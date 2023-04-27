TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to generate strong results in a softening oil gas price environment
As part of its multi-energy strategy, TotalEnergies presents for the first time the results of the Integrated Power segment
TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):
1Q23
4Q22
Change
1Q22
Change
|Net income (TotalEnergies share) (B$)
5.6
3.3
+70%
4.9
+12%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)(1)
|- in billions of dollars (B$)
6.5
7.6
-13%
9.0
-27%
|- in dollars per share
2.61
2.97
-12%
3.40
-23%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1) (B$)
14.2
16.0
-11%
17.4
-19%
|DACF(1) (B$)
9.8
9.4
+4%
12.0
-19%
|Cash Flow from operations (B$)
5.1
5.6
-9%
7.6
-33%
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio(2) of 11.5% at March 31, 2023 vs. 7.0% at December 31, 2022
|First 2023 interim dividend set at 0.74 €/share
(1) Definition on page 3.
(2) Excluding leases
The Board of Directors of TotalEnergies SE, chaired by CEO Patrick Pouyanné, met on April 26, 2023, to approve the first quarter 2023 financial statements. On the occasion, Patrick Pouyanné said:
TotalEnergies once again demonstrates its ability to generate strong results, posting in the first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $6.5 billion, cash flow of $9.6 billion, and return on average capital employed of 25%, in an environment of lower oil and gas prices. IFRS net income was $5.6 billion for the quarter.
In an environment with Brent prices averaging $81/b, Exploration Production generated adjusted net operating income of $2.7 billion and cash flow of $4.9 billion with production growth of 2% compared to the previous quarter*, benefiting in particular from the start-up of gas production on Block 10 in Oman and the acquisition of a 20% interest in the SARB Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates.
Integrated LNG delivered adjusted net operating income and cash flow of 2.1 billion, leveraging its integratedglobal portfolio, in an environment of European and Asiangas prices returning to levels close to Brent parity at $16-17/Mbtu, given the mild winter and high inventories in Europe. The Company launched this quarter the integrated engineering studies (FEED) on the Papua LNG project, which will contribute to the future growth of the LNG portfolio.
The Integrated Power segment generated adjusted net operating income and cash flow of $0.4 billionin the first quarter.ROACE was nearly 10% over 12 months, confirming the Company's ability to profitably grow this business. TotalEnergies closed this quarter the acquisition of a 34% interest in Casa Dos Ventos in Brazil, contributing to the growth of its installed renewable power generation capacity to 18 GW.
Downstream posted adjusted net operating income of $1.9 billion and cash flow of $2.2 billion, benefiting from strong refining margins. TotalEnergies announced the sale for €3.1 billion to Alimentation Couche-Tard of its retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands as well as a 40%/60% partnership with them to operate the stations in Belgium and Luxembourg.
Given these strong results, the Board of Directors confirmed the increase of 7.25% in the first interim dividend for the 2023 financial yearto €0.74per share, as well as the repurchase of up to $2 billion of shares in the second quarter of 2023."
1. Highlights(3)
Social and environmental responsibility
- Publication of the Sustainability Climate 2023 Progress Report presenting the progress made on TotalEnergies' transformation strategy and the update of its climate ambition
- TotalEnergies ranked Number 2 in employee share ownership in Europe according to the report of the European Federation of Employee Share Ownership
- TotalEnergies guarantees customers that its fuel price will not exceed 1.99 €/l in its stations in France
Upstream
- Acquisition of CEPSA's upstream assets in the United Arab Emirates, representing a share of 50 kboe/d
- Agreement with the Iraqi Government to move forward with the multi-energy project in Iraq
- Launch of the Lapa South-West project in Brazil
Downstream
- Sale to Alimentation Couche-Tard of retail networks in Germany and the Netherlands and 40%/60% partnership in Belgium and Luxembourg
- Agreement with waste recycling company Paprec to develop chemical plastic recycling projects in France
- Creation of a joint venture with Air Liquide to develop a network of more than 100 hydrogen stations for trucks in Europe
Integrated LNG
- Production start-up on Block 10 and signed a long-term LNG contract for 0.8 Mt/year in Oman
- Launch of Papua LNG Integrated Engineering Studies in Papua New Guinea
- Delivery of the first LNG cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal in India
- Commissioning of the floating LNG regasification terminal in Lubmin, Germany
- Authorization by the French and European authorities for the installation of the floating LNG regasification terminal in Le Havre in France
Integrated Power
- Closing of the acquisition of a 34% interest in Casa dos Ventos, leading renewable developer in Brazil
- Acquisition from Corio Generation a 50% interest (minus 10 shares) in the 600 MW Formosa 3 offshore wind project in Taiwan
- Signature of renewable power purchase agreements with Sasol and Air Liquide in South Africa
Decarbonization new molecules
- Acquisition of PGB, Poland's leading biogas producer
- Entry on two permits for the storage of CO2 in the North Sea, Denmark
(3) Some of the transactions mentioned in the highlights remain subject to the agreement of the authorities or to the fulfilment of conditions precedent under the terms of the agreements.
2. Key figures from TotalEnergies' consolidated financial statements(4)
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate,
earnings per share and number of shares
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted EBITDA (5)
14,167
15,997
-11%
17,424
-19%
|Adjusted net operating income from business segments
6,993
8,238
-15%
9,458
-26%
|Exploration Production
2,653
3,528
-25%
5,015
-47%
|Integrated LNG
2,072
2,408
-14%
3,133
-34%
|Integrated Power
370
481
-23%
(82)
|ns
|Refining Chemicals
1,618
1,487
|+9%
1,120
|+44%
|Marketing Services
280
334
-16%
272
|+3%
|Contribution of equity affiliates to adjusted net income
1,079
1,873
-42%
1,861
-42%
|Effective tax rate (6)
41.4%
41.4%
38.7%
|Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
6,541
7,561
-13%
8,977
-27%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (dollars) (7)
2.61
2.97
-12%
3.40
-23%
|Adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share (euros)*
2.43
2.93
-17%
3.03
-20%
|Fully-diluted weighted-average shares (millions)
2,479
2,522
-2%
2,614
-5%
|Net income (TotalEnergies share)
5,557
3,264
|+70%
4,944
|+12%
|Organic investments (8)
3,433
3,935
-13%
1,981
|+73%
|Net acquisitions (9)
2,987
(133)
|ns
922
|x3.2
|Net investments (10)
6,420
3,802
|+69%
2,903
|x2.2
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes (11)
9,621
9,135
|+5%
11,626
-17%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes
w/o financial charges (DACF) (12)
9,774
9,361
|+4%
11,995
-19%
|Cash flow from operations
5,133
5,618
-9%
7,617
-33%
*Average €-$ exchange rate: 1.0730 in the first quarter 2023, 1.0205 in the fourth quarter 2022 and 1.1217 in the first quarter 2022.
(4) Adjusted results are defined as income using replacement cost, adjusted for special items, excluding the impact of changes for fair value; adjustment items are on page 19.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) corresponds to the adjusted earnings before depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible and intangible assets and mineral interests, income tax expense and cost of net debt, i.e., all operating income and contribution of equity affiliates to net income.
(6) Effective tax rate (tax on adjusted net operating income) (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
(7) In accordance with IFRS rules, adjusted fully-diluted earnings per share is calculated from the adjusted net income less the interest on the perpetual subordinated bonds.
(8) Organic investments net investments excluding acquisitions, asset sales and other operations with non-controlling interests.
(9) Net acquisitions acquisitions assets sales other transactions with non-controlling interests (see page 21).
(10) Net investments organic investments net acquisitions (see page 21).
(11) Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power contracts and including capital gains from renewable projects sale.
The inventory valuation effect is explained on page 25. The reconciliation table for different cash flow figures is on page 21.
(12) DACF debt adjusted cash flow, is defined as operating cash flow before working capital changes and financial charges.
3. Key figures of environment, greenhouse gas emissions and production
3.1 Environment* liquids and gas price realizations, refining margins
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Brent ($/b)
81.2
88.8
-9%
102.2
-21%
|Henry Hub ($/Mbtu)
2.7
6.1
-55%
4.6
-40%
|NBP ($/Mbtu)
16.1
32.3
-50%
32.3
-50%
|JKM ($/Mbtu)
16.5
30.5
-46%
31.1
-47%
|Average price of liquids ($/b)
Consolidated subsidiaries
73.4
80.6
-9%
90.1
-19%
|Average price of gas ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries
8.89
12.74
-30%
12.27
-28%
|Average price of LNG ($/Mbtu)
Consolidated subsidiaries and equity affiliates
13.27
14.83
-11%
13.60
-2%
|Variable cost margin Refining Europe, VCM ($/t)**
87.8
73.6
|+19%
46.3
|+90%
The indicators are shown on page 26.
