NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 26 April 2023 were: 626.06p Capital only (undiluted) 637.77p Including current year income (undiluted) Notes: 1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 2. Following the Share Issuance of 60,000 ordinary shares on 26th April 2023, the Company has 190,358,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,653,806 shares which are held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3). 4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.