Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SimCorp A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060495240 SIMCORP The company is given observation status because the company and Deutche Börse AG have today entered into an announcement agreement pursuant to which Deutche Börse AG will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares, except treasury shares, in the company. According to rule 4.1.1 d) in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 27 April 2023. ________________________________________________________________________________ ___________ For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04 56.