Hedgehog Investments LLC and Its Network Obtain $47MM in Funding for Small-to-Medium Sized Businesses in Q1

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Hedgehog Investments LLC , an alternative investment model and private equity firm, has announced $47MM in funding secured through its network for small-to-medium sized companies during the first quarter of 2023. Hedgehog Investments, co-founded by Matt Bates and Josh Bishop, provides tailored service offerings to businesses to help them to qualify for financing and pursue their plans for growth.

Helping investors to put their money to work for them

Matt and Josh are aiming for Hedgehog to exceed this amount in Q2. "We are looking to have a banner year in 2023 as our business continues to scale even in a recessive economy," Matt states. "We are finding that businesses now more than ever are looking to secure credit capital to weather the downturn in the economy and credit crunch."

Josh reveals that with dark clouds hovering over real estate investments, more investors are gravitating towards Hedgehog's model. "They can see contracted returns annually without having to worry about the negative economic state at hand," he says. "Throughout 2023, we will continue to work hard to provide investors with intriguing options for their portfolios, all while helping businesses to scale to the next level of their operations."

About Hedgehog Investments

Hedgehog Investments and its co-founders have more than 25 years of experience with corporate credit building, small business capital, and public and private acquisitions and investments. Hedgehog Investments and its staff believe that financial partnerships should involve strong relationships and genuine trust.

For more information about Hedgehog Investments LLC, please visit its website or contact:

Josh Bishop, Hedgehog Investments

Invest@hedgehoginvestments.com

(480) 204-8446