** This indicator represents TotalEnergies' average margin on variable cost for refining in Europe (equal to the difference between TotalEnergies European refined product sales and crude oil purchases with associated variable costs divided by volumes refined in tons).
3.2 Greenhouse gas emissions(13)
|GHG emissions (MtCO2e)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Scope 1+2 from operated facilities (14)
9.1
10.1
-10%
9.6
-6%
|of which Oil Gas
7.6
8.3
-8%
7.9
-4%
|of which CCGT
1.5
1.8
-17%
1.7
-15%
|Scope 1+2 equity share
12.8
14.7
-13%
14.0
-9%
Estimated 1Q23 emissions.
Scope 1+2 emissions from operated installations were down in the first quarter 2023, as a result of the decrease in the use of gas-fired power plants in a context of lower demand in Europe and given the decline in flaring on Exploration Production facilities.
|Methane emissions (ktCH4)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Methane emissions from operated facilities
9
11
-17%
10
-8%
|Methane emissions equity share
11
10
|+12%
12
-7%
Estimated 1Q23 emissions.
|Scope 3 emissions (MtCO2e)
1Q23
2022
|Scope 3 from Oil, Biofuels and Gas Worldwide (15)
|est. 90
389
(13) The six greenhouse gases in the Kyoto protocol, namely CO2, CH4, N2O, HFCs, PFCs and SF6, with their respective GWP (Global Warming Potential) as described in the 2007 IPCC report. HFCs, PFCs and SF6 are virtually absent from the Company's emissions or are considered as non-material and are therefore not counted.
(14) Scope 1+2 GHG emissions of operated facilities are defined as the sum of direct emissions of greenhouse gases from sites or activities that are included in the scope of reporting (as defined in the Company's 2022 Universal Registration Document) and indirect emissions attributable to brought-in energy (electricity, heat, steam), excluding purchased industrial gases (H2).
(15) TotalEnergies reports Scope 3 GHG emissions, category 11, which correspond to indirect GHG emissions related to the use by customers of energy products, i.e., combustion of the products to obtain energy. The Company follows the oil gas industry reporting guidelines published by IPIECA, which comply with the GHG Protocol methodologies. In order to avoid double counting, this methodology accounts for the largest volume in the oil, biofuels and gas value chains, i.e., the higher of the two production volumes or sales to end customers. The highest point for each value chain for 2023 will be evaluated considering realizations over the full year, TotalEnergies gradually providing quarterly estimates.
3.3 Production*
|Hydrocarbon production
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,524
2,812
-10%
2,843
-11%
|Oil (including bitumen) (kb/d)
1,398
1,357
|+3%
1,305
|+7%
|Gas (including condensates and associated NGL) (kboe/d)
1,126
1,455
-23%
1,538
-27%
|Hydrocarbon production (kboe/d)
2,524
2,812
-10%
2,843
-11%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,562
1,570
1,527
|+2%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
5,191
6,681
-22%
7,162
-28%
|Hydrocarbon production excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,524
2,475
|+2%
2,508
|+1%
* Company production E&P production Integrated LNG production.
Hydrocarbon production was 2,524 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboe/d) in the first quarter of 2023, up 1% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), comprised of:
- +4% due to start-ups and ramp-ups, notably Mero 1 in Brazil and Ikike in Nigeria,
- +1% due to the increase in OPEC+ production quotas,
- -1% portfolio effect, notably related to the end of the Bongkot operating licenses in Thailand, the exit from Termokarstovoye and Kharyaga in Russia and the effective withdrawal from Myanmar, partially offset by the entry into the producing fields of Sépia and Atapu in Brazil and SARB Umm Lulu in the United Arab Emirates, as well as the increased participation in the Waha concessions in Libya,
- -3% due to the natural decline of the fields.
Production was up 2% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), benefiting in particular from the start-up of gas production from Block 10 in Oman, the acquisition of an interest in the SARB Umm Lulu oil fields in the United Arab Emirates, and the ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 project in Norway.
4. Analysis of business segments
4.1 Integrated LNG
4.1.1 Production
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
463
503
-8%
492
-6%
|Liquids (kb/d)
62
58
|+6%
60
|+3%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,179
2,420
-10%
2,349
-7%
|Integrated LNG excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
463
445
|+4%
433
|+7%
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Overall LNG sales
11.0
12.7
-13%
13.3
-17%
|incl. Sales from equity production*
4.0
4.4
-11%
4.4
-11%
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
9.9
11.4
-14%
11.9
-17%
* The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint ventures.
Hydrocarbon production for LNG was up 7% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), due to the restart of Snøhvit in Norway during the second quarter 2022.
Overall LNG sales in the first quarter of 2023 were down 17% year-on-year, mainly as a result of lower spot volumes, linked to lower demand for LNG in Europe due to the mild winter weather and high inventories.
4.1.2 Results
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
2,072
2,408
-14%
3,133
-34%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
786
1,213
-35%
1,404
-44%
|Organic investments
396
195
|x2
(61)
|ns
|Net acquisitions
759
19
|x39.9
(20)
|ns
|Net investments
1,155
214
|x5.4
(81)
|ns
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
2,081
2,688
-23%
2,492
-16%
|Cash flow from operations ***
3,536
134
|x26.4
2,219
|+59%
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Integrated LNG adjusted net operating income was $2,072 million in the first quarter 2023:
- down 10% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), mainly due to lower hydrocarbon prices;
- down 25% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) due to lower LNG sales and prices, as well as exceptional trading results in the first quarter of 2022.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes for Integrated LNG was $2,081 million in the first quarter 2023:
- down 23% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), due to lower prices and a lag effect on dividend payments received from equity affiliates;
- down 16% year-on-year (excluding Novatek), due to lower prices.
Cash flow from operations was $3,536 million for the quarter, linked to the positive impact on working capital of the decrease in margin calls and receivables.
4.2 Integrated Power
4.2.1 Capacities, productions, clients and sales
|Integrated Power
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2)
70.4
69.0
|+2%
46.8
|+50%
|o/w installed capacity
17.9
16.8
|+7%
10.7
|+68%
|o/w capacity in construction
6.2
6.1
|+1%
6.1
|+2%
|o/w capacity in development
46.3
46.0
|+1%
30.1
|+54%
|Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (2)
44.4
45.5
-2%
34.4
|+29%
|o/w installed capacity
8.4
7.7
|+9%
5.4
|+55%
|o/w capacity in construction
4.0
4.1
-2%
4.2
-3%
|o/w capacity in development
32.0
33.6
-5%
24.8
|+29%
|Gas-fired power generation gross installed capacity (GW) (2)
5.8
5.8
5.8
|Gas-fired power generation net installed capacity (GW) (2)
4.3
4.3
4.5
-5%
|Net power production (TWh) (3)
8.4
9.4
-11%
7.6
|+10%
|incl. power production from renewables
3.8
3.3
|+16%
2.2
|+72%
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
6.0
6.1
-2%
6.1
-1%
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (2)
2.8
2.7
2.7
|+1%
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
15.5
14.6
|+6%
16.3
-5%
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
37.3
28.1
|+33%
35.0
|+7%
(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021, 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022 and 49% of Casa dos Ventos' gross capacity effective first quarter 2023.
(2) End of period data.
(3) Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
Gross installed renewable power generation capacity was close to 18 GW at the end of the first quarter 2023, up by more than 1 GW quarter-on-quarter, including 0.6 GW from the acquisition of an interest in the Casa dos Ventos portfolio of renewable projects in Brazil and the connection of 0.3 GW from the Seagreen offshore wind project in the UK.
Net electricity generation was 8.4 TWh in the quarter:
- up 10% year-on-year, due to growing electricity generation from renewables, offsetting the lower generation from flexible capacity,
- down 11% quarter-on-quarter due to lower flexible capacity generation in the context of lower demand, partially offset by growing renewable power generation.
4.2.2 Results
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
370
481
-23%
(82)
|ns
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
56
88
-36%
26
|x2.2
|Organic investments
577
455
|+27%
319
|+81%
|Net acquisitions
519
(230)
|ns
661
-22%
|Net investments
1,096
225
|x4.9
980
|+12%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
440
439
93
|x4.7
|Cash flow from operations ***
(1,285)
861
|ns
(1,904)
|ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases. Excluding margin calls, reported in the Integrated LNG segment since the implementation in 2022 of its centralized management.
Integrated Power adjusted net operating income was $370 million in the first quarter 2023:
- up significantly year-on-year, due to the contribution from gas-fired power plants and the performance of power trading, which offset the impact of seasonality in the power marketing business,
- down 23% quarter-on-quarter, notably due to the impact of seasonality in the power marketing business.
Cash flow from operations was ($1,285) million in the first quarter 2023, mainly due to the negative impact on working capital of the seasonality of the power gas marketing business (gap between a seasonal monthly cost of supply and a fixed monthly B2C clients payment estimated on the year-n-1 consumption).
