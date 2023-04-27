Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Feb.28, 2023 $1.88 $2.78 $2.70 47% Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Jun.3, 2022 $12.66 $44.65 $44.49 252% Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) Feb.13, 2023 $5.45 $8.49 $8.14 55% Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) Aug.5, 2022 $4.23 $25 $24.98 491% Harrow Health Inc. (HROW) Sep.21, 2022 $8.35 $25.76 $24.89 208%

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following biotech stocks touched new 52-week highs yesterday. Did you invest in time?Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX