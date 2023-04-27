Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it has been named the sole leader in the Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid® Report for Pricing Software by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. This recognition is based on the responses of real customers using pricing software to define, manage and analyze the best pricing strategies for their products and services.

"For a customer-centric company like ours, achieving this recognition based on the reviews of our customers is a point of extreme pride," said Tim Shorter, Chief Sales Officer for Pricefx. "Being the only leader in G2's Enterprise Pricing grid reflects our commitment to our customers' success, and is just the latest example of how our innovative vision to transform pricing software is leading the industry."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually including employees at all of the Fortune 500 use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Pricefx achieved Leader in the Spring 2023 Enterprise Grid Report by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in the pricing software category. For inclusion in the report a product must have received 10 or more reviews. Customer reviews and product details can be found at https://www.g2.com/products/pricefx/reviews

Pricefx was also recently named the Silver winner for Technology Partner of the Year in the Stevie® Sales and Customer Service Awards and received the Bronze Stevie in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® for Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution. The company was selected as one of the Top 100 Scale-ups of the Next Unicorn Awards, a global initiative organized by Viva Technology and GP Bullhound to highlight the most promising scale-ups in Europe, and was included in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide.

