Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG); (OTCQB: GPTRF); (FSE: GPB); ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. William (Will) Robinson as Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Will Robinson is an exploration and mining professional with 20 years of industry experience, primarily in precious metals, planning and successfully implementing exploration programs at all stages of advancement, from remote grassroots field programs to advanced-stage resource development projects. He has a comprehensive understanding of mineral resource development from taking reconnaissance-based field programs to target generation and exploratory drilling through to resource/reserve definition and mine development.

Mr. Robinson currently serves as Vice President, Exploration at West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. Prior to that he served as Exploration Manager for Coeur Mining, Inc. where he focused on sourcing and evaluating new gold and silver opportunities for Coeur's project pipeline, as well as providing technical support and leadership to mine site exploration teams to systematically develop and advance regional concepts and near-mine exploration targets at operations such as Kensington, Silvertip, and Rochester. Additionally, he was part of the team that discovered the Manh Choh gold-silver deposit in Alaska that is currently being developed by Kinross Gold and Contango Ore.

Mr. Robinson is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) licensed in British Columbia, Canada, and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and a Master's in Mining Geological Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

In addition, the Company announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, it has granted incentive stock options to various employees, directors, advisors and consultants to purchase up to 600,000 common shares exercisable for a period of five (5) years at a price of $0.25 per share.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Herbert property. The Herbert Gold property system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over seven million ounces of gold. The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource estimate reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 3.0 grams per tonne gold (g/t gold) and consists of: an indicated resource of 1,196,800 ounces of gold at an average grade of 10.23 g/t gold (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 325,900 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.91 g/t gold (1,138,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated resource of 686,700 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.87 g/t silver (3,637,000 tonnes); and an inferred resource of 169,300 ounces of silver at an average grade of 4.63 g/t silver (1,138,000 tonnes).

