TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to generate strong results in a softening oil gas price environment

As part of its multi-energy strategy, TotalEnergies presents for the first time the results of the Integrated Power segment

1Q23 4Q22 Change

vs 4Q22 1Q22 Change

vs 1Q22 Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$) 5.6 3.3 +70% 4.9 +12% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1) - in billions of dollars (B$) 6.5 7.6 -13% 9.0 -27% - in dollars per share 2.61 2.97 -12% 3.40 -23% Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$) 14.2 16.0 -11% 17.4 -19% DACF(1) (B$) 9.8 9.4 +4% 12.0 -19% Cash Flow from operations (B$) 5.1 5.6 -9% 7.6 -33% Net-debt-to-capital ratio(2) of 11.5% at March 31, 2023 vs. 7.0% at December 31, 2022 First 2023 interim dividend set at 0.74 €/share

(1) Definition on page 3.

(2) Excluding leases

The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on April 26, 2023, to approve the first quarter 2023 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:

TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to generate strong results, posting in the first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $6.5 billion, cash flow of $9.6 billion, and return on average capital employed of 25%, in an environment of lower oil and gas prices. IFRS net income was $5.6 billion for the quarter.

In an environment with Brent prices averaging $81/b, Exploration Production generated adjusted net operating income of $2.7 billion and cash flow of $4.9 billion with production growth of 2% compared to the previous quarter*, benefiting in particular from the start-up of gas production on Block 10 in Oman and the acquisition of a 20% interest in the SARB Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates.

Integrated LNG delivered adjusted net operating income and cash flow of 2.1 billion, leveraging its integratedglobal portfolio, in an environment of European and Asiangas prices returning to levels close to Brent parity at $16-17/Mbtu, given the mild winter and high inventories in Europe. The Company launched this quarter the integrated engineering studies (FEED) on the Papua LNG project, which will contribute to the future growth of the LNG portfolio.

The Integrated Power segment generated adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $0.4 billionin the first quarter.ROACE was nearly 10% over 12 months, confirming the Company's ability to profitably grow this business. TotalEnergies closed this quarter the acquisition of a 34% interest in Casa Dos Ventos in Brazil, contributing to the growth of its installed renewable power generation capacity to 18 GW.

Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $1.9 billion and cash flow of $2.2 billion, benefiting from strong refining margins. TotalEnergies announced the sale for €3.1 billion to Alimentation Couche-Tard of its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands as well as a 40%/60% partnership with them to operate the stations in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Given these strong results, the Board of Directors confirmed the increase of 7.25% in the first interim dividend for the 2023 financial yearto €0.74per share, as well as the repurchase of up to $2 billion of shares in the second quarter of 2023."

1. Highlights(3)

Social and environmental responsibility

Publication of the Sustainability Climate 2023 Progress Report presenting the progress made on TotalEnergies' transformation strategy and the update of its climate ambition

presenting the progress made on TotalEnergies' transformation strategy and the update of its climate ambition TotalEnergies ranked Number 2 in employee share ownership in Europe according to the report of the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership

TotalEnergies guarantees customers that its fuel price will not exceed 1.99 €/l in its stations in France

Upstream

Acquisition of CEPSA's upstream assets in the United Arab Emirates, representing a share of 50 kboe/d

Agreement with the Iraqi Government to move forward with the multi-energy project in Iraq

Launch of the Lapa South-West project in Brazil

Downstream

Sale to Alimentation Couche-Tard of retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and 40%/60% partnership in Belgium and Luxembourg

Agreement with waste recycling company Paprec to develop chemical plastic recycling projects in France

Creation of a joint venture with Air Liquide to develop a network of more than 100 hydrogen stations for trucks in Europe

Integrated LNG

Production start-up on Block 10 and signed a long-term LNG contract for 0.8 Mt/year in Oman

Launch of Papua LNG Integrated Engineering Studies in Papua New Guinea

Delivery of the first LNG cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal in India

Commissioning of the floating LNG regasification terminal in Lubmin, Germany

Authorization by the French and European authorities for the installation of the floating LNG regasification terminal in Le Havre in France

Integrated Power

Closing of the acquisition of a 34% interest in Casa dos Ventos, leading renewable developer in Brazil

Acquisition from Corio Generation a 50% interest (minus 10 shares) in the 600 MW Formosa 3 offshore wind project in Taiwan

Signature of renewable power purchase agreements with Sasol and Air Liquide in South Africa

Decarbonization new molecules

Acquisition of PGB, Poland's leading biogas producer

Entry on two permits for the storage of CO2 in the North Sea, Denmark

(3) Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.

2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(4)

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,

earnings per share and number of shares 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted EBITDA (5) 14,167 15,997 -11% 17,424 -19% Adjusted net operating income from business segments 6,993 8,238 -15% 9,458 -26% Exploration Production 2,653 3,528 -25% 5,015 -47% Integrated LNG 2,072 2,408 -14% 3,133 -34% Integrated Power 370 481 -23% (82) ns Refining Chemicals 1,618 1,487 +9% 1,120 +44% Marketing Services 280 334 -16% 272 +3% Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income 1,079 1,873 -42% 1,861 -42% Effective tax rate (6) 41.4% 41.4% 38.7% Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share) 6,541 7,561 -13% 8,977 -27% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (7) 2.61 2.97 -12% 3.40 -23% Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)* 2.43 2.93 -17% 3.03 -20% Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions) 2,479 2,522 -2% 2,614 -5% Net income (TotalEnergies share) 5,557 3,264 +70% 4,944 +12% Organic investments (8) 3,433 3,935 -13% 1,981 +73% Net acquisitions (9) 2,987 (133) ns 922 x3.2 Net investments (10) 6,420 3,802 +69% 2,903 x2.2 Operating cash flow before working capital changes (11) 9,621 9,135 +5% 11,626 -17% Operating cash flow before working capital changes

w/o financial charges (DACF) (12) 9,774 9,361 +4% 11,995 -19% Cash flow from operations 5,133 5,618 -9% 7,617 -33%

*Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0730 in the first quarter 2023, 1.0205 in the fourth quarter 2022 and 1.1217 in the first quarter 2022.

(4) Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 19.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income.

(6) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

(7) In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds.

(8) Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.

(9) Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 21).

(10) Net investments organic investments net acquisitions (see page 21).

(11) Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts and including capital gains from renewable projects sale.

The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 25. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 21.

(12) DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.

