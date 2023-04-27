Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D2GF | ISIN: US18978H2013 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.04.23
15:54 Uhr
1,660 US-Dollar
-0,040
-2,35 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
27.04.2023 | 14:50
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Study

Live moderated video webcast with members of CNS Pharmaceuticals management on Wednesday, May 3rd at 12:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Study on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Zena Muzyczenko, Vice President, Clinical Operations of CNS Pharmaceuticals will discuss the progress of its ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. To date, the Company has opened 44 clinical trial sites of the 60 sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland and recently announced that over 100 patients have been enrolled in the study. The Company expects to conduct a pre-planned interim analysis in the third quarter of 2023.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751486/CNS-Pharmaceuticals-to-Present-at-the-Virtual-Investor-Spotlight-Event--Rapidly-Advancing-GBM-Pivotal-Study

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.