4.3 Exploration Production
4.3.1 Production
|Hydrocarbon production
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|EP (kboe/d)
2,061
2,309
-11%
2,351
-12%
|Liquids (kb/d)
1,500
1,512
-1%
1,467
|+2%
|Gas (Mcf/d)
3,012
4,261
-29%
4,813
-37%
|EP excluding Novatek (kboe/d)
2,061
2,030
|+2%
2,075
-1%
4.3.2 Results
|In millions of dollars, except effective tax rate
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
2,653
3,528
-25%
5,015
-47%
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
135
316
-57%
355
-62%
|Effective tax rate**
57.1%
54.4%
47.0%
|Organic investments
2,134
2,219
-4%
1,426
|+50%
|Net acquisitions
1,938
105
|x18.5
316
|x6.1
|Net investments
4,072
2,324
|+75%
1,742
|x2.3
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes ***
4,907
4,988
-2%
7,303
-33%
|Cash flow from operations ***
4,536
4,035
|+12%
5,768
-21%
Details on adjustment items are shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Tax on adjusted net operating income (adjusted net operating income income from equity affiliates dividends received from investments impairment of goodwill tax on adjusted net operating income).
*** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Exploration Production adjusted net operating income was $2,653 million in the first quarter 2023:
- down 22% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), due to lower oil and gas prices,
- down 45% year-on-year (excluding Novatek) for the same reasons, as well as higher taxation, particularly in the UK.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes in the first quarter 2023 was $4,907 million, down 3% quarter-on-quarter (excluding Novatek), reflecting lower gas and oil prices in the first quarter 2023 and exceptional taxes during the fourth quarter 2022, notably taxes related to the European solidarity contribution.
4.4 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
4.4.1 Results
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
1,898
1,821
|+4%
1,392
|+36%
|Organic investments
290
1,023
-72%
292
-1%
|Net acquisitions
(229)
(28)
|ns
(34)
|ns
|Net investments
61
995
-94%
258
-76%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
2,189
1,681
|+30%
1,896
|+15%
|Cash flow from operations **
(1,524)
939
|ns
2,005
|ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
4.5 Refining Chemicals
4.5.1 Refinery and petrochemicals throughput and utilization rates
|Refinery throughput and utilization rate*
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Total refinery throughput (kb/d)
1,403
1,389
|+1%
1,317
|+6%
|France
357
312
|+14%
252
|+42%
|Rest of Europe
596
580
|+3%
605
-1%
|Rest of world
450
497
-10%
460
-2%
|Utlization rate based on crude only**
78%
77%
74%
Includes refineries in Africa reported in the Marketing Services segment.
** Based on distillation capacity at the beginning of the year.
|Petrochemicals production and utilization rate
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Monomers* (kt)
1,295
1,095
|+18%
1,404
-8%
|Polymers (kt)
1,111
917
|+21%
1,274
-13%
|Steamcracker utilization rate**
75%
66%
86%
Olefins.
** Based on olefins production from steam crackers and their treatment capacity at the start of the year.
Refined volumes were up 6% year-on-year, notably due to the restart of the Donges refinery in France in the second quarter 2022.
Petrochemical production was down 8% year-on-year for monomers and 13% for polymers, due to slowing global demand.
4.5.2 Results
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
1,618
1,487
|+9%
1,120
|+44%
|Organic investments
198
585
-66%
197
|+1%
|Net acquisitions
5
(5)
|ns
|ns
|Net investments
203
580
-65%
197
|+3%
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
1,733
1,144
|+51%
1,433
|+21%
|Cash flow from operations **
(851)
232
|ns
1,107
|ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Refining Chemicals adjusted net operating income was $1,618 million in the first quarter 2023:
- up 9% quarter-on-quarter, due to strong margins,
- up 44% year-on-year for the same reason as well as higher refined volumes.
Operating cash flow before working capital changes was $1,733 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 51% quarter-on-quarter, taking into account the fourth quarter 2022 negative impact of the European solidarity contribution for refining activities of $0.7 billion.
Cash flow from operations was ($851) million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the negative impact on working capital of an increase in inventories linked to strikes in France in March.
4.6 Marketing Services
4.6.1 Petroleum product sales
|Sales in kb/d*
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Total Marketing Services sales
1,360
1,450
-6%
1,452
-6%
|Europe
757
816
-7%
790
-4%
|Rest of world
602
634
-5%
662
-9%
Excludes trading and bulk refining sales.
In the first quarter 2023, sales of petroleum products were down 6% quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, due to lower industrial demand in Europe linked to higher prices for petroleum products, partially offset by the recovery in aviation activities.
4.6.2 Results
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted net operating income*
280
334
-16%
272
|+3%
|Organic investments
92
438
-79%
95
-3%
|Net acquisitions
(234)
(23)
|ns
(34)
|ns
|Net investments
(142)
415
|ns
61
|ns
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes **
456
537
-15%
463
-2%
|Cash flow from operations **
(673)
707
|ns
898
|ns
Detail of adjustment items shown in the business segment information annex to financial statements.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Marketing Services adjusted net operating income was $280 million in the first quarter 2023, up 3% year-on-year, mainly thanks to the strong performance of the retail network activities.
Cash flow from operations was ($673) million in the first quarter of 2023, due to the negative impact of lower prices on working capital.
5. TotalEnergies results
5.1 Adjusted net operating income from business segments
Adjusted net operating income from business segments was $6,993 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to $9,458 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.
5.2 Adjusted net income (TotalEnergies share)
TotalEnergies adjusted net income was $6,541 million in the first quarter 2023 versus $8,977 million in the first quarter of 2022, mainly due to lower oil and gas prices.
Adjusted net income excludes the after-tax inventory effect, special items and the impact of changes in fair value(16)
Adjustments to net income(17) were ($984) million in the first quarter 2023, consisting mainly of:
- ($0.4) billion of inventory effect,
- ($0.4) billion effects of changes in fair value,
- ($0.2) billion related to the impacts of the European solidarity contribution and the inframarginal income contribution in France.
TotalEnergies' average tax rate of 41.4% in the first quarter 2023 was stable compared to the previous quarter, versus 38.7% in the first quarter 2022, mainly as a result of the higher tax rate for Exploration Production, related notably to the Energy Profits Levy in the UK.
5.3 Adjusted earnings per share
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share were $2.61 in the first quarter 2023, based on 2,479 million weighted average diluted shares, compared to $3.40 a year earlier.
As of March 31, 2023, the number of diluted shares was 2,468 million.
As part of its shareholder return policy, TotalEnergies repurchased 32.2 million shares for cancellation in the first quarter of 2023 for $2 billion.
5.4 Acquisitions asset sales
Acquisitions were $3,256 million in the first quarter 2023, notably for:
- the acquisition of a 20% interest in the SARB/ Umm Lulu concession in the United Arab Emirates,
- payments related to the acquisition of a 6.25% stake in the NFE LNG project in Qatar,
- a 34% stake in a joint venture with Casa dos Ventos in Brazil.
Divestments were $269 million in the first quarter 2023, mainly related to the sale of 50% of the Marketing Services subsidiary in Egypt.
5.5 Net cash flow
TotalEnergies' net cash flow(18) was $3,201 million in the first quarter 2023 compared to $8,723 million a year earlier, given the $2,005 million decrease in cash flow and the $3,517 million increase in net investments to $6,420 million this quarter.
In the first quarter, cash flow from operations was $5,133 million compared to $9,621 million of operating cash flow before working capital changes, reflecting the $4.5 billion increase in working capital requirements, mainly due to the effects of lower prices on tax and trade payables, higher crude and petroleum product inventories notably due to the strikes in France, and the seasonality of the gas and power marketing business.
(16) These adjustment elements are explained page 25.
(17) Total net income adjustment items are detailed page 19 as well as in the annexes to the accounts.
(18) Net cash flow operating cash flow before working capital changes net investments (including other transactions with non-controlling interest).
5.6 Profitability
Return on equity was 29.7% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
|April 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|April 1, 2021
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Adjusted net income
34,219
36,657
24,382
|Average adjusted shareholders' equity
115,233
112,831
111,794
|Return on equity (ROE)
29.7%
32.5%
21.8%
Return on average capital employed was 25.4% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.
|In millions of dollars
|April 1, 2022
|January 1, 2022
|April 1, 2021
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Adjusted net operating income
35,712
38,212
25,803
|Average capital employed
140,842
135,312
143,517
|ROACE
25.4%
28.2%
18.0%
6. TotalEnergies SE statutory accounts
Net income for TotalEnergies SE, the parent company, amounted to €2,189 million in the first quarter 2023, compared to €1,035 million in the first quarter 2022.