3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production

3.1 Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins

1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Brent ($/b) 81.2 88.8 -9% 102.2 -21% Henry Hub ($/Mbtu) 2.7 6.1 -55% 4.6 -40% NBP ($/Mbtu) 16.1 32.3 -50% 32.3 -50% JKM ($/Mbtu) 16.5 30.5 -46% 31.1 -47% Average price of liquids ($/b)

Consolidated subsidiaries 73.4 80.6 -9% 90.1 -19% Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries 8.89 12.74 -30% 12.27 -28% Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)

Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates 13.27 14.83 -11% 13.60 -2% Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)** 87.8 73.6 +19% 46.3 +90%

The indicators are shown on page 26.

** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons).

3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions(13)

GHG emissions (MtCO2e) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (14) 9.1 10.1 -10% 9.6 -6% of which Oil Gas 7.6 8.3 -8% 7.9 -4% of which CCGT 1.5 1.8 -17% 1.7 -15% Scope 1+2 equity share 12.8 14.7 -13% 14.0 -9%

Estimated 1Q23 emissions.

Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down in the first quarter 2023, as a result of the decrease in the use of gas-fired power plants in a context of lower demand in Europe and given the decline in flaring on Exploration Production facilities.

Methane emissions (ktCH4) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Methane emissions from operated facilities 9 11 -17% 10 -8% Methane emissions equity share 11 10 +12% 12 -7%

Estimated 1Q23 emissions.

Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e) 1Q23 2022 Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (15) est. 90 389

(13) The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.

(14) Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2).

(15) TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales to end customers. The highest point for each value chain for 2023 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates.

3.3 Production*

Hydrocarbon production 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,524 2,812 -10% 2,843 -11% Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d) 1,398 1,357 +3% 1,305 +7% Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d) 1,126 1,455 -23% 1,538 -27% Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d) 2,524 2,812 -10% 2,843 -11% Liquids (kb/d) 1,562 1,570 1,527 +2% Gas (Mcf/d) 5,191 6,681 -22% 7,162 -28% Hydrocarbon production excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 2,524 2,475 +2% 2,508 +1%

* Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production.

Hydrocarbon production was 2,524 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first quarter of 2023, up 1% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), comprised of:

+4% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, notably Mero 1 in Brazil and Ikike in Nigeria,

+1% due to the increase in OPEC+ production quotas,

-1% portfolio effect, notably related to the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, the exit from Termokarstovoye and Kharyaga in Russia and the effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entry into the producing fields of Sépia and Atapu in Brazil and SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the increased participation in the Waha concessions in Libya,

-3% due to the natural decline of the fields.

Production was up 2% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), benefiting in particular from the start-up of gas production from Block 10 in Oman, the acquisition of an interest in the SARB Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates, and the ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 project in Norway.

4. Analysis of business segments

4.1 Integrated LNG

4.1.1 Production

Hydrocarbon production for LNG 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 463 503 -8% 492 -6% Liquids (kb/d) 62 58 +6% 60 +3% Gas (Mcf/d) 2,179 2,420 -10% 2,349 -7% Integrated LNG excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 463 445 +4% 433 +7%

Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Overall LNG sales 11.0 12.7 -13% 13.3 -17% incl. Sales from equity production* 4.0 4.4 -11% 4.4 -11% incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 9.9 11.4 -14% 11.9 -17%

* The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.

Hydrocarbon production for LNG was up 7% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), due to the restart of Snøhvit in Norway during the second quarter 2022.

Overall LNG sales in the first quarter of 2023 were down 17% year-on-year, mainly as a result of lower spot volumes, linked to lower demand for LNG in Europe due to the mild winter weather and high inventories.

4.1.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 2,072 2,408 -14% 3,133 -34% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 786 1,213 -35% 1,404 -44% Organic investments 396 195 x2 (61) ns Net acquisitions 759 19 x39.9 (20) ns Net investments 1,155 214 x5.4 (81) ns Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 2,081 2,688 -23% 2,492 -16% Cash flow from operations *** 3,536 134 x26.4 2,219 +59%

Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value.

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $2,072 million in the first quarter 2023:

down 10% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), mainly due to lower hydrocarbon prices;

down 25% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) due to lower LNG sales and prices, as well as exceptional trading results in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes for Integrated LNG was $2,081 million in the first quarter 2023:

down 23% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), due to lower prices and a lag effect on dividend payments received from equity affiliates;

down 16% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), due to lower prices.

Cash flow from operations was $3,536 million for the quarter, linked to the positive impact on working capital of the decrease in margin calls and receivables.

4.2 Integrated Power

4.2.1 Capacities, productions, clients and sales

Integrated Power 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2) 70.4 69.0 +2% 46.8 +50% o/w installed capacity 17.9 16.8 +7% 10.7 +68% o/w capacity in construction 6.2 6.1 +1% 6.1 +2% o/w capacity in development 46.3 46.0 +1% 30.1 +54% Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (2) 44.4 45.5 -2% 34.4 +29% o/w installed capacity 8.4 7.7 +9% 5.4 +55% o/w capacity in construction 4.0 4.1 -2% 4.2 -3% o/w capacity in development 32.0 33.6 -5% 24.8 +29% Gas-fired power generation gross installed capacity (GW) (2) 5.8 5.8 5.8 Gas-fired power generation net installed capacity (GW) (2) 4.3 4.3 4.5 -5% Net power production (TWh) (3) 8.4 9.4 -11% 7.6 +10% incl. power production from renewables 3.8 3.3 +16% 2.2 +72% Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (2) 6.0 6.1 -2% 6.1 -1% Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (2) 2.8 2.7 2.7 +1% Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 15.5 14.6 +6% 16.3 -5% Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 37.3 28.1 +33% 35.0 +7%

(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022 and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity effective first quarter 2023.

(2) End of period data.

(3) Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.

Gross installed renewable power generation capacity was close to 18 GW at the end of the first quarter 2023, up by more than 1 GW quarter-on-quarter, including 0.6 GW from the acquisition of an interest in the Casa dos Ventos portfolio of renewable projects in Brazil and the connection of 0.3 GW from the Seagreen offshore wind project in the UK.

Net electricity generation was 8.4 TWh in the quarter:

up 10% year-on-year, due to growing electricity generation from renewables, offsetting the lower generation from flexible capacity,

down 11% quarter-on-quarter due to lower flexible capacity generation in the context of lower demand, partially offset by growing renewable power generation.

4.2.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 370 481 -23% (82) ns including adjusted income from equity affiliates 56 88 -36% 26 x2.2 Organic investments 577 455 +27% 319 +81% Net acquisitions 519 (230) ns 661 -22% Net investments 1,096 225 x4.9 980 +12% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 440 439 93 x4.7 Cash flow from operations *** (1,285) 861 ns (1,904) ns

Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases. Excluding margin calls, reported in the Integrated LNG segment since the implementation in 2022 of its centralized management.

Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $370 million in the first quarter 2023:

up significantly year-on-year, due to the contribution from gas-fired power plants and the performance of power trading, which offset the impact of seasonality in the power marketing business,

down 23% quarter-on-quarter, notably due to the impact of seasonality in the power marketing business.

Cash flow from operations was ($1,285) million in the first quarter 2023, mainly due to the negative impact on working capital of the seasonality of the power gas marketing business (gap between a seasonal monthly cost of supply and a fixed monthly B2C clients payment estimated on the year-n-1 consumption).

4.3 Exploration Production

4.3.1 Production

Hydrocarbon production 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 EP (kboe/d) 2,061 2,309 -11% 2,351 -12% Liquids (kb/d) 1,500 1,512 -1% 1,467 +2% Gas (Mcf/d) 3,012 4,261 -29% 4,813 -37% EP excluding Novatek (kboe/d) 2,061 2,030 +2% 2,075 -1%

4.3.2 Results

In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 2,653 3,528 -25% 5,015 -47% including adjusted income from equity affiliates 135 316 -57% 355 -62% Effective tax rate** 57.1% 54.4% 47.0% Organic investments 2,134 2,219 -4% 1,426 +50% Net acquisitions 1,938 105 x18.5 316 x6.1 Net investments 4,072 2,324 +75% 1,742 x2.3 Operating cash flow before working capital changes *** 4,907 4,988 -2% 7,303 -33% Cash flow from operations *** 4,536 4,035 +12% 5,768 -21%

Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).

*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,653 million in the first quarter 2023:

down 22% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), due to lower oil and gas prices,

down 45% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) for the same reasons, as well as higher taxation, particularly in the UK.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes in the first quarter 2023 was $4,907 million, down 3% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), reflecting lower gas and oil prices in the first quarter 2023 and exceptional taxes during the fourth quarter 2022, notably taxes related to the European solidarity contribution.

4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

4.4.1 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 1,898 1,821 +4% 1,392 +36% Organic investments 290 1,023 -72% 292 -1% Net acquisitions (229) (28) ns (34) ns Net investments 61 995 -94% 258 -76% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 2,189 1,681 +30% 1,896 +15% Cash flow from operations ** (1,524) 939 ns 2,005 ns

Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

4.5 Refining Chemicals

4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates

Refinery throughput and utilization rate* 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Total refinery throughput (kb/d) 1,403 1,389 +1% 1,317 +6% France 357 312 +14% 252 +42% Rest of Europe 596 580 +3% 605 -1% Rest of world 450 497 -10% 460 -2% Utlization rate based on crude only** 78% 77% 74%

Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.

** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.

Petrochemicals production and utilization rate 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Monomers* (kt) 1,295 1,095 +18% 1,404 -8% Polymers (kt) 1,111 917 +21% 1,274 -13% Steamcracker utilization rate** 75% 66% 86%

Olefins.

** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.

Refined volumes were up 6% year-on-year, notably due to the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022.

Petrochemical production was down 8% year-on-year for monomers and 13% for polymers, due to slowing global demand.

4.5.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 1,618 1,487 +9% 1,120 +44% Organic investments 198 585 -66% 197 +1% Net acquisitions 5 (5) ns ns Net investments 203 580 -65% 197 +3% Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 1,733 1,144 +51% 1,433 +21% Cash flow from operations ** (851) 232 ns 1,107 ns

Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $1,618 million in the first quarter 2023:

up 9% quarter-on-quarter, due to strong margins,

up 44% year-on-year for the same reason as well as higher refined volumes.

Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $1,733 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 51% quarter-on-quarter, taking into account the fourth quarter 2022 negative impact of the European solidarity contribution for refining activities of $0.7 billion.

Cash flow from operations was ($851) million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the negative impact on working capital of an increase in inventories linked to strikes in France in March.

4.6 Marketing Services

4.6.1 Petroleum product sales

Sales in kb/d* 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Total Marketing Services sales 1,360 1,450 -6% 1,452 -6% Europe 757 816 -7% 790 -4% Rest of world 602 634 -5% 662 -9%

Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.

In the first quarter 2023, sales of petroleum products were down 6% quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, due to lower industrial demand in Europe linked to higher prices for petroleum products, partially offset by the recovery in aviation activities.

4.6.2 Results

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted net operating income* 280 334 -16% 272 +3% Organic investments 92 438 -79% 95 -3% Net acquisitions (234) (23) ns (34) ns Net investments (142) 415 ns 61 ns Operating cash flow before working capital changes ** 456 537 -15% 463 -2% Cash flow from operations ** (673) 707 ns 898 ns

Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $280 million in the first quarter 2023, up 3% year-on-year, mainly thanks to the strong performance of the retail network activities.

Cash flow from operations was ($673) million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the negative impact of lower prices on working capital.

5. TotalEnergies results

5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments

Adjusted net operating income from business segments was $6,993 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to $9,458 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.

5.2 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)

TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $6,541 million in the first quarter 2023 versus $8,977 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.

Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value(16)

Adjustments to net income(17) were ($984) million in the first quarter 2023, consisting mainly of:

($0.4) billion of inventory effect,

($0.4) billion effects of changes in fair value,

($0.2) billion related to the impacts of the European solidarity contribution and the inframarginal income contribution in France.

TotalEnergies' average tax rate of 41.4% in the first quarter 2023 was stable compared to the previous quarter, versus 38.7% in the first quarter 2022, mainly as a result of the higher tax rate for Exploration Production, related notably to the Energy Profits Levy in the UK.

5.3 Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $2.61 in the first quarter 2023, based on 2,479 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $3.40 a year earlier.

As of March 31, 2023, the number of diluted shares was 2,468 million.

As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased 32.2 million shares for cancellation in the first quarter of 2023 for $2 billion.

5.4 Acquisitions asset sales

Acquisitions were $3,256 million in the first quarter 2023, notably for:

the acquisition of a 20% interest in the SARB/ Umm Lulu concession in the United Arab Emirates,

payments related to the acquisition of a 6.25% stake in the NFE LNG project in Qatar,

a 34% stake in a joint venture with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.

Divestments were $269 million in the first quarter 2023, mainly related to the sale of 50% of the Marketing Services subsidiary in Egypt.

5.5 Net cash flow

TotalEnergies' net cash flow(18) was $3,201 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to $8,723 million a year earlier, given the $2,005 million decrease in cash flow and the $3,517 million increase in net investments to $6,420 million this quarter.

In the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $5,133 million compared to $9,621 million of operating cash flow before working capital changes, reflecting the $4.5 billion increase in working capital requirements, mainly due to the effects of lower prices on tax and trade payables, higher crude and petroleum product inventories notably due to the strikes in France, and the seasonality of the gas and power marketing business.

(16) These adjustment elements are explained page 25.

(17) Total net income adjustment items are detailed page 19 as well as in the annexes to the accounts.

(18) Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interest).

