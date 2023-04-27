World Influencers Awards 2023 will honor the most influential personalities for the fifth time during Cannes Film Festival

Khaby Lame, Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski, and other prominent figures among the WIBA nominees and title holders

WIBA, the Awards for Influencers and Talents, will take place on May 26th, 2023 in the iconic Hôtel Martinez, Cannes, during Cannes Film Festival. The trophies for WIBA Awards' fifth-anniversary winners are exclusive designs by Richard Orlinski, a French sculptor and visual neo-pop artist who has been, since 2015, the best-selling French contemporary artist in the world.

WIBA Awards 2022, Madalina Ghenea, Khaby Lame, Alec Monopoly. Photo: Getty Images

The event will include international celebrities and extraordinary special guests such as Maye Musk, Richard Orlinski and others. The event will feature a cocktail reception, a gala dinner, the awards ceremony with special performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and after-party in L'Arc Club.

WIBA Awards, led by the World Influencers Association (WIBA), is the global award for the most influential personalities in the social media world, with a total global reach of 200M+. WIBA Awards is a multimillion people-reaching annual award highlighting the most important social causes, empowering Influencers' voices, and encouraging global conversations and friendships.

WIBA Awards title holders are the top world influencers and prominent personalities, such as Khaby Lame the number one TikToker, who is WIBA Awards 2022 Grand Prix winner, Nusret Gökçe, Nikkie Tutorials, Gianluca Vacchi, Foodgod, Kat Graham, Kelly Rutherford, Ellen Von Unwerth, Coco Rocha, to name a few.

Mariia Grazhina Chaplin, CEO of WIBA: "I am proud to announce the fifth-anniversary WIBA Awards edition this year. The date of the WIBA Awards ceremony makes every year the event distinctive, as it takes place during Cannes Film Festival. Therefore the WIBA title holders, Influencers, and other attendees not only entertain their audiences with gorgeous photos and looks but also educate them about the art of cinema being present at the most significant event of the sphere. The most important feature of social media personalities is awareness of their posts. WIBA attracts attendees' attention to the content ethic, clearness, and responsibility. The impact of influencers beyond the virtual world no longer needs to be proven. We want to turn influencers' potential into a wide-reaching power to act, change the world for the better, and help bring about universal peace, justice, and equal opportunities for all."

