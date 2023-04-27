Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.04.2023
ACCESSWIRE
27.04.2023 | 17:38
CRB Celebrates Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day inspired us to share our love of designing and building with our kids! Members from our Women@CRB employee resource group based in our Philadelphia and St. Louis offices invited their families in to enjoy an evening of fun science experiments and coloring activities.

We are proud to have so many exceptional women engineers on our teams across the globe! In honor of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day, we asked a few of them to share with us what inspired them to become engineers, what motivates them as they advance in their careers, and what advice they would give to young women looking to break into the industry.

CRB, Thursday, April 27, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CRB on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CRB
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crb
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CRB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751685/CRB-Celebrates-Introduce-a-Girl-to-Engineering-Day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