7. Annual 2023 Sensitivities*
|Change
|Estimated impact on adjusted
net operating income
|Estimated impact on cash flow from operations
|Dollar
|+/- 0,1 par €
|-/+ 0,1 G$
|~0 G$
|Average liquids price**
|+/- 10 $/b
|+/- 2,5 G$
|+/- 3,0 G$
|European gas price NBP TTF
|+/- 2 $/Mbtu
|+/- 0,4 G$
|+/- 0,4 G$
|Variable cost margin, European refining (VCM)
|+/- 10 $/t
|+/- 0,4 G$
|+/- 0,5 G$
Sensitivities are revised once per year upon publication of the previous year's fourth quarter results. Sensitivities are estimates based on assumptions about TotalEnergies' portfolio in 2023. Actual results could vary significantly from estimates based on the application of these sensitivities. The impact of the $-€ sensitivity on adjusted net operating income is essentially attributable to Refining Chemicals.
** In a 80 $/b Brent environment.
8. Outlook
After briefly falling below $75/b in mid-March, oil prices rose above $80/b in April, notably due to the decision by some OPEC+ countries to reduce their production quotas to stabilize a market marked by fears of financial crisis and recession.
After several quarters of exceptionally high diesel cracks, European refining margins are easing down because of lower economic growth expectations and high products inventories fueled by Chinese exports and the quicker than anticipated reorganization of Russian flows following the European embargo. Demand for petroleum products could be supported in the coming weeks by the entry into the driving season in the US for gasoline, as well as the global recovery of air traffic for aviation fuel.
Given the evolution of oil and gas prices in recent months and the lag effect on price formulas, TotalEnergies anticipates that its average LNG selling price should be between $10-12/Mbtu in the second quarter 2023.
Given the high inventory levels at the end of winter, European and Asian gas prices are expected to remain stable in the second quarter before rebounding in the second half 2023, driven by restocking gas in Europe before winter and the demand recovery in China, in a context of limited LNG production growth. Futures markets anticipate prices in the range of $18/Mbtu for winter 2023-24.
For the second quarter 2023, TotalEnergies anticipates a hydrocarbon production around 2.5 Mboe/d, LNG sales that should benefit from the restart of Freeport LNG and a utilization rate in refineries up to more than 80% given the end of strikes in France.
The Company confirms its guidance for net investments between $16-18 billion in 2023, including $5 billion in low-carbon energies.
To listen to the conference call with CEO Patrick Pouyanné and CFO Jean-Pierre Sbraire today at 13:30 (Paris time), please log on tototalenergies.com or dial +44 (0) 121 281 8004 or +1 (718) 705-8796. The conference replay will be available on the Company's website totalenergies.com after the event.
9. Operating information by segment
9.1 Company's production (Exploration Production Integrated LNG)
|Combined liquids and gas
production by region (kboe/d)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Europe
583
918
-37%
959
-39%
|Africa
494
477
|+4%
498
-1%
|Middle East and North Africa
718
703
|+2%
670
|+7%
|Americas
441
442
386
|+14%
|Asia-Pacific
288
272
|+6%
330
-13%
|Total production
2,524
2,812
-10%
2,843
-11%
|includes equity affiliates
344
670
-49%
715
-52%
|Liquids production by region (kb/d)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Europe
235
282
-17%
298
-21%
|Africa
371
358
|+4%
371
|Middle East and North Africa
578
565
|+2%
538
|+7%
|Americas
263
259
|+2%
201
|+31%
|Asia-Pacific
116
106
|+9%
119
-3%
|Total production
1,562
1,570
1,527
|+2%
|includes equity affiliates
150
199
-24%
210
-29%
|Gas production by region (Mcf/d)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Europe
1,879
3,412
-45%
3,557
-47%
|Africa
615
592
|+4%
643
-4%
|Middle East and North Africa
772
745
|+4%
727
|+6%
|Americas
994
1,030
-3%
1,041
-5%
|Asia-Pacific
931
902
|+3%
1,194
-22%
|Total production
5,191
6,681
-22%
7,162
-28%
|includes equity affiliates
1,054
2,535
-58%
2,714
-61%
9.2 Downstream (Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services)
|Petroleum product sales by region (kb/d)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Europe
1,736
1,665
|+4%
1,635
|+6%
|Africa
667
743
-10%
761
-12%
|Americas
849
740
|+15%
775
|+9%
|Rest of world
623
558
|+12%
531
|+17%
|Total consolidated sales
3,875
3,706
|+5%
3,701
|+5%
|Includes bulk sales
387
388
409
-5%
|Includes trading
2,127
1,868
|+14%
1,840
|+16%
|Petrochemicals production* (kt)
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Europe
1,047
835
|+25%
1,260
-17%
|Americas
607
477
|+27%
638
-5%
|Middle East and Asia
753
700
|+7%
781
-4%
* Olefins, polymers.
9.3 Renewables
1Q23
4Q22
|Installed power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|France
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.2
1.5
0.8
0.6
0.0
0.1
1.5
|Rest of Europe
0.2
1.1
0.5
0.0
1.8
0.2
1.1
0.3
0.0
1.6
|Africa
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.1
|Middle East
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
1.2
0.0
0.0
0.0
1.2
|North America
3.0
2.1
0.0
0.1
5.1
2.9
2.1
0.0
0.1
5.1
|South America
0.4
0.9
0.0
0.0
1.3
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.0
0.7
|India
5.0
0.4
0.0
0.0
5.4
4.9
0.4
0.0
0.0
5.3
|Asia-Pacific
1.3
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.5
1.2
0.0
0.1
0.0
1.4
|Total
12.0
5.0
0.7
0.3
17.9
11.7
4.5
0.4
0.2
16.8
1Q23
4Q22
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in construction (GW) (1),(2)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|France
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.4
|Rest of Europe
0.1
0.0
0.6
0.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.9
0.0
1.0
|Africa
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|Middle East
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|North America
2.7
0.1
0.0
0.5
3.4
2.6
0.0
0.0
0.5
3.1
|South America
0.1
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
|India
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.0
|Asia-Pacific
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.5
0.0
0.6
|Total
3.6
0.9
1.2
0.5
6.2
3.8
0.3
1.4
0.6
6.1
1Q23
4Q22
|Power generation gross capacity from renewables
in development (GW) (1),(2)
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|Solar
|Onshore Wind
|Offshore Wind
|Other
|Total
|France
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.0
1.2
1.6
0.4
0.0
0.0
2.0
|Rest of Europe
3.6
0.4
4.4
0.1
8.4
3.8
0.4
4.4
0.1
8.6
|Africa
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.1
1.1
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
0.9
|Middle East
0.5
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.5
0.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.6
|North America
10.7
2.8
4.1
4.5
22.1
10.8
3.4
4.1
4.1
22.4
|South America
1.3
0.5
0.0
0.0
1.8
0.8
1.1
0.0
0.2
2.0
|India
4.6
0.2
0.0
0.0
4.8
4.4
0.1
0.0
0.0
4.5
|Asia-Pacific
2.4
0.4
2.9
0.7
6.4
2.2
0.1
2.3
0.4
5.0
|Total
24.7
4.8
11.4
5.4
46.3
24.8
5.5
10.8
4.9
46.0
(1) Includes 20% of the gross capacities of Adani Green Energy Limited, 50% of Clearway Energy Group and, from 1Q23, 49% of Casa dos Ventos.
(2) End-of-period data.
10. Adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
1Q22
|Special items affecting net income (TotalEnergies share)
(159)
(5,585)
(4,993)
|Gain (loss) on asset sales
203
|Restructuring charges
(14)
(3)
|Impairments
(60)
(3,845)
(5,061)
|Other
(302)
(1,726)
71
|After-tax inventory effect: FIFO vs. replacement cost
(391)
(705)
1,040
|Effect of changes in fair value
(434)
1,993
(80)
|Total adjustments affecting net income
(984)
(4,297)
(4,033)
11. Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA with consolidated financial statements
11.1 Reconciliation of net income (TotalEnergies share) to adjusted EBITDA
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Net income TotalEnergies share
5,557
3,264
|+70%
4,944
|+12%
|Less: adjustment items to net income (TotalEnergies share)
984
4,297
-77%
4,033
-76%
|Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
6,541
7,561
-13%
8,977
-27%
|Adjusted items
|Add: non-controlling interests
74
210
-65%
76
-3%
|Add: income taxes
4,090
4,530
-10%
4,724
-13%
|Add: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
3,026
3,204
-6%
3,148
-4%
|Add: amortization and impairment of intangible assets
99
111
-11%
96
|+3%
|Add: financial interest on debt
710
719
-1%
462
|+54%
|Less: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
(373)
(338)
|ns
(59)
|ns
|Adjusted EBITDA
14,167
15,997
-11%
17,424
-19%
11.2 Reconciliation of revenues from sales to adjusted EBITDA and net income (TotalEnergies share)
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Adjusted items
|Revenues from sales
58,309
63,884
-9%
63,938
-9%
|Purchases, net of inventory variation
(37,479)
(42,755)
|ns
(40,762)
|ns
|Other operating expenses
(7,752)
(7,027)
|ns
(7,409)
|ns
|Exploration costs
(94)
(250)
|ns
(136)
|ns
|Other income
77
636
-88%
121
-36%
|Other expense, excluding amortization and impairment of intangible assets
(38)
(480)
|ns
(173)
|ns
|Other financial income
248
266
-7%
119
|x2.1
|Other financial expense
(183)
(150)
|ns
(135)
|ns
|Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,079
1,873
-42%
1,861
-42%
|Adjusted EBITDA
14,167
15,997
-11%
17,424
-19%
|Adjusted items
|Less: depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,026)
(3,204)
|ns
(3,148)
|ns
|Less: amortization of intangible assets
(99)
(111)
|ns
(96)
|ns
|Less: financial interest on debt
(710)
(719)
|ns
(462)
|ns
|Add: financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
373
338
|+10%
59
|x6.3
|Less: income taxes
(4,090)
(4,530)
|ns
(4,724)
|ns
|Less: non-controlling interests
(74)
(210)
|ns
(76)
|ns
|Add: adjustment TotalEnergies share
(984)
(4,297)
|ns
(4,033)
|ns
|Net income TotalEnergies share
5,557
3,264
|+70%
4,944
|+12%
12. Investments Divestments
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Organic investments a )
3,433
3,935
-13%
1,981
|+73%
|Capitalized exploration
205
287
-29%
114
|+80%
|Increase in non-current loans
374
210
|+78%
234
|+60%
|Repayment of non-current loans,
excluding organic loan repayment from equity affiliates
(229)
(259)
|ns
(435)
|ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects
(TotalEnergies share)
(124)
-100%
|ns
|Acquisitions b )
3,256
292
|x11.2
1,400
|x2.3
|Asset sales c )
269
425
-37%
478
-44%
|Change in debt from renewable projects (partner share)
(3)
109
|ns
(2)
|ns
|Net acquisitions
2,987
(133)
|ns
922
|x3.2
|Net investments a b c )
6,420
3,802
|+69%
2,903
|x2.2
|Other transactions with non-controlling interests d )
50
-100%
|ns
|Organic loan repayment from equity affiliates e )
6
(335)
|ns
(487)
|ns
|Change in debt from renewable projects financing ( f )
(3)
233
|ns
(2)
|ns
|Capex linked to capitalized leasing contracts g )
60
61
-2%
36
|+67%
|Expenditures related to carbon credits h )
1
8
-88%
|ns
|Cash flow used in investing activities a b c d e f g h )
6,362
3,681
|+73%
2,378
|x2.7
Change in debt from renewable projects (TotalEnergies share and partner share).
13. Cash flow
|In millions of dollars
1Q23
4Q22
|1Q23
vs
4Q22
1Q22
|1Q23
vs
1Q22
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes w/o financial charges (DACF)
9,774
9,361
|+4%
11,995
-19%
|Financial charges
(153)
(226)
|ns
(369)
|ns
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes a *
9,621
9,135
|+5%
11,626
-17%
|(Increase) decrease in working capital **
(3,989)
(2,247)
|ns
(4,775)
|ns
|Inventory effect
(502)
(895)
|ns
1,255
|ns
|Capital gain from renewable project sales
(3)
(40)
|ns
(2)
|ns
|Organic loan repayments from equity affiliates
6
(335)
|ns
(487)
|ns
|Cash flow from operations
5,133
5,618
-9%
7,617
-33%
|Organic investments b )
3,433
3,935
-13%
1,981
|+73%
|Free cash flow after organic investments,
w/o net asset sales a b )
6,188
5,200
|+19%
9,645
-36%
|Net investments c )
6,420
3,802
|+69%
2,903
|x2.2
|Net cash flow a c )
3,201
5,333
-40%
8,723
-63%
Operating cash flow before working capital changes, is defined as cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital at replacement cost, excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts and including capital gain from renewable projects sale.
Historical data have been restated to cancel the impact of fair valuation of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
** Changes in working capital are presented excluding the mark-to-market effect of Integrated LNG and Integrated Power sectors' contracts.
14. Gearing ratio
|In millions of dollars
|03/31/2023
|12/31/2023
|03/31/2022
|Current borrowings (1)
16,280
14,065
16,759
|Other current financial liabilities
597
488
502
|Current financial assets (1),(2)
(7,223)
(8,556)
(7,231)
|Net financial assets classified as held for sale
(38)
(38)
(38)
|Non-current financial debt (1)
34,820
36,987
38,924
|Non-current financial assets (1)
(1,101)
(1,303)
(587)
|Cash and cash equivalents
(27,985)
(33,026)
(31,276)
|Net debt (a)
15,350
8,617
17,053
|Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies share
115,581
111,724
116,480
|Non-controlling interests
2,863
2,846
3,375
|Shareholders' equity (b)
118,444
114,570
119,855
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio a (a+b)
11.5%
7.0%
12.5%
|Leases (c)
8,131
8,096
8,028
|Net-debt-to-capital ratio including leases (a+c) (a+b+c)
16.5%
12.7%
17.3%
(1) Excludes leases receivables and leases debts.
(2) Including initial margins held as part of the Company's activities on organized markets.
15. Return on average capital employed
|Twelve months ended March 31, 2023
|In millions of dollars
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Exploration Production
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Company
|Adjusted net operating income
10,108
1,427
15,117
7,800
1,558
35,712
|Capital employed at 03/31/2022*
44,803
9,937
71,518
8,847
7,751
141,853
|Capital employed at 03/31/2023*
34,183
18,982
67,658
10,115
8,811
139,830
|ROACE
25.6%
9.9%
21.7%
82.3%
18.8%
25.4%
|Full-year 2022
|In millions of dollars
|Integrated LNG
|Integrated Power
|Exploration Production
|Refining Chemicals
|Marketing Services
|Company
|Adjusted net operating income
11,169
975
17,479
7,302
1,550
38,212
|Capital employed at 12/31/2021*
46,654
9,324
71,675
8,069
8,783
141,813
|Capital employed at 12/31/2022*
33,671
16,225
65,784
7,438
7,593
128,811
|ROACE
27.8%
7.6%
25.4%
94.2%
18.9%
28.2%
At replacement cost (excluding after-tax inventory effect).
16. Restated key figures for 2021 and 2022 for Integrated LNG and Integrated Power segments
16.1 Integrated LNG
16.1.1 Operational data
|Hydrocarbon production for LNG
2021
2022
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
|Integrated LNG (kboe/d)
529
469
492
462
418
503
|Liquids (kb/d)
63
53
60
53
40
58
|Gas (Mcf/d)
2,541
2,267
2,349
2,233
2,067
2,420
|Liquefied Natural Gas in Mt
2021
2022
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
|Overall LNG sales
42.0
48.1
13.3
11.7
10.4
12.7
|incl. Sales from equity production*
17.4
17.0
4.4
4.1
4.0
4.4
|incl. Sales by TotalEnergies from equity production and third party purchases
35.1
42.8
11.9
10.2
9.2
11.4
*The Company's equity production may be sold by TotalEnergies or by the joint-ventures.
16.1.2 Restated key figures
|In millions of dollars
2021
2022
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
|Adjusted net operating income
5,591
11,169
3,133
2,215
3,413
2,408
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
2,659
5,637
1,404
1,192
1,828
1,213
|Organic investments
2,061
519
(61)
171
213
195
|Net acquisitions
(910)
(47)
(20)
(36)
(10)
19
|Net investments
1,151
472
(81)
135
203
214
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes *
5,404
9,784
2,492
2,112
2,492
2,688
|Cash flow from operations **
(2,765)
9,604
2,219
3,802
3,449
134
|Capital employed end of period
46,654
33,671
44,803
41,606
37,742
33,671
Including the centralized management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to single market access for LNG, gas and power activities since 2022.
Effects of changes in fair value in gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG sector
Effects of changes in fair value in power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power sector.
Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
16.2 Integrated Power
16.2.1 Operational data
|Integrated Power
2021
2022
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
|Portfolio of renewable power generation gross capacity (GW) (1),(2),(3)
43.0
69.0
46.8
50.7
67.8
69.0
|o/w installed capacity
10.3
16.8
10.7
11.6
16.0
16.8
|o/w capacity in construction
6.5
6.1
6.1
5.2
5.4
6.1
|o/w capacity in development
26.2
46.0
30.1
33.9
46.4
46.0
|Portfolio of renewable power generation net capacity (GW) (3)
31.7
45.5
34.4
38.4
45.2
45.5
|o/w installed capacity
5.1
7.7
5.4
5.8
7.4
7.7
|o/w capacity in construction
4.6
4.1
4.2
3.7
3.5
4.1
|o/w capacity in development
22.0
33.6
24.8
28.9
34.2
33.6
|Gas-fired power generation gross installed capacity (GW) (3)
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
5.8
|Gas-fired power generation net installed capacity (CCGT) (GW) (3)
4.5
4.3
4.5
4.3
4.3
4.3
|Net power production (TWh) (4)
21.2
33.2
7.6
7.7
8.5
9.4
|incl. power production from renewables
6.8
10.4
2.2
2.5
2.4
3.3
|Clients power BtB and BtC (Million) (3)
6.1
6.1
6.1
6.2
6.3
6.1
|Clients gas BtB and BtC (Million) (3)
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.8
2.7
|Sales power BtB and BtC (TWh)
56.6
55.3
16.3
12.3
12.1
14.6
|Sales gas BtB and BtC (TWh)
101.2
96.3
35.0
19.1
14.2
28.1
(1) Includes 20% of Adani Green Energy Ltd's gross capacity effective first quarter 2021.
