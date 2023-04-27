Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi publishes Q1 2023 report: Continued solid progress

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the first quarter of 2023

First quarter 2023

Total revenue SEK 5,239 M (4,925), +6 per cent, -2 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER). i

(1.84), EPS adjusted before dilution (3.67). Cash flow from operating activities (1,644) SEL-212 CRG positive phase 3 studies topline data readout

Efanesoctocog alfa regulatory approval in the US (by Sanofi) and positive XTEND-Kids phase 3 study topline data readout

Significant event after the first quarter

Nirsevimab economics simplified through a new royalty agreement with Sanofi and the termination of the participation agreement with AstraZeneca

Outlook 2023 - unchanged1

Revenue is anticipated to grow by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage at CER

EBITA margin adjusted2 is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue

Financial summary



Q1 Q1

FY SEK M 2023 2022 Change 2022 Total revenue 5,239 4,925 6 % 18,790 Gross profit 4,172 3,409 22 % 14,014 Gross margini 80 % 69 %

75 % EBITAi 2,121 1,290 64 % 5,930 EBITA adjustedi,ii 2,121 1,951 9 % 6,605 EBITA margini 40 % 26 %

32 % EBITA margin adjustedi,ii 40 % 40 %

35 % Profit for the period 1,067 543 96 % 2,638 EPS, before dilution, SEK 3.60 1.84 96 % 8.92 EPS, before dilution, SEK adjustedi,ii 3.60 3.67 -2 % 10.77

i. Alternative Performance Measures. ii. Items affecting comparability (IAC) in 2022.

1 The outlook excludes Sobi's right to royalty on net sales of nirsevimab in the US

2Excluding IAC.

