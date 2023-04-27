Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Launches EM Investment Partners

The new originations framework from the real estate investing platform for accredited investors will provide custom equity and debt financing solutions to middle-market sponsors and developers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / EquityMultiple today took another step in its evolution as a vertically integrated investment manager with the launch of its dedicated originations group, EM Investment Partners (EMIP). EMIP will help deliver on EquityMultiple's mission to provide accredited investors access to the highest quality real estate opportunities across the capital stack. EMIP primarily focuses on the middle market where it can leverage its asset management expertise to originate "win-win" transactions: bespoke financing solutions that simultaneously deliver attractive risk-adjusted return opportunities for EquityMultiple's investors. EMIP's institutional approach and proprietary network of sponsors allow EquityMultiple investors to participate in rigorously vetted real estate opportunities from quality operators.

EMIP is a natural extension of this industry leadership. Working behind the scenes at EquityMultiple, the EMIP team has originated over $400M in debt, preferred equity, and equity investments since the inception of the EquityMultiple platform, participating in transactions that account for over $4.5B in total market capitalization.

EMIP's originations approach is shaped by current market dynamics. Leveraging proprietary data, vast experience, and deep industry relationships, the EMIP team crafts a forward-looking market thesis in order to provide value to middle-market sponsors and unique deal flow to EquityMultiple's network of self-directed accredited investors. In conjunction with the launch of EMIP, EquityMultiple will be launching its first open-ended debt platform to provide borrowers with financing solutions beyond traditional banks. EMIP's first dedicated debt fund will primarily target first mortgage loans on most property types in markets with strong fundamentals, targeting low double-digit annual net returns to EquityMultiple investors. Middle-market operators seeking debt or equity financing can get in touch at eminvestmentpartners.com.

About EquityMultiple

EquityMultiple is a commercial real estate investment and technology firm whose mission is to build investor wealth through streamlined access to diverse real estate investment products. To date, EquityMultiple's investors have participated in over $4.5 billion in commercial real estate transactions through its online investing platform. The firm pairs innovative technology with real estate experience via its subsidiary, EMIP, and industry-leading investor services, to offer an unparalleled investing experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.equitymultiple.com/. All prospective real estate sponsors and developers interested in working with the EquityMultiple platform should direct all inquiries to EMIP at www.eminvestmentpartners.com

Contact Information

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

SOURCE: EquityMultiple

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751632/EquityMultiple-Launches-EM-Investment-Partners