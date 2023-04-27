Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

The Board of Directors meeting on April 26, 2023 under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, decided the distribution of a first interim dividend of 0.74 €/share for fiscal year 2023, an increase of 7.25% compared to the three interim dividends paid for fiscal year 2022 and identical to the final ordinary dividend for fiscal year 2022. This increase is in line with the shareholder return policy confirmed by the Board of Directors in February 2023.

This interim dividend will be paid in cash exclusively, according to the following timetable:

Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date 20 September 2023 15 September 2023 Payment date 2 October 2023 12 October 2023

____

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426006108/en/

Contacts:

Contacts TotalEnergies

Media Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 99 l presse@totalenergies.com l @TotalEnergiesPR

Investor Relations: +33 (0)1 47 44 46 46 l ir@totalenergies.com