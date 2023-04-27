Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
27.04.2023 | 09:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on IJ and SINCH (111/23)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Intrum (IJ) and Sinch (SINCH) for four hours, after which time an assessment of
market conditions will be made to determine if stressed market conditions are
still valid. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1138545
