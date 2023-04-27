Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wichtige News triggert Rallye! Spekulationswelle erfasst dieses Papier!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
26.04.23
17:02 Uhr
0,712 Euro
-0,007
-0,90 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7320,75617:53
0,7350,74417:40
Dow Jones News
27.04.2023 | 16:25
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 27-Apr-2023 / 14:52 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

27 April 2023

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Directors and their vestings of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP'), the Deferred Bonus Plan (DBP) and the Deferred Bonus Share Plan (DBSP), which took place on 27 April 2023.

PSP

PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the vestings under the PSP, which took place on 27 April 2023 for each Director, including the position before and after the vestings, are outlined below: 

Number of             Number of 
       Total number of Shares  Shares vested Number of Shares      Shares 
       held under the PSP prior on      lapsed on 27 April  sold     Total number of Shares held 
       to                   20233               under the PSP after 27 April 
                    27 April 2023           on      2023 
       27 April 2023       3 
                                      27 April 2023 
 
Ayman Asfari 127,871          7,672     120,199       2,363     0 
1, 2 
Afonso Reis e 1,037,045         1,548     24,253        730      1,011,244 
Sousa2

1 The Shares held under the PSP for Ayman Asfari have been pro-rated for time, based on his retirement as an Executive Director on 31 December 2021.

2 Ayman Asfari and Afonso Reis e Sousa each sold sufficient Shares to satisfy their tax liabilities. The share price for the Shares sold was 62.21 pence. Their shareholdings in the Company have therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares. In accordance with our share retention guidelines, unsold vested PSP Shares are subject to a two-year holding period until 27 April 2025.

3 Following the end of the three-year performance period in respect of the 2020 PSP award, the performance conditions were such that 6% of the award vested. The balance of Shares lapsed.

DBP

In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, any bonus awarded will be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP. Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the vesting under the DBP which took place on 27 April 2023, including the position before and after the vesting, are outlined below: 

Number of Shares 
       Total number of Shares held  vested on                  Total number of Shares held 
       under the DBP prior to             Number of    Shares sold under the DBP after 
                       27 April 2023  on 27 April 2023 
       27 April 2023                                27 April 2023 
 
 
Afonso Reis e 61,189             20,396      9,601            40,793 
Sousa1

1 Afonso Reis e Sousa sold sufficient Shares to satisfy his tax liability. The share price for the Shares sold was 62.21 pence. His shareholding in the Company has therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares.

DBSP

Under the DBSP, selected employees were required to defer a proportion of their annual cash bonus in Shares. Prior to Afonso Reis e Sousa's appointment as a Director of the Company he was entitled to participate in the DBSP.

Details of the vesting under the DBSP which took place on 27 April 2023, including the position before and after the vesting, are outlined below: 

Total number of Shares held   Number of Shares vested  Number of     Total number of Shares held 
       under the DBSP prior to     on 27 April 2023     Shares sold    under the DBSP after 
       27 April 2023                       on 27 April 2023 27 April 2023 
 
Afonso Reis e 6,300              6,300           2,966       0 
Sousa1

1 Afonso Reis e Sousa sold sufficient Shares to satisfy his tax liability. The share price for the Shares sold was 62.21 pence. His shareholding in the Company has therefore increased by the number of unsold vested Shares.

Following the above-noted transactions, the PDMRs and their connected persons hold the following beneficial interests in the Company: 

Total number of Shares 
       held in the Company   Total number of Shares held  Total number of Shares held in the Company after 
       prior to         in the Company after 27 April 27 April 2023, expressed as % of the total shares 
                    2023             in issue 
       27 April 2023 
Ayman Asfari 84,985,685        84,990,994          16.280% 
Afonso Reis e 43,683          58,630            0.011% 
Sousa

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  240165 
EQS News ID:  1619551 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619551&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 27, 2023 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.