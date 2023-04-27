Anzeige
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
26.04.23
14:00 Uhr
22,960 Euro
+0,060
+0,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,08023,18009:11
23,08023,16009:11
PR Newswire
27.04.2023 | 08:36
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Q1 2023 report: Continued solid progress

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the first quarter of 2023

First quarter 2023

  • Total revenue SEK 5,239 M (4,925), +6 per cent, -2 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER).i
  • Haematology revenue SEK 2,815 M (2,499), +5 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,196 M (1,024), +9 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 514 M (419), +16 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 475 M (593), -28 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli® SEK 95 M (4)
  • Immunology revenue SEK 2,151 M (2,119), -9 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 533 M (645), -24 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 1,398 M (1,286), -3 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 219 M (189), +5 per cent at CER
  • EBITAiSEK 2,121 M (1,290); EBITA margini 40 per cent (26). EBIT SEK 1,495 M (776)
  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 3.60 (1.84), EPS adjusted before dilutioniSEK 3.60 (3.67). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 1,983 M (1,644)
  • SEL-212 CRG positive phase 3 studies topline data readout
  • Efanesoctocog alfa regulatory approval in the US (by Sanofi) and positive XTEND-Kids phase 3 study topline data readout

Significant event after the first quarter

  • Nirsevimab economics simplified through a new royalty agreement with Sanofi and the termination of the participation agreement with AstraZeneca

Outlook 2023 - unchanged1

  • Revenue is anticipated to grow by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage at CER
  • EBITA margin adjusted2 is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue

Financial summary


Q1

Q1


FY

SEK M

2023

2022

Change

2022

Total revenue

5,239

4,925

6 %

18,790

Gross profit

4,172

3,409

22 %

14,014

Gross margini

80 %

69 %


75 %

EBITAi

2,121

1,290

64 %

5,930

EBITA adjustedi,ii

2,121

1,951

9 %

6,605

EBITA margini

40 %

26 %


32 %

EBITA margin adjustedi,ii

40 %

40 %


35 %

Profit for the period

1,067

543

96 %

2,638

EPS, before dilution, SEK

3.60

1.84

96 %

8.92

EPS, before dilution, SEK adjustedi,ii

3.60

3.67

-2 %

10.77

i. Alternative Performance Measures.

ii. Items affecting comparability (IAC) in 2022.

1 The outlook excludes Sobi's right to royalty on net sales of nirsevimab in the US
2Excluding IAC.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session at 14:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 27 April 2023 at 08:00 CET.

Camilla Sandström
Interim Head of IR, External Communication and Sustainability

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3759262/2015724.pdf

Continued solid progress

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q1-2023-report-continued-solid-progress-301809300.html

