Mittwoch, 08.10.2025
Defence-Aktie mit Ritterschlag: Regierungs-Einladung zur größten Militärmesse
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
07.10.25 | 12:43
28,740 Euro
+0,35 % +0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,50028,56014:24
28,52028,54014:20
08.10.2025 13:30 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q3 2025 report

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi plans to publish its report for the third quarter of 2025 on 23 October 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

Investors, analysts, and the media are invited to a conference call on the same day at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST, and 07:00 EDT. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031
United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details here.

Sobi®

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/invitation--sobi-s-q3-2025-report,c4246167

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4246167/3706945.pdf

Invitation Sobis Q3 2025 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q3-2025-report-302578256.html

