dr. Watts aims to present the example of different people from different corners of the world, proving that all are in this together, serving as a glimmer of hope to the individuals willing to make a 360° turn in life.

The Light You Seek provides a motivation to breathe again and build the long-lost assurance, optimism, and joy which becomes a product of a person's own truth.

The book is now available on Amazon. For more information, please visit the author's website.

About Christopher T. Watts:

Dr. Watts boasts a wealth of experience spanning over a decade in providing counseling services to diverse groups, including children, adolescents, adults, couples, families, and groups. He is a Licensed Professional Counselor (PA), National Board Certified Counselor, and a National Certified Custody Evaluator. As the founder and proprietor of C.T. Watts & Associates, PC, situated in the thriving city of Harrisburg, PA, he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and entrepreneurship skills.

About C.T. Watts & Associates:

C.T. Watts & Associates, PC is a medical practice company located at 2001 N Front St, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, United States that provides comprehensive mental health and counseling services. Their experienced clinical staff offers expertise in a range of mental health matters and is dedicated to delivering exceptional care to individuals and families.

Contact Information:

Dr. Christopher T. Watts, Sr.

Assistant Adjunct Professor

drct@wattsphd.com

717-510-6402

SOURCE: C.T. Watts & Associates

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751472/Director-of-CT-Watts-Associates-Christopher-T-Watts-Releases-New-Book-The-Light-You-Seek--Post-Pandemic-Era