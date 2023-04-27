CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Study

Live moderated video webcast with members of CNS Pharmaceuticals management on Wednesday, May 3rd at 12:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event - Rapidly Advancing GBM Pivotal Study on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer, Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Zena Muzyczenko, Vice President, Clinical Operations of CNS Pharmaceuticals will discuss the progress of its ongoing potentially pivotal study evaluating Berubicin for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer. To date, the Company has opened 44 clinical trial sites of the 60 sites selected across the U.S., Italy, France, Spain, and Switzerland and recently announced that over 100 patients have been enrolled in the study. The Company expects to conduct a pre-planned interim analysis in the third quarter of 2023.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

