Moonfare's assets under management grew by circa 50% year-on-year to end Q1 2023 and reached a total of €2.5 billion.

Moonfare's global community of registered users grew by over 60% to almost 54,000 over the same period.

Moonfare's fastest growing region is the US with AUM almost tripling, from $67 million to nearly $197 million over that timeframe.

Moonfare, a leading global digital private equity platform, grew its assets under management (AUM) by nearly 50% to €2.5 billion in the 12 months ending March 2023, as individual investors continue to show a strong appetite for private market assets during the uncertain economic outlook.

The strong worldwide growth highlights investors' widespread desire to access alternatives in search of diversification and higher risk-adjusted returns.

In the US, AUM almost tripled, from $67 million to nearly $197 million over that timeframe. Meanwhile, AUM in Singapore rose by nearly 130% to €68.9 million in the same period.

Moonfare's community of investors grew by more than 33% to 3,617 in the year ending Q1 2023, while Moonfare's global community increased by two-thirds to almost 54,000 over the same period (number of registered users on the platform).

In the context of this fast-growing demand for private markets, Moonfare increased the number of funds offered on its platform to 96, up 45% from Q1 2022.1

Steffen Pauls, Founder and CEO of Moonfare, said: "Our continued growth outlines that, for more and more investors, private equity is becoming a 'must have' in their portfolios. This is particularly salient in the current environment, as private markets asset classes can boost risk-adjusted returns and diversification benefits relative to traditional stock and bond portfolios."

Increasingly, investors are abandoning traditional '60/40' stock and bond portfolio allocations by adding in a mix of private assets to build potential upside and bolster their investments. Research from Hamilton Lane, for example, has shown that portfolios diversified with private equity and credit can offer superior risk-adjusted returns when compared with portfolios consisting of public equity and fixed income securities.2

This is particularly significant during times of economic uncertainty, when private equity can showcase its potential. Indeed, research shows that some of the best private equity vintages in terms of returns follow recessionary periods.3

About Moonfare

Moonfare offers individual investors and their advisors' access to curated private equity investment opportunities. Moonfare allows investors to register and invest through a digital onboarding process through the platform.4 To date, Moonfare has offered over 95 private market funds from top general partners worldwide such as KKR, Carlyle, Permira and EQT, with an emphasis on private equity buyouts, venture, growth and real asset categories like infrastructure.

Moonfare's investment team conducts ground-up due diligence on all funds. Fewer than 5% of available funds pass this process and make it onto the Moonfare platform. This focus on quality is one reason why Moonfare has won the trust of more than 3,500 clients who have invested more than $2.5 billion on its platform. Headquartered in Berlin, Moonfare operates in 24 countries across Europe, Asia, and America and has offices in New York, Hong Kong, London, Zürich, Singapore, Lisbon, Paris, and Luxembourg.

Important notice

This content is for informational purposes only. Moonfare does not provide investment advice. You should not construe any information or other material provided as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. If you are unsure about anything, you should seek financial advice from an authorized advisor. Past performance is not a reliable guide to future returns. Your capital is at risk.

1 Number of funds offered include the underlying target funds offered in portfolio funds.

2 Hamilton Lane Beyond 60/40: Allocating to Private Markets

3 Crystal Capital Partners: Private Equity Performance Tends to Follow Recessionary Periods

4 Subject to eligibility.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005039/en/

Contacts:

Media

Johanna zu Stolberg

johanna.stolberg@moonfare.com

+49 176 34 596 495