Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Veritise (VTS) on April 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VTS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on April 28, 2023.

VTS Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/163946_8167534664685a53_001full.jpg

Veritise (VTS) is a groundbreaking blockchain project with a patented, secure product authenticity verification system that ensures the highest level of trust in product and digital content transactions across various industries. Its native token, VTS, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 28, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Veritise

Trust has been the fundamental engine of any personal or business relationship since the beginning of time. Over history, as social groups started to connect and expand to different frontiers, the mechanisms of building trust had to evolve accordingly; from the local communities to regional, national and international institutions, until the exponential online explosion in recent years.

Veritise is bringing back trust across individuals, enterprises, and institutions through blockchain identity verification. It expands the concept of human identity to any entity that needs to be identified and verified. From a real person or company to virtually any form of digital asset, all entities can be registered, verified, authorized, validated, and tracked immutably in its blockchain. The Veritise Blockchain means Trust by design, products, CV's, objects, documents, news, opinions, reviews, information, IP, NFTs, artworks and much more: if it is Veritised, it can be trusted.

Specifically speaking, Veritise offers human identification services that are specifically designed to give businesses the ability to offer people a fast, easy and secure way via the Veritise app to verify the true identity of people claiming to work for their company or have an official affiliation with their company. Aside from humans, the companies themselves can also be verified with the Veritise app to provide consumers peace of mind. It gives them the ability to verify the legitimacy of companies, stores (online and offline), service providers, authorized dealers, charities and so much more.

Veritise's technology can help distinguish between a real human and an artificially developed, AI-generated "fake human." This is an important capability given the growing concern around deep fakes and the ability to manipulate information in the digital world. By leveraging blockchain to store an individual's identity, Veritise can provide a secure and reliable way to prevent fraud and enhance trust in the digital world. This technology can have a wide range of applications, including preventing identity theft, securing financial transactions, and ensuring the accuracy of online voting.

In addition to human and company identification services, Veritise also offers product authentication services. With its strong brand protection system, manufacturers can register their companies with Veritise. From there on out, they can begin to protect their products with blockchain-grade strength. The patent pending method generates unique blockchain based codes for every single one of their products. As soon as one of them is scanned, an event on the blockchain is generated and cannot be reversed. The Veritise system will check the blockchain ledger and instantly make the link between the manufacturer and the actual product. If something is not right, such as the unique product code has already been used, an alert will let the consumer know to be careful.

Leveraging its innovative technology, Veritise also revolutionizes the motorsport industry with its tailor-made Veritise Racing Management (VRM) software. Developed in collaboration with top racing teams, VRM streamlines task management, car part tracking, inventory control, and purchase orders, bringing unparalleled efficiency to racing team operations.

As the foundation of the ecosystem, Veritise blockchain has a built-in dynamic fee mechanism, ensuring that transactions will always remain less than $0.01, regardless of the value of the VTS token. The Veritise blockchain network handles 400+ transactions per second with ease together with a 7 second average confirmation time. The network can scale effortlessly and indefinitely depending on demand. In addition, a low-carbon footprint is guaranteed with its eco-friendly consensus mechanism. No CPU intensive calculations are required to validate blocks. Instead, Veritise utilizes a Delegated Stake with Proof of Importance algorithm, designed to keep energy usage to a minimum.

The Veritise team is composed of a group of talented individuals who combine decades of experience in the field of blockchain technology, biometrics, cyber security, mobile app development, server infrastructure, industry leading RFID and NFC chip implementations, product development, finance, sales & marketing, and law & regulations. With such a strong and well experienced team, Veritise will bring back trust and end the "age of fake."

About VTS Token

VTS is the native token of Veritise blockchain. It has a total supply of 300 million (i.e., 300,000,000) tokens, of which 3.4% is allocated to co-founders, 25% is provided for private rounds, 8.3% is provided for future rounds, 41.7% is provided for public sale, 5% is allocated to the team, and the remaining 16.7% is allocated for claims.

VTS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 28, 2023, investors who are interested in Veritise can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about VTS Token:

Official Website: https://veritise.com/ and https://vrm.tech/

Explorer: https://explorer.veritise.com

Telegram: https://t.me/veritise_chat

Discord: https://discord.gg/SgGWXvJzUq

Twitter: https://twitter.com/veritise

Facebook: https://facebook.com/veritise

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/veritise_official/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163946