BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, April 27
|BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
|All information is at 31 March 2023 and unaudited.
|Performance at month end with net income reinvested
|One
|Three
|Six
|One
|Three
|Five
|Month
|Months
|Months
|Year
|Years
|Years
|Net asset value
|-2.5%
|-2.3%
|8.7%
|5.2%
|181.8%
|122.7%
|Share price
|-2.8%
|-1.4%
|12.5%
|5.9%
|234.3%
|131.3%
|Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
|At month end
|Net asset value - capital only:
|133.00p
|Net asset value cum income1:
|133.29p
|Share price:
|130.00p
|Discount to NAV (cum income):
|2.5%
|Net yield:
|3.4%
|Gearing - cum income:
|13.7%
|Total assets:
|£180.7m
|Ordinary shares in issue2:
|135,586,194
|Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
|0-20%
|Ongoing charges3:
|1.13%
|1 Includes net revenue of 0.29p.
2 Excluding 0 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2022. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.25% of average net assets.
|Sector Overview
|Mining
|47.5%
|Traditional Energy
|29.1%
|Energy Transition
|25.6%
|Net Current Liabilities
|-2.2%
|Sector Analysis
|% Total Assets^
|Country Analysis
|% Total Assets^
|Mining:
|Diversified
|21.1
|Global
|60.3
|Copper
|11.3
|USA
|16.9
|Industrial Minerals
|5.2
|Latin America
|8.8
|Aluminium
|2.8
|Canada
|7.9
|Steel
|2.5
|Germany
|4.3
|Gold
|2.0
|Australia
|2.5
|Nickel
|1.7
|Ireland
|0.6
|Uranium
|0.8
|France
|0.5
|Platinum Group Metals
|0.3
|Denmark
|0.4
|Tin
|-0.2
|Net Current Liabilities
|-2.2
|Subtotal Mining:
|47.5
|Integrated
|14.7
|E&P
|12.6
|Distribution
|1.3
|Refining & Marketing
|0.5
|Subtotal Traditional Energy:
|29.1
Energy Transition:
|Electrification
|9.8
|Energy Efficiency
|6.6
|Transport
|4.6
|Renewables
|4.3
|Subtotal Energy Transition:
|25.6
|Net Current Liabilities
|-2.2
|^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 11.3% of the Company's net asset value.
|Ten Largest Investments
|Company
|Region of Risk
|% Total Assets
|Vale
|Latin America
|Equity
|4.3
|Bond
|1.2
|Glencore
|Global
|5.0
|Exxon Mobil
|Global
|4.7
|BHP
|Global
|4.3
|Teck Resources
|Global
|3.8
|First Quantum Minerals
|Global
|Equity
|2.1
|Bond
|1.4
|Shell
|Global
|3.4
|NextEra Energy
|United States
|3.0
|BP
|Global
|2.9
|Canadian Natural Resources
|Canada
|2.7
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
The Company's Net Asset Value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.5% during the month of March (in GBP terms).
Stock markets rose during the month that saw large swings in interest rate and growth expectations. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank in US, a large banking partner for earlier stage technology companies and private companies, contributed to heightened market volatility. In Europe the decision to combine UBS and Credit Suisse further added to uncertainty. The Fed hiked interest rates by 25bps, and this shift in interest rate expectations contributed towards a rebound in equity markets, with the MSCI ACWI TR Index rising by 2.8%.
Within the energy sector, an apparent de-risking of energy positions, with a potentially new headwind to growth in the form of tighter financial conditions, contributed to a fall in the oil price and energy stocks. The price moves did not appear to be driven by fundamentals with little evidence of weakness in physical demand. After month end, OPEC announced a cut to production targets of 1 million bpd, which was a surprise, but was in line with prior proactive action in October 2022 where OPEC acted to defend the oil price. OPEC no longer sees such a threat from US shale oil production of undermining their control if they cut production early to support the oil price. Against this backdrop, Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 4.8% and 1.7%, ending the month at $79/bbl and $76/bbl respectively.
Within the mining sector, there have been positive signs that Chinese demand will pull through, such as higher steel production rates and improved economic indicators such as their Manufacturing PMI, which came in at 51.6. Market concerns about increasing risks for another financial crisis and expectations for a lower rate hike supported the gold price, which rose by 8.2%. Other mined commodity prices were also up due to positive signs on China's reopening, including copper and iron ore (62% fe) which rose by 0.6% and 0.8% respectively.
Within the energy transition theme, more details emerged around the European Green Industrial Plan, which aims to ensure domestic manufacturing capacity related to clean tech and is partly a response to the US Inflation Reduction Act. Within the energy transition theme, more details emerged around the European Green Industrial Plan, which aims to ensure domestic manufacturing capacity related to clean tech and is partly a response to the US Inflation Reduction Act. At least 40% of the EU's low-carbon technologies, ranging from solar panels to heat pumps, will need to be made within EU borders by 2030 under the newly proposed plans.
27 April 2023