5.6 Profitability

Return on equity was 29.7% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 April 1, 2021 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Adjusted net income 34,219 36,657 24,382 Average adjusted shareholders' equity 115,233 112,831 111,794 Return on equity (ROE) 29.7% 32.5% 21.8%

Return on average capital employed was 25.4% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

In millions of dollars April 1, 2022 January 1, 2022 April 1, 2021 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Adjusted net operating income 35,712 38,212 25,803 Average capital employed 140,842 135,312 143,517 ROACE 25.4% 28.2% 18.0%

6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts

Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €2,189 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to €1,035 million in the first quarter 2022.

7. Annual 2023 Sensitivities*

Change Estimated impact on adjusted

net operating income Estimated impact on cash flow from operations Dollar +/- 0,1 par € -/+ 0,1 G$ ~0 G$ Average liquids price** +/- 10 $/b +/- 2,5 G$ +/- 3,0 G$ European gas price NBP TTF +/- 2 $/Mbtu +/- 0,4 G$ +/- 0,4 G$ Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM) +/- 10 $/t +/- 0,4 G$ +/- 0,5 G$

Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2023. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.

** In a 80 $/b Brent environment.

8. Outlook

After briefly falling below $75/b in mid-March, oil prices rose above $80/b in April, notably due to the decision by some OPEC+ countries to reduce their production quotas to stabilize a market marked by fears of financial crisis and recession.

After several quarters of exceptionally high diesel cracks, European refining margins are easing down because of lower economic growth expectations and high products inventories fueled by Chinese exports and the quicker than anticipated reorganization of Russian flows following the European embargo. Demand for petroleum products could be supported in the coming weeks by the entry into the driving season in the US for gasoline, as well as the global recovery of air traffic for aviation fuel.

Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be between $10-12/Mbtu in the second quarter 2023.

Given the high inventory levels at the end of winter, European and Asian gas prices are expected to remain stable in the second quarter before rebounding in the second half 2023, driven by restocking gas in Europe before winter and the demand recovery in China, in a context of limited LNG production growth. Futures markets anticipate prices in the range of $18/Mbtu for winter 2023-24.

For the second quarter 2023, TotalEnergies anticipates a hydrocarbon production around 2.5 Mboe/d, LNG sales that should benefit from the restart of Freeport LNG and a utilization rate in refineries up to more than 80% given the end of strikes in France.

The Company confirms its guidance for net investments between $16-18 billion in 2023, including $5 billion in low-carbon energies.

To listen to the conference call with CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 13:30 (Paris time), please log on tototalenergies.com or dial +44 (0) 121 281 8004 or +1 (718) 705-8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.

9. Operating information by segment

9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)

Combined liquids and gas

production by region (kboe/d) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Europe 583 918 -37% 959 -39% Africa 494 477 +4% 498 -1% Middle East and North Africa 718 703 +2% 670 +7% Americas 441 442 386 +14% Asia-Pacific 288 272 +6% 330 -13% Total production 2,524 2,812 -10% 2,843 -11% includes equity affiliates 344 670 -49% 715 -52%

Liquids production by region (kb/d) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Europe 235 282 -17% 298 -21% Africa 371 358 +4% 371 Middle East and North Africa 578 565 +2% 538 +7% Americas 263 259 +2% 201 +31% Asia-Pacific 116 106 +9% 119 -3% Total production 1,562 1,570 1,527 +2% includes equity affiliates 150 199 -24% 210 -29%

Gas production by region (Mcf/d) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Europe 1,879 3,412 -45% 3,557 -47% Africa 615 592 +4% 643 -4% Middle East and North Africa 772 745 +4% 727 +6% Americas 994 1,030 -3% 1,041 -5% Asia-Pacific 931 902 +3% 1,194 -22% Total production 5,191 6,681 -22% 7,162 -28% includes equity affiliates 1,054 2,535 -58% 2,714 -61%

9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)

Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Europe 1,736 1,665 +4% 1,635 +6% Africa 667 743 -10% 761 -12% Americas 849 740 +15% 775 +9% Rest of world 623 558 +12% 531 +17% Total consolidated sales 3,875 3,706 +5% 3,701 +5% Includes bulk sales 387 388 409 -5% Includes trading 2,127 1,868 +14% 1,840 +16%

Petrochemicals production* (kt) 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Europe 1,047 835 +25% 1,260 -17% Americas 607 477 +27% 638 -5% Middle East and Asia 753 700 +7% 781 -4%

* Olefins, polymers.

9.3 Renewables

1Q23 4Q22 Installed power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.2 1.5 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.1 1.5 Rest of Europe 0.2 1.1 0.5 0.0 1.8 0.2 1.1 0.3 0.0 1.6 Africa 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Middle East 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 North America 3.0 2.1 0.0 0.1 5.1 2.9 2.1 0.0 0.1 5.1 South America 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.0 1.3 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.7 India 5.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 5.4 4.9 0.4 0.0 0.0 5.3 Asia-Pacific 1.3 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.5 1.2 0.0 0.1 0.0 1.4 Total 12.0 5.0 0.7 0.3 17.9 11.7 4.5 0.4 0.2 16.8

1Q23 4Q22 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

in construction (GW) (1),(2) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.4 Rest of Europe 0.1 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.9 0.0 1.0 Africa 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Middle East 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 North America 2.7 0.1 0.0 0.5 3.4 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.5 3.1 South America 0.1 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 India 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 0.2 0.0 0.0 1.0 Asia-Pacific 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.6 Total 3.6 0.9 1.2 0.5 6.2 3.8 0.3 1.4 0.6 6.1

1Q23 4Q22 Power generation gross capacity from renewables

in development (GW) (1),(2) Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total Solar Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Other Total France 0.9 0.2 0.0 0.0 1.2 1.6 0.4 0.0 0.0 2.0 Rest of Europe 3.6 0.4 4.4 0.1 8.4 3.8 0.4 4.4 0.1 8.6 Africa 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.1 1.1 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.9 Middle East 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.6 North America 10.7 2.8 4.1 4.5 22.1 10.8 3.4 4.1 4.1 22.4 South America 1.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 1.8 0.8 1.1 0.0 0.2 2.0 India 4.6 0.2 0.0 0.0 4.8 4.4 0.1 0.0 0.0 4.5 Asia-Pacific 2.4 0.4 2.9 0.7 6.4 2.2 0.1 2.3 0.4 5.0 Total 24.7 4.8 11.4 5.4 46.3 24.8 5.5 10.8 4.9 46.0

(1) Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and, from 1Q23, 49% of Casa dos Ventos.

(2) End-of-period data.

10. Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q22 Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share) (159) (5,585) (4,993) Gain (loss) on asset sales 203 Restructuring charges (14) (3) Impairments (60) (3,845) (5,061) Other (302) (1,726) 71 After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost (391) (705) 1,040 Effect of changes in fair value (434) 1,993 (80) Total adjustments affecting net income (984) (4,297) (4,033)

11. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements

11.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Net income TotalEnergies share 5,557 3,264 +70% 4,944 +12% Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share) 984 4,297 -77% 4,033 -76% Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 6,541 7,561 -13% 8,977 -27% Adjusted items Add: non-controlling interests 74 210 -65% 76 -3% Add: income taxes 4,090 4,530 -10% 4,724 -13% Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests 3,026 3,204 -6% 3,148 -4% Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets 99 111 -11% 96 +3% Add: financial interest on debt 710 719 -1% 462 +54% Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents (373) (338) ns (59) ns Adjusted EBITDA 14,167 15,997 -11% 17,424 -19%

11.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Adjusted items Revenues from sales 58,309 63,884 -9% 63,938 -9% Purchases, net of inventory variation (37,479) (42,755) ns (40,762) ns Other operating expenses (7,752) (7,027) ns (7,409) ns Exploration costs (94) (250) ns (136) ns Other income 77 636 -88% 121 -36% Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets (38) (480) ns (173) ns Other financial income 248 266 -7% 119 x2.1 Other financial expense (183) (150) ns (135) ns Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,079 1,873 -42% 1,861 -42% Adjusted EBITDA 14,167 15,997 -11% 17,424 -19% Adjusted items Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,026) (3,204) ns (3,148) ns Less: amortization of intangible assets (99) (111) ns (96) ns Less: financial interest on debt (710) (719) ns (462) ns Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 373 338 +10% 59 x6.3 Less: income taxes (4,090) (4,530) ns (4,724) ns Less: non-controlling interests (74) (210) ns (76) ns Add: adjustment TotalEnergies share (984) (4,297) ns (4,033) ns Net income TotalEnergies share 5,557 3,264 +70% 4,944 +12%

12. Investments Divestments

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Organic investments a ) 3,433 3,935 -13% 1,981 +73% Capitalized exploration 205 287 -29% 114 +80% Increase in non-current loans 374 210 +78% 234 +60% Repayment of non-current loans,

excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates (229) (259) ns (435) ns Change in debt from renewable projects

(TotalEnergies share) (124) -100% ns Acquisitions b ) 3,256 292 x11.2 1,400 x2.3 Asset sales c ) 269 425 -37% 478 -44% Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share) (3) 109 ns (2) ns Net acquisitions 2,987 (133) ns 922 x3.2 Net investments a b c ) 6,420 3,802 +69% 2,903 x2.2 Other transactions with non-controlling interests d ) 50 -100% ns Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates e ) 6 (335) ns (487) ns Change in debt from renewable projects financing ( f ) (3) 233 ns (2) ns Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts g ) 60 61 -2% 36 +67% Expenditures related to carbon credits h ) 1 8 -88% ns Cash flow used in investing activities a b c d e f g h ) 6,362 3,681 +73% 2,378 x2.7

Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).

13. Cash flow

In millions of dollars 1Q23 4Q22 1Q23

vs

4Q22 1Q22 1Q23

vs

1Q22 Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF) 9,774 9,361 +4% 11,995 -19% Financial charges (153) (226) ns (369) ns Operating cash flow before working capital changes a * 9,621 9,135 +5% 11,626 -17% (Increase) decrease in working capital ** (3,989) (2,247) ns (4,775) ns Inventory effect (502) (895) ns 1,255 ns Capital gain from renewable project sales (3) (40) ns (2) ns Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates 6 (335) ns (487) ns Cash flow from operations 5,133 5,618 -9% 7,617 -33% Organic investments b ) 3,433 3,935 -13% 1,981 +73% Free cash flow after organic investments,

w/o net asset sales a b ) 6,188 5,200 +19% 9,645 -36% Net investments c ) 6,420 3,802 +69% 2,903 x2.2 Net cash flow a c ) 3,201 5,333 -40% 8,723 -63%

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale.

Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.

14. Gearing ratio

In millions of dollars 03/31/2023 12/31/2023 03/31/2022 Current borrowings (1) 16,280 14,065 16,759 Other current financial liabilities 597 488 502 Current financial assets (1),(2) (7,223) (8,556) (7,231) Net financial assets classified as held for sale (38) (38) (38) Non-current financial debt (1) 34,820 36,987 38,924 Non-current financial assets (1) (1,101) (1,303) (587) Cash and cash equivalents (27,985) (33,026) (31,276) Net debt (a) 15,350 8,617 17,053 Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share 115,581 111,724 116,480 Non-controlling interests 2,863 2,846 3,375 Shareholders' equity (b) 118,444 114,570 119,855 Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a+b) 11.5% 7.0% 12.5% Leases (c) 8,131 8,096 8,028 Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) (a+b+c) 16.5% 12.7% 17.3%

(1) Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.

(2) Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.

15. Return on average capital employed

Twelve months ended March 31, 2023 In millions of dollars Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Company Adjusted net operating income 10,108 1,427 15,117 7,800 1,558 35,712 Capital employed at 03/31/2022* 44,803 9,937 71,518 8,847 7,751 141,853 Capital employed at 03/31/2023* 34,183 18,982 67,658 10,115 8,811 139,830 ROACE 25.6% 9.9% 21.7% 82.3% 18.8% 25.4%

Full-year 2022 In millions of dollars Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Company Adjusted net operating income 11,169 975 17,479 7,302 1,550 38,212 Capital employed at 12/31/2021* 46,654 9,324 71,675 8,069 8,783 141,813 Capital employed at 12/31/2022* 33,671 16,225 65,784 7,438 7,593 128,811 ROACE 27.8% 7.6% 25.4% 94.2% 18.9% 28.2%

At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).

16. Restated key figures for 2021 and 2022 for Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments

16.1 Integrated LNG

16.1.1 Operational data

Hydrocarbon production for LNG 2021 2022 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Integrated LNG (kboe/d) 529 469 492 462 418 503 Liquids (kb/d) 63 53 60 53 40 58 Gas (Mcf/d) 2,541 2,267 2,349 2,233 2,067 2,420

Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt 2021 2022 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Overall LNG sales 42.0 48.1 13.3 11.7 10.4 12.7 incl. Sales from equity production* 17.4 17.0 4.4 4.1 4.0 4.4 incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases 35.1 42.8 11.9 10.2 9.2 11.4

*The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint-ventures.