(2) Includes 50% of Clearway Energy Group's gross capacity effective third quarter 2022.
(3) End of period data.
(4) Solar, wind, hydroelectric and combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants.
16.2.2 Restated key figures
|In millions of dollars
2021
2022
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
|Adjusted net operating income
652
975
(82)
340
236
481
|including adjusted income from equity affiliates
37
201
26
27
60
88
|Organic investments
1,280
1,385
319
170
440
455
|Net acquisitions
2,075
2,136
661
(22)
1,728
(230)
|Net investments
3,355
3,521
980
148
2,168
225
|Operating cash flow before working capital changes *
720
970
93
248
191
439
|Cash flow from operations **
3,592
66
(1,904)
168
941
861
|Capital employed end of period
9,324
16,225
9,937
12,568
17,181
16,225
Excluding the centralized management of balance sheet positions (including margin calls) related to single market access for LNG, gas and power activities since 2022.
Effects of changes in fair value in gas and LNG positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated LNG sector
Effects of changes in fair value in power positions are allocated to the operating income of Integrated Power sector.
Excluding financial charges, except those related to lease contracts, excluding the impact of contracts recognized at fair value for the sector and including capital gains on the sale of renewable projects.
** Excluding financial charges, except those related to leases.
Disclaimer:
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" and "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate and independent legal entities.
This press release presents the results for the first quarter 2023 from the consolidated financial statements of TotalEnergies SE as of March 31, 2023 (unaudited). The limited review procedures by the Statutory Auditors are underway. The notes to the consolidated financial statements (unaudited) are available on the website totalenergies.com.
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, notably with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business activities and industrial strategy of TotalEnergies. This document may also contain statements regarding the perspectives, objectives, areas of improvement and goals of TotalEnergies, including with respect to climate change and carbon neutrality (net zero emissions). An ambition expresses an outcome desired by TotalEnergies, it being specified that the means to be deployed do not depend solely on TotalEnergies. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the future or conditional tense or forward-looking words such as "envisions", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "considers", "plans", "expects", "thinks", "targets", "aims" or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements included in this document are based on economic data, estimates and assumptions prepared in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment and considered to be reasonable by TotalEnergies as of the date of this document.
These forward-looking statements are not historical data and should not be interpreted as assurances that the perspectives, objectives or goals announced will be achieved. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future, and may evolve or be modified with a significant difference between the actual results and those initially estimated, due to the uncertainties notably related to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment, or due to the occurrence of risk factors, such as, notably, the price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas, the evolution of the demand and price of petroleum products, the changes in production results and reserves estimates, the ability to achieve cost reductions and operating efficiencies without unduly disrupting business operations, changes in laws and regulations including those related to the environment and climate, currency fluctuations, as well as economic and political developments, changes in market conditions, loss of market share and changes in consumer preferences, or pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, certain financial information is based on estimates particularly in the assessment of the recoverable value of assets and potential impairments of assets relating thereto.
Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The information on risk factors that could have a significant adverse effect on TotalEnergies' business, financial condition, including its operating income and cash flow, reputation, outlook or the value of financial instruments issued by TotalEnergies is provided in the most recent version of the Universal Registration Document which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Financial information by business segment is reported in accordance with the internal reporting system and shows internal segment information that is used to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies. In addition to IFRS measures, certain alternative performance indicators are presented, such as performance indicators excluding the adjustment items described below (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income), return on equity (ROE), return on average capital employed (ROACE), gearing ratio, operating cash flow before working capital changes, the shareholder rate of return. These indicators are meant to facilitate the analysis of the financial performance of TotalEnergies and the comparison of income between periods. They allow investors to track the measures used internally to manage and measure the performance of TotalEnergies.
These adjustment items include:
(i) Special items
Due to their unusual nature or particular significance, certain transactions qualified as "special items" are excluded from the business segment figures. In general, special items relate to transactions that are significant, infrequent or unusual. However, in certain instances, transactions such as restructuring costs or asset disposals, which are not considered to be representative of the normal course of business, may be qualified as special items although they may have occurred within prior years or are likely to occur again within the coming years.
(ii) Inventory valuation effect
The adjusted results of the Refining Chemicals and Marketing Services segments are presented according to the replacement cost method. This method is used to assess the segments' performance and facilitate the comparability of the segments' performance with those of TotalEnergies' principal competitors.
In the replacement cost method, which approximates the LIFO (Last-In, First-Out) method, the variation of inventory values in the statement of income is, depending on the nature of the inventory, determined using either the month-end price differentials between one period and another or the average prices of the period rather than the historical value. The inventory valuation effect is the difference between the results according to the FIFO (First-In, First-Out) and the replacement cost.
(iii) Effect of changes in fair value
The effect of changes in fair value presented as an adjustment item reflects, for some transactions, differences between internal measures of performance used by TotalEnergies' management and the accounting for these transactions under IFRS.
IFRS requires that trading inventories be recorded at their fair value using period-end spot prices. In order to best reflect the management of economic exposure through derivative transactions, internal indicators used to measure performance include valuations of trading inventories based on forward prices.
TotalEnergies, in its trading activities, enters into storage contracts, whose future effects are recorded at fair value in TotalEnergies' internal economic performance. IFRS precludes recognition of this fair value effect.
Furthermore, TotalEnergies enters into derivative instruments to risk manage certain operational contracts or assets. Under IFRS, these derivatives are recorded at fair value while the underlying operational transactions are recorded as they occur. Internal indicators defer the fair value on derivatives to match with the transaction occurrence.
The adjusted results (adjusted operating income, adjusted net operating income, adjusted net income) are defined as replacement cost results, adjusted for special items, excluding the effect of changes in fair value.
Euro amounts presented for the fully adjusted-diluted earnings per share represent dollar amounts converted at the average euro-dollar (€-$) exchange rate for the applicable period and are not the result of financial statements prepared in euros.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to separately disclose proved, probable and possible reserves that a company has determined in accordance with SEC rules. We may use certain terms in this press release, such as "potential reserves" or "resources", that the SEC's guidelines strictly prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in the Form 20-F of TotalEnergies SE, File N° 1-10888, available from us at 2, place Jean Millier Arche Nord Coupole/Regnault 92078 Paris-La Défense Cedex, France, or at our website totalenergies.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on the SEC's website sec.gov.
