JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks touched new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you invest in time?
Ticker
Published Date
Published Price
Maximum Price Since Publication
Last Closing Price
Maximum Gain %
Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX)
Feb.28, 2023
$1.88
$2.78
$2.70
47%
Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)
Jun.3, 2022
$12.66
$44.65
$44.49
252%
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)
Feb.13, 2023
$5.45
$8.49
$8.14
55%
Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB)
Aug.5, 2022
$4.23
$25
$24.98
491%
Harrow Health Inc. (HROW)
Sep.21, 2022
$8.35
$25.76
$24.89
208%
