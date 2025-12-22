BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Of the Company's three components, mining delivered the strongest performance, while conventional energy and energy transition both achieved positive, albeit more modest, results.

The mining sector's performance was driven primarily by strong gains in gold equities. The price of gold increased by 5.6% over the month, reaching US$4,200 per ounce. Many gold producers reported third-quarter earnings, continuing the trend of robust free cash flow generation and ongoing capital returns to shareholders. Additionally, the copper sub-sector performed well, with copper prices rising by 3.3%, supported by strong demand related to electrification and ongoing operational disruptions.

The conventional energy sector posted gains during the period, despite persistent weakness in oil prices-Brent and WTI crude fell by 2.1% and 5.1%, respectively. Early in the month, OPEC+ reversed some voluntary production cuts but announced a pause on further unwinding that had been planned for the first quarter of 2026.

Finally, the Energy Transition component was constrained by apparent profit-taking in certain sub-sectors, such as electrification. In sector news, the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference was held in Belém, Brazil. Global utilities-including electricity, gas, water, and related infrastructure companies-pledged US$1 trillion towards energy transition by 2030, with annual spending rising to US$148 billion: US$66 billion allocated to renewables and US$82 billion to grids and storage. Furthermore, 23 nations committed to quadrupling sustainable fuel production-including biofuels, hydrogen, and e-fuels-by 2035.

