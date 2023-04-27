W3IF was proud to announce its official debut at Earth X 2023, the largest environmental expo and conference globally. W3IF's presence at Earth X hosted by Pvblic; their United Nations foundation partner underscores their commitment to advancing sustainability through technology. Earth X 2023 is the world's biggest eco-celebration around Earth Day to honor development, impact, and innovation.

The Web3 innovation festival kicks off this year in Ibiza. The Ibiza Government has begun employing a united council strategy to carry out its goals for the future. Future-proofing and smart island technologies are the way of WEB3, and the shift has already begun. This festival is an exciting opportunity to showcase how blockchain technology and sustainable development can intersect to create a better future for our planet.

The W3IF is a distinctive festival that strives to unite experts and pioneers to share ideas, work together, and spur change. The event's mission is to expand and strengthen Ibiza's sustainability objectives, brand, and economy by serving as a venue for significant change on the island. Keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, music events and networking opportunities are all part of the festival's extensive schedule.

"We have begun the development into a smart tourist destination, laying the foundation for a modern island by taking advantage of the information that surrounds us and using it to create better services to the tourists and locals." Ibiza Smart Island Project, supported by the government of Ibiza.

Some of the highlights include; Regenerative Investment Summit, Corporate Sustainability Summit, Music Education Programming by 1Campus Live music festival, Renewable Energy congress, wine and cuisine classics, along with the flagship conference Ibiza Blockchain Week and Metaverse week.

The W3IF will provide a variety of side events in addition to the main offering a special chance to experience Ibiza's colorful culture and breathtaking natural surroundings while learning about the most recent developments in sustainable development.

The Web 3 Innovation Festival, Ibiza 2023 is looking for partners, programmers and sponsors. Opportunities are available now!

