Roxtec International AB: Roxtec and Consilium Safety Group announce strategic partnership to enhance marine safety

KARLSKRONA, Sweden, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roxtec, the global leader in modular-based sealing solutions for cable and pipe transits, and Consilium Safety Group, a world-leading provider of fire and gas safety technologies, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen their marine safety services.

"We are two companies with a strong focus on safety, both offering products and services that help protect lives and assets. We believe this cooperation creates a perfect match," says Roger Johansson, EVP Business Area Marine & Offshore at Roxtec.

"As we are operating in the same countries worldwide, we can find synergies to create even greater value for our customers," says Marcus Andersson, CCO at Consilium Safety Group.

Through this new partnership, Roxtec and Consilium will help reinforce the safety agenda in the marine industry and increase the support to marine and offshore companies when it comes to passive and active fire protection.

As part of the cooperation, Consilium Safety Group will become a trusted service partner for Roxtec cable and pipe sealing solutions. With a strong presence in the marine aftermarket, Consilium will add new services to its portfolio and offer inspection and services of Roxtec cable and pipe transits. Leveraging Consilium's well established service network, Roxtec will in its turn provide increased service and support to marine owners.

The cooperation between Consilium Safety Group and Roxtec is an important step in adding value to the marine industry.

"Cable penetrations are often located close to the fire detectors onboard a ship, and they are both an integral part of the fire protection system onboard. We believe that through this cooperation we will be able to add even more value to our customers and marine owners all over the world," says Roger Johansson.

"This partnership reinforces our shared commitment to improve safety at sea. By cooperating we will be able to leverage and improve our services for marine ship owners including inspection and maintenance work related to the fire safety system onboard", says Marcus Andersson.

For further information, please contact:



Roger Johansson

EVP Business Area Marine & Offshore

Roxtec International AB

+46 733 31 31 33

roger.johansson@roxtec.com



Malin Cardemar

CMCO

Consilium Safety Group

+46 735 95 32 51

malin.cardemar@consiliumsafety.com