16.1.2 Restated key figures

In millions of dollars 2021 2022 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Adjusted net operating income 5,591 11,169 3,133 2,215 3,413 2,408 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 2,659 5,637 1,404 1,192 1,828 1,213 Organic investments 2,061 519 (61) 171 213 195 Net acquisitions (910) (47) (20) (36) (10) 19 Net investments 1,151 472 (81) 135 203 214 Operating cash flow before working capital changes * 5,404 9,784 2,492 2,112 2,492 2,688 Cash flow from operations ** (2,765) 9,604 2,219 3,802 3,449 134 Capital employed end of period 46,654 33,671 44,803 41,606 37,742 33,671

Including the centralized management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to single market access for LNG, gas and power activities since 2022.

Effects of changes in fair value in gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG sector

Effects of changes in fair value in power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power sector.

Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

16.2 Integrated Power

16.2.1 Operational data

Integrated Power 2021 2022 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2),(3) 43.0 69.0 46.8 50.7 67.8 69.0 o/w installed capacity 10.3 16.8 10.7 11.6 16.0 16.8 o/w capacity in construction 6.5 6.1 6.1 5.2 5.4 6.1 o/w capacity in development 26.2 46.0 30.1 33.9 46.4 46.0 Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (3) 31.7 45.5 34.4 38.4 45.2 45.5 o/w installed capacity 5.1 7.7 5.4 5.8 7.4 7.7 o/w capacity in construction 4.6 4.1 4.2 3.7 3.5 4.1 o/w capacity in development 22.0 33.6 24.8 28.9 34.2 33.6 Gas-fired power generation gross installed capacity (GW) (3) 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.8 Gas-fired power generation net installed capacity (CCGT) (GW) (3) 4.5 4.3 4.5 4.3 4.3 4.3 Net power production (TWh) (4) 21.2 33.2 7.6 7.7 8.5 9.4 incl. power production from renewables 6.8 10.4 2.2 2.5 2.4 3.3 Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (3) 6.1 6.1 6.1 6.2 6.3 6.1 Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (3) 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.8 2.7 Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh) 56.6 55.3 16.3 12.3 12.1 14.6 Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh) 101.2 96.3 35.0 19.1 14.2 28.1

(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021.

(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.

(3) End of period data.

(4) Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.

16.2.2 Restated key figures

In millions of dollars 2021 2022 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Adjusted net operating income 652 975 (82) 340 236 481 including adjusted income from equity affiliates 37 201 26 27 60 88 Organic investments 1,280 1,385 319 170 440 455 Net acquisitions 2,075 2,136 661 (22) 1,728 (230) Net investments 3,355 3,521 980 148 2,168 225 Operating cash flow before working capital changes * 720 970 93 248 191 439 Cash flow from operations ** 3,592 66 (1,904) 168 941 861 Capital employed end of period 9,324 16,225 9,937 12,568 17,181 16,225

Excluding the centralized management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to single market access for LNG, gas and power activities since 2022.

Effects of changes in fair value in gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG sector

Effects of changes in fair value in power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power sector.

Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.

** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.

TotalEnergies financial statements

First quarter 2023 consolidated accounts, IFRS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$)(a) 2023 2022 2022 Sales 62,603 68,582 68,606 Excise taxes (4,370) (4,629) (4,656) Revenues from sales 58,233 63,953 63,950 Purchases, net of inventory variation (38,351) (41,555) (39,648) Other operating expenses (7,785) (7,354) (7,623) Exploration costs (92) (250) (861) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,062) (2,505) (3,679) Other income 341 584 143 Other expense (300) (2,828) (2,290) Financial interest on debt (710) (719) (462) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 393 357 214 Cost of net debt (317) (362) (248) Other financial income 258 266 203 Other financial expense (183) (150) (135) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 960 (281) 43 Income taxes (4,071) (6,077) (4,804) Consolidated net income 5,631 3,441 5,051 TotalEnergies share 5,557 3,264 4,944 Non-controlling interests 74 177 107 Earnings per share ($) 2.23 1.27 1.87 Fully-diluted earnings per share ($) 2.21 1.26 1.85

(a) Except for per share amounts.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2023 2022 2022 Consolidated net income 5,631 3,441 5,051 Other comprehensive income Actuarial gains and losses 3 387 Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments 4 (2) 3 Tax effect (8) (56) 11 Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company 1,466 6,800 (1,750) Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss 1,465 7,129 (1,736) Currency translation adjustment (1,250) (3,672) 1,012 Cash flow hedge 1,202 (9,669) (263) Variation of foreign currency basis spread (3) (14) 49 share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount (98) 842 (84) Other 3 3 Tax effect (336) 2,932 53 Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss (482) (9,578) 767 Total other comprehensive income (net amount) 983 (2,449) (969) Comprehensive income 6,614 992 4,082 TotalEnergies share 6,550 792 3,953 Non-controlling interests 64 200 129

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

TotalEnergies

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (M$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 33,234 31,931 32,504 Property, plant and equipment, net 107,499 107,101 104,450 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 29,997 27,889 29,334 Other investments 1,209 1,051 1,490 Non-current financial assets 2,357 2,731 1,490 Deferred income taxes 4,772 5,049 5,299 Other non-current assets 2,709 2,388 3,033 Total non-current assets 181,777 178,140 177,600 Current assets Inventories, net 22,786 22,936 24,456 Accounts receivable, net 24,128 24,378 32,000 Other current assets 28,153 36,070 50,976 Current financial assets 7,535 8,746 7,415 Cash and cash equivalents 27,985 33,026 31,276 Assets classified as held for sale 668 568 856 Total current assets 111,255 125,724 146,979 Total assets 293,032 303,864 324,579

LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Shareholders' equity Common shares 7,828 8,163 8,137 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 123,357 123,951 123,008 Currency translation adjustment (12,784) (12,836) (13,643) Treasury shares (2,820) (7,554) (1,022) Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share 115,581 111,724 116,480 Non-controlling interests 2,863 2,846 3,375 Total shareholders' equity 118,444 114,570 119,855 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,300 11,021 11,281 Employee benefits 1,840 1,829 2,610 Provisions and other non-current liabilities 21,270 21,402 21,649 Non-current financial debt 42,915 45,264 46,546 Total non-current liabilities 77,325 79,516 82,086 Current liabilities Accounts payable 36,037 41,346 46,869 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 42,578 52,275 56,972 Current borrowings 17,884 15,502 18,252 Other current financial liabilities 597 488 502 Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale 167 167 43 Total current liabilities 97,263 109,778 122,638 Total liabilities shareholders' equity 293,032 303,864 324,579

