Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
WKN: A1WZM4 | ISIN: DK0060495240 | Ticker-Symbol: XCL1
27.04.23
98,40 Euro
+27,60
+38,98 %
GlobeNewswire
27.04.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: SimCorp A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN             Name

DK0060495240    SIMCORP



The company is given observation status because the company and Deutche Börse
AG have today entered into an announcement agreement pursuant to which Deutche
Börse AG will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to
acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares, except treasury shares, in
the company. 

According to rule 4.1.1 d) in Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of
Shares, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation
status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 27 April 2023.





________________________________________________________________________________
___________ 

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 04
56.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