TotalEnergies financial statements
First quarter 2023 consolidated accounts, IFRS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter
4th quarter
1st quarter
(M$)(a)
2023
2022
2022
Sales
62,603
68,582
68,606
Excise taxes
(4,370)
(4,629)
(4,656)
Revenues from sales
58,233
63,953
63,950
Purchases, net of inventory variation
(38,351)
(41,555)
(39,648)
Other operating expenses
(7,785)
(7,354)
(7,623)
Exploration costs
(92)
(250)
(861)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,062)
(2,505)
(3,679)
Other income
341
584
143
Other expense
(300)
(2,828)
(2,290)
Financial interest on debt
(710)
(719)
(462)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
393
357
214
Cost of net debt
(317)
(362)
(248)
Other financial income
258
266
203
Other financial expense
(183)
(150)
(135)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
960
(281)
43
Income taxes
(4,071)
(6,077)
(4,804)
Consolidated net income
5,631
3,441
5,051
TotalEnergies share
5,557
3,264
4,944
Non-controlling interests
74
177
107
Earnings per share ($)
2.23
1.27
1.87
Fully-diluted earnings per share ($)
2.21
1.26
1.85
(a) Except for per share amounts.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter
4th quarter
1st quarter
(M$)
2023
2022
2022
Consolidated net income
5,631
3,441
5,051
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial gains and losses
3
387
Change in fair value of investments in equity instruments
4
(2)
3
Tax effect
(8)
(56)
11
Currency translation adjustment generated by the parent company
1,466
6,800
(1,750)
Items not potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
1,465
7,129
(1,736)
Currency translation adjustment
(1,250)
(3,672)
1,012
Cash flow hedge
1,202
(9,669)
(263)
Variation of foreign currency basis spread
(3)
(14)
49
share of other comprehensive income of equity affiliates, net amount
(98)
842
(84)
Other
3
3
Tax effect
(336)
2,932
53
Items potentially reclassifiable to profit and loss
(482)
(9,578)
767
Total other comprehensive income (net amount)
983
(2,449)
(969)
Comprehensive income
6,614
992
4,082
TotalEnergies share
6,550
792
3,953
Non-controlling interests
64
200
129
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
TotalEnergies
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2022
(M$)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Intangible assets, net
33,234
31,931
32,504
Property, plant and equipment, net
107,499
107,101
104,450
Equity affiliates: investments and loans
29,997
27,889
29,334
Other investments
1,209
1,051
1,490
Non-current financial assets
2,357
2,731
1,490
Deferred income taxes
4,772
5,049
5,299
Other non-current assets
2,709
2,388
3,033
Total non-current assets
181,777
178,140
177,600
Current assets
Inventories, net
22,786
22,936
24,456
Accounts receivable, net
24,128
24,378
32,000
Other current assets
28,153
36,070
50,976
Current financial assets
7,535
8,746
7,415
Cash and cash equivalents
27,985
33,026
31,276
Assets classified as held for sale
668
568
856
Total current assets
111,255
125,724
146,979
Total assets
293,032
303,864
324,579
LIABILITIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Common shares
7,828
8,163
8,137
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
123,357
123,951
123,008
Currency translation adjustment
(12,784)
(12,836)
(13,643)
Treasury shares
(2,820)
(7,554)
(1,022)
Total shareholders' equity TotalEnergies Share
115,581
111,724
116,480
Non-controlling interests
2,863
2,846
3,375
Total shareholders' equity
118,444
114,570
119,855
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income taxes
11,300
11,021
11,281
Employee benefits
1,840
1,829
2,610
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
21,270
21,402
21,649
Non-current financial debt
42,915
45,264
46,546
Total non-current liabilities
77,325
79,516
82,086
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
36,037
41,346
46,869
Other creditors and accrued liabilities
42,578
52,275
56,972
Current borrowings
17,884
15,502
18,252
Other current financial liabilities
597
488
502
Liabilities directly associated with the assets classified as held for sale
167
167
43
Total current liabilities
97,263
109,778
122,638
Total liabilities shareholders' equity
293,032
303,864
324,579
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter
4th quarter
1st quarter
(M$)
2023
2022
2022
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
5,631
3,441
5,051
Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
3,187
2,749
4,578
Non-current liabilities, valuation allowances and deferred taxes
314
(75)
2,538
(Gains) losses on disposals of assets
(252)
2,192
(13)
Undistributed affiliates' equity earnings
(349)
1,506
262
(Increase) decrease in working capital
(3,419)
(3,791)
(4,923)
Other changes, net
21
(404)
124
Cash flow from operating activities
5,133
5,618
7,617
CASH FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions
(4,968)
(4,097)
(3,457)
Acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(136)
(4)
Investments in equity affiliates and other securities
(1,407)
(260)
(89)
Increase in non-current loans
(389)
(211)
(241)
Total expenditures
(6,900)
(4,572)
(3,787)
Proceeds from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
68
113
177
Proceeds from disposals of subsidiaries, net of cash sold
183
160
88
Proceeds from disposals of non-current investments
49
23
215
Repayment of non-current loans
238
595
929
Total divestments
538
891
1,409
Cash flow used in investing activities
(6,362)
(3,681)
(2,378)
CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Issuance (repayment) of shares:
Parent company shareholders
Treasury shares
(2,103)
(2,551)
(1,176)
Dividends paid:
Parent company shareholders
(1,844)
(4,356)
(1,928)
Non-controlling interests
(21)
(12)
(22)
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
1,958
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(158)
(51)
(136)
Other transactions with non-controlling interests
(86)
(82)
5
Net issuance (repayment) of non-current debt
118
425
34
Increase (decrease) in current borrowings
(1,274)
(3,500)
657
Increase (decrease) in current financial assets and liabilities
1,394
3,554
5,594
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
(3,974)
(6,573)
4,986
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(5,203)
(4,636)
10,225
Effect of exchange rates
162
1,721
(291)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,026
35,941
21,342
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
27,985
33,026
31,276
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Common shares issued
Paid-in surplus and retained earnings
Currency translation adjustment
Treasury shares
Shareholders' equity TotalEnergies
Share
Non-controlling interests
Total shareholders' equity
(M$)
Number
Amount
Number
Amount
As of January 1, 2022
2,640,429,329
8,224
117,849
(12,671)
(33,841,104)
(1,666)
111,736
3,263
114,999
Net income of the first quarter 2022
4,944
4,944
107
5,051
Other comprehensive income
(19)
(972)
(991)
22
(969)
Comprehensive Income
4,925
(972)
3,953
129
4,082
Dividend
(22)
(22)
Issuance of common shares
Purchase of treasury shares
(22,378,128)
(1,176)
(1,176)
(1,176)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(315)
6,168,047
315
Share-based payments
92
92
92
Share cancellation
(30,665,526)
(87)
(1,418)
30,665,526
1,505
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
1,958
1,958
1,958
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(96)
(96)
(96)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
(1)
(1)
6
5
Other items
14
14
(1)
13
As of March 31, 2022
2,609,763,803
8,137
123,008
(13,643)
(19,385,659)
(1,022)
116,480
3,375
119,855
Net income from April 1 to December 31, 2022
15,582
15,582
411
15,993
Other comprehensive income
(2,914)
798
(2,116)
(24)
(2,140)
Comprehensive Income
12,668
798
13,466
387
13,853
Dividend
(9,989)
(9,989)
(514)
(10,503)
Issuance of common shares
9,367,482
26
344
370
370
Purchase of treasury shares
(117,829,615)
(6,535)
(6,535)
(6,535)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(3)
27,607
3
Share-based payments
137
137
137
Share cancellation
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
(2,002)
(2,002)
(2,002)
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(235)
(235)
(235)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
46
9
55
31
86
Other items
(23)
(23)
(433)
(456)
As of December 31, 2022
2,619,131,285
8,163
123,951
(12,836)
(137,187,667)
(7,554)
111,724
2,846
114,570
Net income of the first quarter 2023
5,557
5,557
74
5,631
Other comprehensive income
913
80
993
(10)
983
Comprehensive Income
6,470
80
6,550
64
6,614
Dividend
(21)
(21)
Issuance of common shares
Purchase of treasury shares
(33,842,858)
(2,703)
(2,703)
(2,703)
Sale of treasury shares(a)
(395)
6,446,384
395
Share-based payments
54
54
54
Share cancellation
(128,869,261)
(335)
(6,707)
128,869,261
7,042
Net issuance (repayment) of perpetual subordinated notes
Payments on perpetual subordinated notes
(77)
(77)
(77)
Other operations with
non-controlling interests
39
(28)
11
(25)
(14)
Other items
22
22
(1)
21
As of March 31, 2023
2,490,262,024
7,828
123,357
(12,784)
(35,714,880)
(2,820)
115,581
2,863
118,444
(a)Treasury shares related to the performance share grants.
