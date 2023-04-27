Amaze Global Pty Ltd: The Amaze World Secures USD 10M Investment from LDA Capital to Accelerate their Plan of Disrupting Travel Industry

Global alternative investment group adds Amaze World (AMZE) to its portfolio and enters into the Web 3.0 Travel Sector.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Amaze World is a platform for booking travel that was created from the ground up to address the growing demand for change in the industry. Amaze boost impressive numbers of travel partners and crypto exchanges worldwide.

After winning the Singapore Start-up World Cup and being acknowledged by Silicon Valley start-up program, Amaze World, a block chain-powered travel company, has gained attention once again. This time, Amaze World has secured a $10 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the disruption of the travel industry and boost consumer utility to NFT & WEB 3 by facilitating user acquisition and platform development. Mr. Karan Vaswani of The Chain Collective was the facilitator of the deal.

With LDA's support, Amaze World aims to unleash technological innovation in the Web 3 market. The partnership will allow for phase 2 of the project to live, with the launch of the world's first travel booking platform that uses next-generation Web 3 technology, NFTs, and crypto rewards in the native token AMZE. The company is expected to experience extraordinary growth alongside an increasingly developed eco-system that adds even more value to the network.

"LDA is excited to continue its contribution to the growth of the Web 3 ecosystem. We are strong believers that by supporting real-life use cases backed by innovative thinkers, we are playing an important role in the mainstream adoption of block chain and crypto, technologies that have arrived to make people's lives better," said Mr. Warren P Baker, managing partner at LDA Capital.

"At this moment where investors are backing off or reducing their exposure to crypto, we are glad that LDA Capital has recognized the role of Web 3.0 and joined the upcoming revolution in tourism. Amaze World is having a solid foundation and the deal will ensure the long-term growth of the company" said Mr. Chirantan B. Patel, CEO of Amaze Word.

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in growth stage businesses across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information, please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com

About Amaze World

Amaze World is booking platform that intends to transform the traditional travel industry by offering NFT-based transferable and tradable flight ticket and hotel booking. Amaze World is launching the world's first travel booking platform with a real-life use case for NFTs. The native token of Amaze World, AMZE, is a travel utility token with practical applications.

AMZE token has been listed on Centralized Exchange and the beta version of Amaze Travel App is currently available on Google Play Store. It can be used for your upcoming travel booking with Crypto payment. For more information, please visit: https://amaze-world.com

Media Contact

Organization: Amaze Global Pty Ltd

Contact Person: Ravikiran Gupte

Website: https://amaze-world.com

Email: ravi@amaze-world.com

City: Brisbane

State: Queensland

Country: Australia

SOURCE: Amaze Global Pty Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/751597/The-Amaze-World-Secures-USD-10M-Investment-from-LDA-Capital-to-Accelerate-their-Plan-of-Disrupting-Travel-Industry