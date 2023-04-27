AEG Hosts Earth Month Panel Featuring Female Trailblazers Leading Sustainability Efforts in Live Entertainment Industry

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / To celebrate Earth Month, AEG hosted a virtual panel "Sustainability Insights: Embracing Leadership and Inspiring Action in Entertainment" on April 18, 2023, to give employees insight into current sustainability initiatives taking place in the sports and live entertainment industry.

The panel was presented by AEG's Sustainability team and was moderated by Vice President of Sustainability Erik Distler. The session featured four women trailblazers leading action in sustainability -- Annie Horn (Director, Social Responsibility, NBA), Rene Jones (Partner and Chief of Social Impact, United Talent Agency), Lauren Tracy (Senior Director, Strategic and Business Operations, United States Tennis Association) and Cassie Lee (Co-Founder and CEO, Sound Future) -- who discussed current sustainability trends and shared their diverse perspectives on what sustainability looks like in their respective fields.

"We are currently at an inflection point in the live entertainment industry in which we have the power to set the precedent for other industries to follow," said Erik Distler. "We need to think about the entire value chain of the live events industry from talent to fan to operators and the fundamental business impact that those things have on the environment."

At AEG, we've been embedding sustainability into our global business since 2008. We work hard to minimize environmental impacts across our music, sports, ticketing, and real estate portfolios, while harnessing their unique platforms to influence broader action in our communities. Learn more about AEG Sustainability here.

