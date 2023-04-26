Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea shareholders approve all proposals of the board of directors at the annual general meeting

Basel/Allschwil, Switzerland, April 26, 2023

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd (SIX: BSLN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to meeting the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections, reported that shareholders approved all proposals of the board of directors at today's annual general meeting (AGM) for the financial year 2022.

At the AGM, the shareholders approved the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022. They also endorsed carrying forward the accumulated deficit and approved the discharge of the members of the board of directors and the management committee.

Mr. Domenico Scala was re-elected as chairman and Mr. Leonard Kruimer, Dr. Martin Nicklasson, Dr. Nicole Onetto and Dr. Thomas Werner were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Dr. Carole Sable was elected as new member of the board. In addition, Dr. Nicklasson, Dr. Onetto and Dr. Werner were re-elected to the compensation committee. The term of all board members lasts until the AGM 2024.

Domenico Scala, chairman of the board, said: "On behalf of the board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Carole Sable as the newest member of our board. Dr. Sable brings with her over 30 years of experience in the field of infectious diseases, as both a physician and in senior positions in the pharmaceutical industry. We are confident that her extensive expertise in anti-infectives research and development will prove to be of great value in our aim of becoming a leading global anti-infectives company."

The shareholders also approved the proposed maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the board of directors for the period from the AGM 2023 to the AGM 2024, and the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the management committee for the financial year 2024. In a non-binding advisory vote, the shareholders endorsed the compensation report for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association, which were necessary, firstly, to meet the requirements of the revision of the Swiss corporate law and in addition, to reflect the move of the company to Allschwil, and the commitment of Basilea to the sustainability of its activities.

The shareholders approved the proposed amendment of the articles of association to introduce a capital band, including conditional capital based on the capital band.

Finally, the shareholders re-elected Dr. Caroline Cron as independent proxy until the end of the next AGM and re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd, Basel, as auditors for the financial year 2023.

At the AGM, 33.1% of the share capital, equivalent to 55.6% of the shares entitled to vote, was represented. In total, 68.5% of the share capital is currently registered in Basilea's share register.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial or fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