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

1st quarter 4th quarter 1st quarter (M$) 2023 2022 2022 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 5,631 3,441 5,051 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment 3,187 2,749 4,578 Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes 314 (75) 2,538 (Gains) losses on disposals of assets (252) 2,192 (13) Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings (349) 1,506 262 (Increase) decrease in working capital (3,419) (3,791) (4,923) Other changes, net 21 (404) 124 Cash flow from operating activities 5,133 5,618 7,617 CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions (4,968) (4,097) (3,457) Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (136) (4) Investments in equity affiliates and other securities (1,407) (260) (89) Increase in non-current loans (389) (211) (241) Total expenditures (6,900) (4,572) (3,787) Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 68 113 177 Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 183 160 88 Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments 49 23 215 Repayment of non-current loans 238 595 929 Total divestments 538 891 1,409 Cash flow used in investing activities (6,362) (3,681) (2,378)

CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Issuance (repayment) of shares: Parent company shareholders Treasury shares (2,103) (2,551) (1,176) Dividends paid: Parent company shareholders (1,844) (4,356) (1,928) Non-controlling interests (21) (12) (22) Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 1,958 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (158) (51) (136) Other transactions with non-controlling interests (86) (82) 5 Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt 118 425 34 Increase (decrease) in current borrowings (1,274) (3,500) 657 Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities 1,394 3,554 5,594 Cash flow from (used in) financing activities (3,974) (6,573) 4,986 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,203) (4,636) 10,225 Effect of exchange rates 162 1,721 (291) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,026 35,941 21,342 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 27,985 33,026 31,276

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

Common shares issued Paid-in surplus and retained earnings Currency translation adjustment Treasury shares Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share Non-controlling interests Total shareholders' equity (M$) Number Amount Number Amount As of January 1, 2022 2,640,429,329 8,224 117,849 (12,671) (33,841,104) (1,666) 111,736 3,263 114,999 Net income of the first quarter 2022 4,944 4,944 107 5,051 Other comprehensive income (19) (972) (991) 22 (969) Comprehensive Income 4,925 (972) 3,953 129 4,082 Dividend (22) (22) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (22,378,128) (1,176) (1,176) (1,176) Sale of treasury shares(a) (315) 6,168,047 315 Share-based payments 92 92 92 Share cancellation (30,665,526) (87) (1,418) 30,665,526 1,505 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes 1,958 1,958 1,958 Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (96) (96) (96) Other operations with non-controlling interests (1) (1) 6 5 Other items 14 14 (1) 13 As of March 31, 2022 2,609,763,803 8,137 123,008 (13,643) (19,385,659) (1,022) 116,480 3,375 119,855 Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2022 15,582 15,582 411 15,993 Other comprehensive income (2,914) 798 (2,116) (24) (2,140) Comprehensive Income 12,668 798 13,466 387 13,853 Dividend (9,989) (9,989) (514) (10,503) Issuance of common shares 9,367,482 26 344 370 370 Purchase of treasury shares (117,829,615) (6,535) (6,535) (6,535) Sale of treasury shares(a) (3) 27,607 3 Share-based payments 137 137 137 Share cancellation Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes (2,002) (2,002) (2,002) Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (235) (235) (235) Other operations with non-controlling interests 46 9 55 31 86 Other items (23) (23) (433) (456) As of December 31, 2022 2,619,131,285 8,163 123,951 (12,836) (137,187,667) (7,554) 111,724 2,846 114,570 Net income of the first quarter 2023 5,557 5,557 74 5,631 Other comprehensive income 913 80 993 (10) 983 Comprehensive Income 6,470 80 6,550 64 6,614 Dividend (21) (21) Issuance of common shares Purchase of treasury shares (33,842,858) (2,703) (2,703) (2,703) Sale of treasury shares(a) (395) 6,446,384 395 Share-based payments 54 54 54 Share cancellation (128,869,261) (335) (6,707) 128,869,261 7,042 Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes Payments on perpetual subordinated notes (77) (77) (77) Other operations with non-controlling interests 39 (28) 11 (25) (14) Other items 22 22 (1) 21 As of March 31, 2023 2,490,262,024 7,828 123,357 (12,784) (35,714,880) (2,820) 115,581 2,863 118,444

(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

1st quarter 2023 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 4,872 8,555 1,954 24,855 22,359 8 62,603 Intersegment sales 5,999 1,685 10,728 9,061 120 57 (27,650) Excise taxes (184) (4,186) (4,370) Revenues from sales 10,871 10,240 12,682 33,732 18,293 65 (27,650) 58,233 Operating expenses (9,445) (9,831) (4,762) (31,892) (17,787) (161) 27,650 (46,228) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (288) (47) (2,066) (414) (224) (23) (3,062) Operating income 1,138 362 5,854 1,426 282 (119) 8,943 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 804 (70) 68 52 243 (21) 1,076 Tax on net operating income (205) (111) (3,398) (325) (119) 63 (4,095) Net operating income 1,737 181 2,524 1,153 406 (77) 5,924 Net cost of net debt (293) Non-controlling interests (74) Net income TotalEnergies share 5,557

1st quarter 2023 (adjustments)(a) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales (76) (76) Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (76) (76) Operating expenses (300) (70) (8) (424) (101) (903) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (36) (36) Operating income (b) (376) (70) (8) (460) (101) (1,015) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (4) (111) (73) (37) 217 (8) Tax on net operating income 45 (8) (48) 32 10 31 Net operating income (b) (335) (189) (129) (465) 126 (992) Net cost of net debt 8 Non-controlling interests Net income TotalEnergies share (984) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (415) (87) - On net operating income (327) (64)

1st quarter 2023 (adjusted) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 4,948 8,555 1,954 24,855 22,359 8 62,679 Intersegment sales 5,999 1,685 10,728 9,061 120 57 (27,650) Excise taxes (184) (4,186) (4,370) Revenues from sales 10,947 10,240 12,682 33,732 18,293 65 (27,650) 58,309 Operating expenses (9,145) (9,761) (4,754) (31,468) (17,686) (161) 27,650 (45,325) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (288) (47) (2,066) (378) (224) (23) (3,026) Adjusted operating income 1,514 432 5,862 1,886 383 (119) 9,958 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 808 41 141 89 26 (21) 1,084 Tax on net operating income (250) (103) (3,350) (357) (129) 63 (4,126) Adjusted net operating income 2,072 370 2,653 1,618 280 (77) 6,916 Net cost of net debt (301) Non-controlling interests (74) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 6,541

1st quarter 2023 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 1,195 1,234 4,052 225 159 35 6,900 Total divestments 49 149 31 8 301 538 Cash flow from operating activities 3,536 (1,285) 4,536 (851) (673) (130) 5,133

