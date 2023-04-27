Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - SKUPREME, a leading innovator in e-commerce and supply chain management solutions, is proud to announce that it has joined the USPS Connect eCommerce program as a participating platform. SKUPREME customers can access USPS services, including discounted rates, tracking, and shipment insurance, without requiring a minimum volume commitment through this integration.

"We're excited to join the USPS Connect eCommerce program and offer our customers the ability to access USPS services easily," said Ely Liberov, CEO of SKUPREME. "Our integration will simplify the shipping process for customers by utilizing SKUPREME's proprietary machine learning technologies, which offer unique capabilities like instant label printing. This process formerly took 3-5 seconds per label, saving the average warehouse 15 hours of print buffer time each month."

By integrating with USPS Connect eCommerce, SKUPREME can offer e-commerce businesses and warehouses more options and flexibility when shipping their products. With USPS services available directly from the SKUPREME platform, companies can easily manage their shipments and ensure timely delivery to their customers.

SKUPREME's order management platform automates complex tasks for e-commerce businesses. Based on their automation logic, the platform allows companies to split orders with multiple SKUs across multiple fulfillment providers.

Furthermore, SKUPREME offers an IOS and Windows application, SKUPREME Connect, that seamlessly integrates with shipping peripherals, enabling users to access printers and print from any browser, anywhere, to their warehouse. These features provide flexibility and convenience to SKUPREME's customers, allowing them to manage their shipping and inventory with optimal efficiency.

Founded and headquartered in Miami, SKUPREME has found a vital partner in the thriving local e-commerce community, ranging from small to large enterprises. By working closely with local sellers, the company has developed a deep understanding of their unique challenges and has tailored its solutions to meet their needs.

SKUPREME is a comprehensive platform for e-commerce businesses, providing global inventory and marketplace integration software. Its inventory management tools provide real-time shipment and purchasing predictions to help companies stay ahead of their supply chain.

For more information about SKUPREME, visit www.skupreme.com

Contact:

Name: Isabelle Levesque

Company: SKUPREME

Phone: (305) 306-8315

Email: press@skupreme.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161199