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter 2023
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
4,872
8,555
1,954
24,855
22,359
8
62,603
Intersegment sales
5,999
1,685
10,728
9,061
120
57
(27,650)
Excise taxes
(184)
(4,186)
(4,370)
Revenues from sales
10,871
10,240
12,682
33,732
18,293
65
(27,650)
58,233
Operating expenses
(9,445)
(9,831)
(4,762)
(31,892)
(17,787)
(161)
27,650
(46,228)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(288)
(47)
(2,066)
(414)
(224)
(23)
(3,062)
Operating income
1,138
362
5,854
1,426
282
(119)
8,943
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
804
(70)
68
52
243
(21)
1,076
Tax on net operating income
(205)
(111)
(3,398)
(325)
(119)
63
(4,095)
Net operating income
1,737
181
2,524
1,153
406
(77)
5,924
Net cost of net debt
(293)
Non-controlling interests
(74)
Net income TotalEnergies share
5,557
1st quarter 2023 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(76)
(76)
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(76)
(76)
Operating expenses
(300)
(70)
(8)
(424)
(101)
(903)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(36)
(36)
Operating income (b)
(376)
(70)
(8)
(460)
(101)
(1,015)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(4)
(111)
(73)
(37)
217
(8)
Tax on net operating income
45
(8)
(48)
32
10
31
Net operating income (b)
(335)
(189)
(129)
(465)
126
(992)
Net cost of net debt
8
Non-controlling interests
Net income TotalEnergies share
(984)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
(415)
(87)
- On net operating income
(327)
(64)
1st quarter 2023 (adjusted)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
4,948
8,555
1,954
24,855
22,359
8
62,679
Intersegment sales
5,999
1,685
10,728
9,061
120
57
(27,650)
Excise taxes
(184)
(4,186)
(4,370)
Revenues from sales
10,947
10,240
12,682
33,732
18,293
65
(27,650)
58,309
Operating expenses
(9,145)
(9,761)
(4,754)
(31,468)
(17,686)
(161)
27,650
(45,325)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(288)
(47)
(2,066)
(378)
(224)
(23)
(3,026)
Adjusted operating income
1,514
432
5,862
1,886
383
(119)
9,958
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
808
41
141
89
26
(21)
1,084
Tax on net operating income
(250)
(103)
(3,350)
(357)
(129)
63
(4,126)
Adjusted net operating income
2,072
370
2,653
1,618
280
(77)
6,916
Net cost of net debt
(301)
Non-controlling interests
(74)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
6,541
1st quarter 2023
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
1,195
1,234
4,052
225
159
35
6,900
Total divestments
49
149
31
8
301
538
Cash flow from operating activities
3,536
(1,285)
4,536
(851)
(673)
(130)
5,133
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
4th quarter 2022
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
4,628
10,055
2,600
26,650
24,637
12
68,582
Intersegment sales
5,783
1,807
12,866
11,730
274
63
(32,523)
Excise taxes
(199)
(4,430)
(4,629)
Revenues from sales
10,411
11,862
15,466
38,181
20,481
75
(32,523)
63,953
Operating expenses
(8,361)
(9,836)
(6,173)
(37,107)
(19,939)
(266)
32,523
(49,159)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(405)
(54)
(1,343)
(393)
(276)
(34)
(2,505)
Operating income
1,645
1,972
7,950
681
266
(225)
12,289
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,150
103
(3,874)
161
(62)
113
(2,409)
Tax on net operating income
(269)
(112)
(4,635)
(898)
(113)
22
(6,005)
Net operating income
2,526
1,963
(559)
(56)
91
(90)
3,875
Net cost of net debt
(434)
Non-controlling interests
(177)
Net income TotalEnergies share
3,264
4th quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
69
69
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
69
69
Operating expenses
382
1,719
(108)
(821)
(211)
(88)
873
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(108)
844
(37)
699
Operating income (b)
343
1,719
736
(821)
(248)
(88)
1,641
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(195)
(113)
(4,025)
(101)
(9)
(4,443)
Tax on net operating income
(30)
(124)
(798)
(621)
14
23
(1,536)
Net operating income (b)
118
1,482
(4,087)
(1,543)
(243)
(65)
(4,338)
Net cost of net debt
8
Non-controlling interests
33
Net income TotalEnergies share
(4,297)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
(712)
(184)
- On net operating income
(586)
(137)
4th quarter 2022 (adjusted)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
4,559
10,055
2,600
26,650
24,637
12
68,513
Intersegment sales
5,783
1,807
12,866
11,730
274
63
(32,523)
Excise taxes
(199)
(4,430)
(4,629)
Revenues from sales
10,342
11,862
15,466
38,181
20,481
75
(32,523)
63,884
Operating expenses
(8,743)
(11,555)
(6,065)
(36,286)
(19,728)
(178)
32,523
(50,032)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(297)
(54)
(2,187)
(393)
(239)
(34)
(3,204)
Adjusted operating income
1,302
253
7,214
1,502
514
(137)
10,648
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,345
216
151
262
(53)
113
2,034
Tax on net operating income
(239)
12
(3,837)
(277)
(127)
(1)
(4,469)
Adjusted net operating income
2,408
481
3,528
1,487
334
(25)
8,213
Net cost of net debt
(442)
Non-controlling interests
(210)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
7,561
4th quarter 2022
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
310
640
2,478
588
507
49
4,572
Total divestments
319
186
215
125
42
4
891
Cash flow from operating activities
134
861
4,035
232
707
(351)
5,618
INFORMATION BY BUSINESS SEGMENT
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
1st quarter 2022
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
5,507
6,787
2,151
31,008
23,149
4
68,606
Intersegment sales
3,498
521
13,818
9,277
267
63
(27,444)
Excise taxes
(192)
(4,464)
(4,656)
Revenues from sales
9,005
7,308
15,969
40,093
18,952
67
(27,444)
63,950
Operating expenses
(6,886)
(7,294)
(5,708)
(37,411)
(17,984)
(293)
27,444
(48,132)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(278)
(43)
(2,661)
(380)
(273)
(44)
(3,679)
Operating income
1,841
(29)
7,600
2,302
695
(270)
12,139
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(2,495)
(5)
242
156
(42)
108
(2,036)
Tax on net operating income
(261)
(33)
(3,863)
(525)
(225)
105
(4,802)
Net operating income
(915)
(67)
3,979
1,933
428
(57)
5,301
Net cost of net debt
(250)
Non-controlling interests
(107)
Net income TotalEnergies share
4,944
1st quarter 2022 (adjustments)(a)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
(3)
15
12
Intersegment sales
Excise taxes
Revenues from sales
(3)
15
12
Operating expenses
(107)
(10)
(791)
947
268
(132)
175
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(493)
(29)
(9)
(531)
Operating income (b)
(110)
5
(1,284)
947
239
(141)
(344)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
(3,948)
9
(14)
117
(3)
106
(3,733)
Tax on net operating income
10
1
262
(251)
(80)
20
(38)
Net operating income (b)
(4,048)
15
(1,036)
813
156
(15)
(4,115)
Net cost of net debt
113
Non-controlling interests
(31)
Net income TotalEnergies share
(4,033)
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
(b) Of which inventory valuation effect
- On operating income
947
308
- On net operating income
845
228
1st quarter 2022 (adjusted)
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
External sales
5,510
6,772
2,151
31,008
23,149
4
68,594
Intersegment sales
3,498
521
13,818
9,277
267
63
(27,444)
Excise taxes
(192)
(4,464)
(4,656)
Revenues from sales
9,008
7,293
15,969
40,093
18,952
67
(27,444)
63,938
Operating expenses
(6,779)
(7,284)
(4,917)
(38,358)
(18,252)
(161)
27,444
(48,307)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(278)
(43)
(2,168)
(380)
(244)
(35)
(3,148)
Adjusted operating income
1,951
(34)
8,884
1,355
456
(129)
12,483
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates and other items
1,453
(14)
256
39
(39)
2
1,697
Tax on net operating income
(271)
(34)
(4,125)
(274)
(145)
85
(4,764)
Adjusted net operating income
3,133
(82)
5,015
1,120
272
(42)
9,416
Net cost of net debt
(363)
Non-controlling interests
(76)
Adjusted net income TotalEnergies share
8,977
1st quarter 2022
Integrated LNG
Integrated Power
Exploration
Production
Refining
Chemicals
Marketing
Services
Corporate
Intercompany
Total
(M$)
Total expenditures
290
1,149
1,971
228
140
9
3,787
Total divestments
844
171
283
27
79
5
1,409
Cash flow from operating activities
2,219
(1,904)
5,768
1,107
898
(471)
7,617
Reconciliation of the information by business segment with Consolidated Financial Statements
TotalEnergies
(unaudited)
Consolidated
1st quarter 2023
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
62,679
(76)
62,603
Excise taxes
(4,370)
(4,370)
Revenues from sales
58,309
(76)
58,233
Purchases net of inventory variation
(37,479)
(872)
(38,351)
Other operating expenses
(7,752)
(33)
(7,785)
Exploration costs
(94)
2
(92)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,026)
(36)
(3,062)
Other income
77
264
341
Other expense
(137)
(163)
(300)
Financial interest on debt
(710)
(710)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
373
20
393
Cost of net debt
(337)
20
(317)
Other financial income
248
10
258
Other financial expense
(183)
(183)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,079
(119)
960
Income taxes
(4,090)
19
(4,071)
Consolidated net income
6,615
(984)
5,631
TotalEnergies share
6,541
(984)
5,557
Non-controlling interests
74
74
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
Consolidated
1st quarter 2022
statement
(M$)
Adjusted
Adjustments(a)
of income
Sales
68,594
12
68,606
Excise taxes
(4,656)
(4,656)
Revenues from sales
63,938
12
63,950
Purchases net of inventory variation
(40,762)
1,114
(39,648)
Other operating expenses
(7,409)
(214)
(7,623)
Exploration costs
(136)
(725)
(861)
Depreciation, depletion and impairment of tangible assets and mineral interests
(3,148)
(531)
(3,679)
Other income
121
22
143
Other expense
(269)
(2,021)
(2,290)
Financial interest on debt
(462)
(462)
Financial income and expense from cash cash equivalents
59
155
214
Cost of net debt
(403)
155
(248)
Other financial income
119
84
203
Other financial expense
(135)
(135)
Net income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,861
(1,818)
43
Income taxes
(4,724)
(80)
(4,804)
Consolidated net income
9,053
(4,002)
5,051
TotalEnergies share
8,977
(4,033)
4,944
Non-controlling interests
76
31
107
(a) Adjustments include special items, inventory valuation effect and the effect of changes in fair value.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426006105/en/
