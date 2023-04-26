U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported record quarterly earnings of $2.7 million or $0.49 per share in the first quarter, as compared to $2.1 million or $0.37 per share for the same quarter of 2022, increasing by $605 thousand or $0.12 per share, primarily from generating higher net interest income.

As of March 31, 2023, total assets reached $589.8 million, increasing by $110.7 million or 23.1% from the year earlier period of $479.1 million. Net loans ended at $465.0 million, increasing by $112.7 million or 32.0% from the year earlier period of $352.3 million. Finally, total deposits grew by $104.3 million or 26.1% to $503.7 million from the year earlier period of $399.4 million.

"Despite the ongoing turbulence in the banking industry, our first quarter performance was very good as compared to the prior year," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "We anticipate continued economic uncertainty during 2023. Accordingly, we have moderated our growth expectations for the near term. However, we believe that the Bank is in solid footing with our strong capital, excellent asset quality and sufficient liquidity. We plan to remain committed to diversifying our loan portfolio out of commercial real estate and into residential real estate and C & I, as well as investing in our infrastructure for sustainable growth in the long run."

2023 First Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 23.1% to $589.8 million as compared to $479.1 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 32.0% to $465.0 million as compared to $352.3 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 26.1% to $503.7 million as compared to $399.4 million a year ago.

Net income grew 29.2% to $2.7 million as compared to $2.1 million a year ago.

Net interest margin was 4.17% as compared to 4.66% a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans was $824 thousand as compared to $420 thousand a year ago.

Return on average equity was 14.73% as compared to 12.40% a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.84% as compared to 1.94% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 0.98% as compared to 1.28% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.05% as compared to 0.06% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) was 53.20% as compared to 53.45% a year ago.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Mar-23 Dec-22 Mar-22 Mar-22 Mar-22 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD $ Var % Var Interest Income $ 8,775 $ 8,418 $ 4,878 $ 3,897 79.9 % Interest Expense 2,900 1,801 167 2,733 1636.5 % Net Interest Income 5,875 6,617 4,711 1,164 24.7 % Provision for Loan Losses - - - - - Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 824 1,031 420 404 96.2 % Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 205 123 109 96 88.1 % Other Non-interest Income 173 162 171 2 1.2 % Non-interest Income 1,202 1,316 700 502 71.7 % Salaries & Benefits 2,634 2,341 1,921 713 37.1 % Occupancy Expense 179 188 174 5 2.9 % Other Expense 951 1,078 797 154 19.3 % Non-interest Expense 3,764 3,607 2,892 872 30.2 % Net Income before Income Taxes 3,313 4,326 2,519 794 31.5 % Income Taxes 638 927 449 189 42.1 % Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,675 $ 3,399 $ 2,070 $ 605 29.2 %

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,441 5,441 5,527 (86 ) Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.49 $ 0.62 $ 0.37 $ 0.12

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Mar-23 Dec-22 Mar-22 Mar-22 Mar-22 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End $ Var % Var Cash and Due from Banks $ 47,550 $ 42,003 $ 41,072 $ 6,478 15.8 % Investments 50,303 51,062 53,349 (3,046 ) -5.7 % Loans Held for Sale - 12,527 6,813 (6,813 ) -100.0 % Gross Loans 469,614 459,021 356,890 112,724 31.6 % Allowance for Loan Losses (4,580 ) (4,580 ) (4,580 ) - 0.0 % Net Loans 465,034 454,441 352,310 112,724 32.0 % Fixed Assets 6,840 6,983 7,043 (203 ) -2.9 % Other Assets 20,062 19,796 18,478 1,584 8.6 % Total Assets $ 589,789 $ 586,812 $ 479,065 $ 110,724 23.1 %

Checking $ 111,023 $ 117,491 $ 107,618 $ 3,405 3.2 % NOW 14,339 13,969 19,343 (5,004 ) -25.9 % Money Market 221,312 199,303 180,620 40,692 22.5 % Savings 11,448 14,042 16,835 (5,387 ) -32.0 % Certificates of Deposit 145,614 143,449 75,007 70,607 94.1 % Total Deposits 503,736 488,254 399,423 104,313 26.1 % Borrowed Funds 7,000 22,000 10,000 (3,000 ) -30.0 % Other Liabilities 3,816 4,453 2,972 844 28.4 % Total Liabilities 514,552 514,707 412,395 102,157 24.8 % Shareholders' Equity 75,237 72,105 66,670 8,567 12.8 % Total Liabilities & Equity $ 589,789 $ 586,812 $ 479,065 $ 110,724 23.1 % Financial Ratios Mar-23 Dec-22 Mar-22 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.84 % 2.37 % 1.94 % Return on Average Equity 14.73 % 19.26 % 12.50 % Net Interest Margin 4.17 % 4.82 % 4.66 % Efficiency Ratio 53.20 % 45.47 % 53.45 % Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.93 % 12.86 % 15.40 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.30 % 15.95 % 18.91 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.30 % 15.95 % 18.91 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.27 % 16.95 % 20.17 % Book Value per Share $ 13.83 $ 13.24 $ 12.06 Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ 0 $ (5 ) Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 0.98 % 1.00 % 1.28 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 %

