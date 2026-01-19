Anzeige
Montag, 19.01.2026
Desert Gold: Aus einem Explorer wird ein ernsthafter Wertschöpfer
WKN: A40B55 | ISIN: JE00BRX98089 | Ticker-Symbol: Z1W
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 07:30
14,990 Euro
-1,25 % -0,190
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AEX
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,93014,96009:26
14,91014,96009:26
Firmen im Artikel
AIG
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC62,93+0,11 %
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC14,990-1,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.