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

4th quarter 2022 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 4,628 10,055 2,600 26,650 24,637 12 68,582 Intersegment sales 5,783 1,807 12,866 11,730 274 63 (32,523) Excise taxes (199) (4,430) (4,629) Revenues from sales 10,411 11,862 15,466 38,181 20,481 75 (32,523) 63,953 Operating expenses (8,361) (9,836) (6,173) (37,107) (19,939) (266) 32,523 (49,159) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (405) (54) (1,343) (393) (276) (34) (2,505) Operating income 1,645 1,972 7,950 681 266 (225) 12,289 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,150 103 (3,874) 161 (62) 113 (2,409) Tax on net operating income (269) (112) (4,635) (898) (113) 22 (6,005) Net operating income 2,526 1,963 (559) (56) 91 (90) 3,875 Net cost of net debt (434) Non-controlling interests (177) Net income TotalEnergies share 3,264

4th quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 69 69 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales 69 69 Operating expenses 382 1,719 (108) (821) (211) (88) 873 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (108) 844 (37) 699 Operating income (b) 343 1,719 736 (821) (248) (88) 1,641 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (195) (113) (4,025) (101) (9) (4,443) Tax on net operating income (30) (124) (798) (621) 14 23 (1,536) Net operating income (b) 118 1,482 (4,087) (1,543) (243) (65) (4,338) Net cost of net debt 8 Non-controlling interests 33 Net income TotalEnergies share (4,297) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income (712) (184) - On net operating income (586) (137)

4th quarter 2022 (adjusted) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 4,559 10,055 2,600 26,650 24,637 12 68,513 Intersegment sales 5,783 1,807 12,866 11,730 274 63 (32,523) Excise taxes (199) (4,430) (4,629) Revenues from sales 10,342 11,862 15,466 38,181 20,481 75 (32,523) 63,884 Operating expenses (8,743) (11,555) (6,065) (36,286) (19,728) (178) 32,523 (50,032) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (297) (54) (2,187) (393) (239) (34) (3,204) Adjusted operating income 1,302 253 7,214 1,502 514 (137) 10,648 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,345 216 151 262 (53) 113 2,034 Tax on net operating income (239) 12 (3,837) (277) (127) (1) (4,469) Adjusted net operating income 2,408 481 3,528 1,487 334 (25) 8,213 Net cost of net debt (442) Non-controlling interests (210) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 7,561

4th quarter 2022 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 310 640 2,478 588 507 49 4,572 Total divestments 319 186 215 125 42 4 891 Cash flow from operating activities 134 861 4,035 232 707 (351) 5,618

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

1st quarter 2022 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 5,507 6,787 2,151 31,008 23,149 4 68,606 Intersegment sales 3,498 521 13,818 9,277 267 63 (27,444) Excise taxes (192) (4,464) (4,656) Revenues from sales 9,005 7,308 15,969 40,093 18,952 67 (27,444) 63,950 Operating expenses (6,886) (7,294) (5,708) (37,411) (17,984) (293) 27,444 (48,132) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (278) (43) (2,661) (380) (273) (44) (3,679) Operating income 1,841 (29) 7,600 2,302 695 (270) 12,139 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (2,495) (5) 242 156 (42) 108 (2,036) Tax on net operating income (261) (33) (3,863) (525) (225) 105 (4,802) Net operating income (915) (67) 3,979 1,933 428 (57) 5,301 Net cost of net debt (250) Non-controlling interests (107) Net income TotalEnergies share 4,944

1st quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales (3) 15 12 Intersegment sales Excise taxes Revenues from sales (3) 15 12 Operating expenses (107) (10) (791) 947 268 (132) 175 Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (493) (29) (9) (531) Operating income (b) (110) 5 (1,284) 947 239 (141) (344) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items (3,948) 9 (14) 117 (3) 106 (3,733) Tax on net operating income 10 1 262 (251) (80) 20 (38) Net operating income (b) (4,048) 15 (1,036) 813 156 (15) (4,115) Net cost of net debt 113 Non-controlling interests (31) Net income TotalEnergies share (4,033) (a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value. (b) Of which inventory valuation effect - On operating income 947 308 - On net operating income 845 228

1st quarter 2022 (adjusted) Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) External sales 5,510 6,772 2,151 31,008 23,149 4 68,594 Intersegment sales 3,498 521 13,818 9,277 267 63 (27,444) Excise taxes (192) (4,464) (4,656) Revenues from sales 9,008 7,293 15,969 40,093 18,952 67 (27,444) 63,938 Operating expenses (6,779) (7,284) (4,917) (38,358) (18,252) (161) 27,444 (48,307) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (278) (43) (2,168) (380) (244) (35) (3,148) Adjusted operating income 1,951 (34) 8,884 1,355 456 (129) 12,483 Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items 1,453 (14) 256 39 (39) 2 1,697 Tax on net operating income (271) (34) (4,125) (274) (145) 85 (4,764) Adjusted net operating income 3,133 (82) 5,015 1,120 272 (42) 9,416 Net cost of net debt (363) Non-controlling interests (76) Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share 8,977

1st quarter 2022 Integrated LNG Integrated Power Exploration Production Refining Chemicals Marketing Services Corporate Intercompany Total (M$) Total expenditures 290 1,149 1,971 228 140 9 3,787 Total divestments 844 171 283 27 79 5 1,409 Cash flow from operating activities 2,219 (1,904) 5,768 1,107 898 (471) 7,617

Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements

TotalEnergies

(unaudited)

Consolidated 1st quarter 2023 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 62,679 (76) 62,603 Excise taxes (4,370) (4,370) Revenues from sales 58,309 (76) 58,233 Purchases net of inventory variation (37,479) (872) (38,351) Other operating expenses (7,752) (33) (7,785) Exploration costs (94) 2 (92) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,026) (36) (3,062) Other income 77 264 341 Other expense (137) (163) (300) Financial interest on debt (710) (710) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 373 20 393 Cost of net debt (337) 20 (317) Other financial income 248 10 258 Other financial expense (183) (183) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,079 (119) 960 Income taxes (4,090) 19 (4,071) Consolidated net income 6,615 (984) 5,631 TotalEnergies share 6,541 (984) 5,557 Non-controlling interests 74 74

(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.

Consolidated 1st quarter 2022 statement (M$) Adjusted Adjustments(a) of income Sales 68,594 12 68,606 Excise taxes (4,656) (4,656) Revenues from sales 63,938 12 63,950 Purchases net of inventory variation (40,762) 1,114 (39,648) Other operating expenses (7,409) (214) (7,623) Exploration costs (136) (725) (861) Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests (3,148) (531) (3,679) Other income 121 22 143 Other expense (269) (2,021) (2,290) Financial interest on debt (462) (462) Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents 59 155 214 Cost of net debt (403) 155 (248) Other financial income 119 84 203 Other financial expense (135) (135) Net income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,861 (1,818) 43 Income taxes (4,724) (80) (4,804) Consolidated net income 9,053 (4,002) 5,051 TotalEnergies share 8,977 (4,033) 4,944 Non-controlling interests 76 31 107

(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.

