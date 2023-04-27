Albert Shakhnazarov's "Rise of the Entrepreneur" Podcast Showcases Andre Berto's Inspirational Story

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Albert Shakhnazarov is the creator and CEO of Axe Elite , a telecommunications and technology company that empowers people to create a culture where limitations do not exist. Their mission is to to build a robust and elite sales organization.

Axe Elite prides itself on diversity and has a culture of encouraging people to be more than average and do bigger and better things. This comes from Albert's own mentality, which can also be evidenced in his newly launched podcast, " Rise of the Entrepreneur ."

The concept of the podcast is powerful: real life interviews and stories with some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs. Each episode highlights the story and success of entrepreneurs who have a lot to teach the world. Stories of success, improvement, trial and error. Stories of men and women who did not give up, regardless of the circumstances, and who are changing the course of history.

In his most recent interview, Albert interviews Andre Berto, a professional boxer and two-time Golden Glove champion. In that interview, Berto highlights his boxing career, his origins in the sport and his "take the will of the man" mindset to achieve victory.

Through his conversation with Albert, Berto describes how he started boxing at age 10 to defend himself after being beaten by another kid in the ring, and how his love for the sport grew from watching iconic figures like Sugar Ray Leonard and Mike Tyson.

"When I step in the ring, I become a different person" is a quote from Berto he got to reflect on during his conversation with Albert. How is it that a person who has helped children in Haiti after natural disasters is also this person self-described as a "beast"?

"It's my will to do my best. Everytime I stepped into the ring, there were always high expectations and questions. And I always wanted not only to prove it to people but also to prove it to myself, who I believed that I was. I spoke to myself all the time about who I was. I always told myself I was different." Berto shares.

During Albert's interview, Berto discusses his determination to become a professional boxer from a young age, and how his difficult childhood pushed him to have a fierce mentality and work hard to succeed in the ring.

"I decided to be a world champion very early!" Berto says.

Berto's story is not only inspiring, but also teaches an important lesson: we all can become whatever we want to be if we work hard enough. The past never determines the future, and every day we can choose who we want to be.

Hosted by Albert, the interview alternates powerful reflections on Berto's life, his success story and all the obstacles he had to overcome in order to become the professional boxer he's today. Without a doubt, this episode is unmissable!

In other chapters of the podcast, Albert interviews other big names such as David Meltzer, the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, one of the world's leading sports and entertainment marketing agencies.

In addition, he recently sat down with Nick Sarnicola, a successful entrepreneur who has created companies in more than 20 different countries and has helped people earn millions of dollars.

To date, Albert Shakhnazarov is considered a born leader and entrepreneur, who has an extremely powerful story to share and, above all, who inspires others to do the same with his legacy.

Through sharing stories and experiences of other entrepreneurs who, like him, have a great success story, Albert is positively impacting on society and is further consolidated as a leader committed to helping others.

To learn more about inspiring entrepreneurs and personalities listen to his podcast, "Rise of the Entrepreneur" here .

About "Rise of the Entrepreneur" Podcast:

"Rise of the Entrepreneur" Podcast is a successful show created by Albert Shakhnazarov .

Contact:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: "Rise of the Entrepreneur" Podcast

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751672/Albert-Shakhnazarovs-Rise-of-the-Entrepreneur-Podcast-Showcases-Andre-Bertos-Inspirational-Story