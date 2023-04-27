KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the 13th C1-inhibitor Deficiency Angioedema Workshop taking place in Budapest, Hungary from May 4-7. The presentations are:

Route of Administration Preferences of People with Hereditary Angioedema for On-demand Treatment: A US-based Qualitative Study Vibha Desai, Ledia Goga, Shawn Czado, Michelle Brown, Kelley Myers, Don Bukstein, Paul Audhya, Laurence Bouillet. Results shared as a poster presentation and Q&A on Friday, 5 May from 14:00 to 16:00 CEST in the Kamilla Lobby

Matthew Iverson, Edward Duckworth, Erik Hansen, Sally L. Hampton, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Christopher M. Yea. Results shared as an oral presentation and Q&A on Saturday, 6 May from 8:15 to 8:30 CEST in the Star Auditorium HAE Patients Decision to Carry On-demand Treatment When Away from Home:Stephen Betschel, Sally van Kooten, Markus Heckmann, Sherry Danese, Ledia Goga, Mar Guilarte. Results shared as an oral presentation and Q&A on Saturday, 6 May from 15:15 to 15:30 CEST in the Star Auditorium

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and is enrolling the Phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

For more information about KalVista, please visit www.kalvista.com.

For more information on the sebetralstat HAE on-demand Phase 3 KONFIDENT study, please visit www.konfidentstudy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2022, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

