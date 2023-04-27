Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's eko Solutions Welcomes First 5 Residents to eko Village of Pike in Pikeville Kentucky

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), an environmental solutions company fostering positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation, announced today that its eko Solutions division has welcomed the first 5 residents into its eko Village of Pike located just outside Pikeville, Kentucky. This marks the completion and full lease up of Phase 1 of eko Village of Pike.

Mark Jensen, Executive Chair of Land Betterment stated, "This is big moment for our company! In February of 2020 we set out on an ambitious journey when we founded Land Betterment Corporation. We knew there was a better way to help communities in transition. This milestone is proof of concept that you can transform former coal mining sites into sustainable housing communities. As a solution-based company, our eko Villages are bringing real sustainable, environmental and social solutions to a region in need. We continue to work on additional site locations within our pipeline and look forward to bringing eko Solutions' modern, ecological and sustainable housing option to other nearby communities."

eko Village of Pike is located on a 4-acre controlled development site, 8 miles from downtown Pikeville, Kentucky. eko Solutions' parent company, Land Betterment Corporation, acquired control of the land, which was a former industrial site once utilized by the coal industry. Since February of 2020, the Company has been remediating the land so that it is safe, flat and livable. Now complete with eko container-based homes, it is welcoming residents.

"We are thrilled to complete Phase 1of eko Village of Pike and even more excited to welcome its new residents," said Pete Rodriquez, President of eko Solutions. "Our eko homes are the perfect solution for Pikeville, as well as the entire Appalachian region, as their economies transition away from coal mining and diversifies into new industries which are bringing more jobs and employees to the area."

This low cost housing property is invaluable to local organizations such as the Pikeville Medical Center, University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine as we all other organizations in the area which historically have struggled to provide housing as the Pikeville economy continues to diversify. Having these homes available will enable a needed workforce to better work and live in the Pikeville area.

"Our eko homes are sustainable and efficiently manufactured to the highest of standards which eliminates on-site construction constraints," Rodriguez said. "We can have these homes set up and running complete with utility hookups in approximately 4-6 weeks. eko homes are designed to be high-quality, durable, energy efficient and affordable to live in and maintain."

Phase 2 consists of 8 homes including 4 two-story models. These homes are currently being developed with anticipated leasing during summer of 2023.

The Phase 3 development of eko Village of Pike is anticipated to commence in spring of 2024, and when fully built out, will have a total of 23 low-cost, modern eko homes made from recycled steel shipping containers which are strong, energy efficient, weather, insect and rodent resistant and available for rent. These eko homes provide transitioning and traditional communities with a safe, affordable and sustainable housing solution.

Details about the eko Solutions models currently located in the eko Village of Pike are as follows:

The Loggia

640 square foot open floor plan

2 bedrooms

1 full bathroom

Single story with two connected 40' standard containers side-by-side

40' L x 16' W x 8" H

The Two's Company

480 square foot open floor plan

2 bedrooms

1 full bathroom

2 story lay out with rooftop deck

40' L x 8' W x 9'6" H with 20' standard container as the 2nd floor

The Tide

320 square foot open floor plan

1 bedroom

1 full bathroom

40' L x 8' W x 8' H

The Agora

320 square foot open floor plan

1 bedroom

1 full bathroom

40' L x 8' W x 8' H

eko Solutions offers an extensive line of shipping-container housing solutions to include mobile workstations, mobile bathrooms, mobile dog grooming, containerized food stands, RVs, eko farms, hunting retreats and homes. eko Solutions dispatched its models to Western Kentucky in 2021 to provide housing for displaced families impacted by the deadly December tornado outbreak.

To learn more about eko Solutions commercial and residential offerings, please click on "Buy eko!"

Digital assets of eko Village of Pike are available here.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis, recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Pending B-Corp, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through upcycling former coal mining sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Land Betterment Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

