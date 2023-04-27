New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - An Ai Powered Blockchain, NeutrinosChain has announced that it will officially launch its Mainnet on May 1, 2023.





The Mainnet launch is coming few weeks after successfully launching its TestNet which has undergone testing and development which came out successful.

NeutrinosChain Team in a statement, said the Mainnet would leverage on blockchain technology to provide a more accessible, user friendly and a standard of security without jeopardizing the need for swift transactions and network activity.

The statement said the Mainnet launch represents a significant milestone for NeutrinosChain and the entire blockchain industry. "We believe that our technology has the potential to transform the way businesses operate, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring these benefits to their customers and we have worked tirelessly to develop a platform that is secure, efficient, swift and easy to use" NeutrinosChain Team said in a statement.

Read The Excerpt Of The Statement

NeutrinosChain $NEUTR is the first Ai Powered Blockchain of its kind using the Proof of Artificial intelligence (PoAI) consensus which uses AI mess network that leverages advanced algorithms and cryptography to provide a secure and reliable platform for transactions. The technology is also scalable, allowing it to handle high transaction volumes and support a wide range of applications, with a capability of over 3 million TPS (Transactions Per Second), 0% Gas fees, Auto Liquidity and Lots more. This revolutionary technology is designed to provide secure, fast, and efficient transactions, making it ideal for a wide range of industries.

NeutrinosChain Community has continued to grow with over 40k+ members across all social media platforms and NeutrinosChain has witnessed good momentum in the community and trading volume since its Fairlaunch on April 13th 2023, and it's launch on PancakeSwap with an ATH of over 3million Market Cap after two weeks of Launch.

NeutrinosChain has done a series of marketing campaigns and has consistently been hitting milestone after milestone.

With the launch of the Mainnet, NeutrinosChain is poised to become a leader in the blockchain industry. The team is already working with a wide range of partners across various industries, including finance, healthcare, logistics, and more.

NeutrinosChain's contract was fully Audited and the team successfully obtained Pinksale KYC & SAFU badge in a bid to ensure transparency and boost the confidence of investors.

For more information on the Neutrinos Blockchain, please visit

Website: https://neutrinoschain.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/NeutrinosChainGlobal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NeutrinosChain

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/NeutrinosChain

E-mail: support@neutrinoschain.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Company Name: Nep-Phil Limited (Media Communications & Advertising)

Website: https://nepphil.com/

Email: info@nepphil.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163932