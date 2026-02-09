Anzeige
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095
09.02.26
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Sobi completes acquisition of Arthrosi Therapeutics, strengthening pipeline for the potential treatment of gout

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Sobi (STO: SOBI) and Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc. (Arthrosi) announced today the completion of the acquisition of Arthrosi by Sobi.

Upon completion of the transaction, Sobi has acquired all outstanding shares of Arthrosi's common stock and common stock equivalents.

Arthrosi Therapeutics is a private late-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a next-generation treatment for gout. The acquisition strengthens Sobi's gout franchise by adding pozdeutinurad (AR882), an investigational next-generation, once-daily oral URAT1 inhibitor currently being evaluated in two fully recruited global Phase 3 clinical studies for the potential management of progressive and tophaceous gout and expected to read out in 2026. Pozdeutinurad complements Sobi's pipeline by adding a potentially best-in-class URAT1 inhibitor for patients sub-optimally treated with first-line therapies. Today's announcement reflects Sobi's commitment to advancing treatment options for people living with gout.

About Pozdeutinurad

Pozdeutinurad (AR882) is an investigational URAT1 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of progressive and tophaceous gout and has completed Phase 2 studies that demonstrated compelling efficacy with a sustained reduction of serum uric acid, dissolution of tophi and a well-tolerated safety profile. It is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 studies, REDUCE 1 and REDUCE 2, two twelve-month, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies to assess pozdeutinurad's ability to reduce sUA in patients with progressive and tophaceous gout. Both Phase 3 studies are now fully enrolled, and the pivotal data is expected in 2026.

About Arthrosi

Arthrosi Therapeutics, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, CA, is focused on developing pozdeutinurad, a potentially best-in-class, highly potent and selective next generation URAT1 inhibitor to reduce serum urate levels, flares and tophi in patients with progressive gout. The rights to pozdeutinurad in Greater China are held by ApicHope.

About Gout

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. Gout is caused by high levels of uric acid in the body that accumulate around the joints and other tissues and can result in flares that cause intense pain. When gout is left untreated, it can become a progressive disease with serious consequences. Over time, frequent flares and persistent uric acid buildup can lead to chronic joint damage, reduced mobility, and the formation of tophi (hard deposits under the skin). While many patients with chronic gout are treated in first line with urate lowering therapy some are sub-optimally treated or do not respond to first line therapies and the disease progresses. In later lines, uncontrolled gout is associated with a higher risk of comorbidities such as kidney disease and cardiovascular complications, making early diagnosis and effective management critical. Despite available treatments, many patients struggle to achieve target uric acid levels, underscoring the need for innovative therapies to prevent long-term disability and improve quality of life.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2025, revenue amounted to SEK 28 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-completes-acquisition-of-arthrosi-therapeutics--strengthening-pipeline-for-the-potential-treatm,c4304835

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4304835/3924488.pdf

Sobi completes acquisition of Arthrosi Therapeutics, strengthening pipeline for the potential treatment of gout

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-completes-acquisition-of-arthrosi-therapeutics-strengthening-pipeline-for-the-potential-treatment-of-gout-302682651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
